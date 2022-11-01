CHAMPAIGN — Seven girls were announced as starters for St. Thomas More volleyball prior to Monday’s Class 1A sectional semifinal match against Decatur Lutheran.
After each heard her name called over the Sabers gymnasium’s public-address system, she ran over to STM’s student section and tossed a small handful of candy to her classmates.
A nice Halloween treat for those Sabers, some of whom donned costumes for the holiday. And coach Evan Hook’s team had another treat in store before the night was over.
STM overcame general sloppiness interspersed throughout the match to knock off Decatur Lutheran 25-22, 25-22 and book a spot in the Class 1A Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.
“We’re pretty mentally tough when things aren’t going our way,” said first-year Sabers leader Hook. “We’re able to take a deep breath and focus, and then regroup. In any sport, especially volleyball when you’re not scoring, it’s very important to be able to regroup when things aren’t going your way.”
This battle between the Sabers (30-7) and Lions (29-8) was rife with errors, especially of the attacking variety.
Decatur Lutheran piled up 20 attack errors — 10 in each set — while STM finished with 11. The Sabers added six service errors, and the Lions weren’t far behind with four of their own.
At the end of the day, though, a battle-tested STM club found a way around its miscues.
“We just keep putting in the work. We don’t take anything for granted,” Sabers senior middle Erin Henkel said. “We try to play better every game.”
Hook said he views Henkel as a relaxing presence to her fellow STM athletes during matches.
Henkel embraces that role, along with what she’s required to do hitting and blocking the ball.
“I do like to cheer for my teammates, but I’m also calm when we’re in stressful situations,” said Henkel, one of six Sabers still on the roster from last year’s Class 1A state-champion team. “I usually yell, ‘Find a way.’”
Henkel tied for most kills among STM’s players on Monday with four, matched by sophomore outside hitter Shannon Monahan and freshman outside hitter Cassidy Monahan. Henkel also chipped in one solo block and two block assists defensively.
“Definitely a big block,” Henkel said when asked which statistic she prefers to produce. “While going straight down, it’s just an awesome feeling. And then all my teammates cheering for me, it just feels really good.”
Junior setter Julia Johnson added eight assists and two kills toward the Sabers’ attack. But STM’s biggest numbers on the night came in the digging department.
Senior libero Claire Kennedy led the way with 14 digs, and sophomore opposite hitter Addie Kerr tossed in eight digs.
Senior outside hitter Mallory Monahan and Shannon Monahan notched seven digs apiece as STM was able to consistently slow most of Decatur Lutheran’s offensive options beyond junior right-side hitter Maggye Smith (10 kills).
Mallory and Shannon Monahan each played a significant part in the Sabers’ state title last fall. The addition of Cassidy to the fold seems to prove the more Monahans in the lineup, the merrier.
“All the girls are doing good,” Hook said. “It’s like a family — you’ve got all the Monahans, but everybody’s friends with each other since grade school. You have all these girls that have known each other for years. ... That’s a little new to me, and it’s awesome.”
As Henkel describes it, STM’s athletes “know when to have fun, and we know when to work hard.”
Last Saturday, the Sabers made time for fun by conducting what Hook called a “dress-up Halloween-costume practice.”
Hook was a praying mantis. Henkel was Adam Sandler. And Mallory Monahan dressed as Coach Hook.
“A lot of teams, at the end of the year, they get sick of each other,” Hook said. “Not us. We still have fun.”
The fun only would increase if STM can defeat Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (29-9) during Wednesday’s 6 p.m. sectional championship in the Sabers’ gym. STM posted a two-set win versus the Hatchets back on Oct. 8. A victory would give the Sabers their second consecutive sectional plaque, as well as their fourth since 2017.
“We beat them before in a tournament,” Henkel said, “but we’re going to work hard in practice (Tuesday) and come out stronger than we did (Monday).”
Panthers’ season ends. Le Roy volleyball features two senior starters and a first-year coach. But that didn’t stop Linda Slagell’s Panthers from delivering the program a Class 1A regional title last week, its first since 2012.
Le Roy’s memorable season ended with disappointment on Monday, though, as Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg held on for a 25-23, 25-19 win versus the Panthers during the first of two Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals in Champaign.
“We couldn’t have played that match three weeks ago, probably,” said Slagell, complimenting her team’s progress. “We’re going to be alright. They’re going to believe they can compete with the best.”
Le Roy (20-10) and W/S-S (29-9) engaged in a back-and-forth affair that saw neither side lead by more than four points until the Hatchets went ahead 24-19 in the second set.
The Panthers last led 23-22 in the first game and 19-18 in the second but couldn’t close out W-S/S on either occasion.
“If we could’ve caught that first set — we lost the last three points on that, and that’s what we’ve been working so hard on is finishing,” Slagell said. “The second set was a little harder. ... I don’t have very much depth.”
Senior outside hitter Carlee Claunch produced 11 kills, six assists and seven digs for Le Roy, which grabbed six kills from freshman outside hitter Laila Carr and a 12-assist, two-ace outing from junior setter Haley Cox.
“It’s very exciting, and we’ve got a lot of young kids here that are seeing it,” Slagell said. “There’s a lot of good stuff in these small schools.”
The Hatchets were keyed by 6-foot-3 junior middle Halle Moomaw (11 kills, two blocks, two aces) and junior outside hitter Gabby Vonderheide (11 kills).
Timberwolves blast forward. Cissna Park volleyball reached the Class 1A Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 on Monday, when coach Josh Landon’s Timberwolves routed Bridgeview Aqsa 25-7, 25-2 in a sectional semifinal at Milford.
Sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Stadeli and freshman middle Josie Neukomm each smacked eight kills for Cissna Park (30-6), which picked up 22 assists from senior setter Mikayla Knake. The Timberwolves’ serving also excelled, led by freshman middle Sophie Duis (nine aces) and Stadeli (six aces).
Cissna Park advances to Wednesday’s Class 1A Milford Sectional final against Grant Park (26-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Grant Park defeated Walther Christian in Monday’s other semifinal.