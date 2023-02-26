CHAMPAIGN — Erin Quarnstrom knew she was toeing the line with one specific comment.
When the St. Thomas More girls’ basketball coach spoke about her team early in the 2022-23 season, for an episode of The News-Gazette’s ‘Prep Basketball Confidential’ radio show on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM, she opted to err on the side of confidence.
Yes, the Sabers wanted to earn a spot in the IHSA Class 1A state semifinals.
And they believed it to be obtainable goal.
“I kind of for a moment thought, ‘I like to be humble.’ But when I threw that out there, I thought, ‘I’m going to just say it,’ because I do believe it,” Quarnstrom said. “We don’t talk about it all the time, but it’s always been a goal. It’s always been there.
“Several girls have said, ‘Go to Redbird.’ Some have said, ‘Win state.’ So I love that they’ve dreamed big and continued to work for that.”
Nearly one year on from Quarnstrom taking her 2021-22 STM roster to what’s now known as CEFCU Arena for that season’s Class 1A state semifinals as spectators, the second-year coach is facing a fun, new reality.
She and her current crop of Sabers are one win away from booking their long-desired spot at the 1A state tournament.
STM (26-6) will need to fend off Serena (27-8), last year’s 1A fourth-place state finisher, during Monday’s 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional in order to achieve this mission. Opening tip-off between the Sabers and Huskers is slated for 6 p.m.
“It definitely feels surreal because it was something we couldn’t do last year,” said STM junior Ruari Quarnstrom, Erin’s daughter. “I feel like I’m on cloud nine, but there’s so much more work to do. We can’t get too ahead of ourselves until the job is finished.”
The Sabers’ first sectional championship since 2014 required plenty of hard work on Thursday night to defeat Mt. Pulaski in Lexington.
Mt. Pulaski led 39-34 entering the fourth quarter, before STM picked up its play late en route to a 63-48 triumph against the Hilltoppers.
Both Erin Quarnstrom and Sabers senior Maddy Swisher said the roughly one-hour bus ride back to Champaign started with a raucous attitude.
But it quickly subsided, in part because of the physical battle STM and Mt. Pulaski put one another through.
Swisher said she woke up with some bruises courtesy her tussles with Hilltoppers senior Hailee Daigh.
“It was very exciting for the first 10, 15 minutes, and then I fell asleep,” Swisher said. “I felt the game from (Thursday) night, for sure.”
The fight displayed by the Sabers who took the floor in the sectional final feeds directly into a mentality Erin Quarnstrom hoped to build.
“Man for man, we’re usually outweighed. We have some very small, some very short players that play way beyond their size,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “And the very first time I tried to do a drill where you had to dive on the ground, I had several girls who looked like grandmas trying to lean down and slowly roll.
“I’ve encouraged them to make mistakes. They’ll look at me after an air ball, and I’m OK with an air ball. I’m OK with a terrible shot. I’m not OK with you not diving on the ground. I’m not OK with you letting someone just drive by you.”
Amid the aggressive nature of Thursday’s game, both Swisher and Ruari Quarnstrom found themselves in early foul trouble.
Teammates like seniors Emma Devocelle, Ava Dickerson and Gianna Kreps, junior Grace Dimoke and sophomore Ashley Wells had to step up, especially when the younger Quarnstrom found herself on the bench for the entire second quarter.
“I wish that I could be on the court and on the bench at the same time because I love cheering,” Ruari Quarnstrom said. “It was really great to see my teammates come together and support each other, and it was great to see how clearly we deserved that win.”
Swisher nearly was part of an IHSA state-qualifying team earlier this school year, serving as a starter for an STM volleyball program that advanced to a 1A super-sectional match.
That was a close-knit group of Sabers. Swisher sees much of the same with the girls’ basketball outfit.
“The team atmosphere has definitely grown,” Swisher said. “The energy that we have on the floor and off the floor is incredible, and I definitely think that’s what brings us together to pull out wins.”
Serena gained valuable experience by cracking the 1A state semifinals field last season, especially since that Huskers roster contained just one senior.
Among the holdover starters for coach Jim Jobst’s crew are senior Reese Cole, juniors Makayla McNally and Paisley Twait and sophomore Jenna Setchell.
“We saw them play last year (at state),” Erin Quarnstrom said. “They’re a good ball team. At this point, there’s no easy team.”
The Sabers aren’t looking past the Huskers, though, despite just finding themselves one win away from state.
Wanting to play at CEFCU Arena in Thursday’s 11:45 a.m. state semifinal versus either Neoga (32-3) or Christopher (29-3) is one thing. Getting to make that trip is another entirely.
“Nerve-racking, for sure, because we’re so close but still so far,” Ruari Quarnstrom said. “We have a whole four quarters to play before we can start thinking about that.”
“We just have to be the ones who want it more,” Swisher added. “Both (teams) are going to come into the game thinking we’re one win away from playing at Redbird. All our energy, we have to play together as a team and put everything on the court.”