URBANA — Hunter Madigan doesn’t possess a photographic memory when it comes to his past tennis exploits.
So perhaps the St. Thomas More freshman is leaving out some details when he describes how he first became interested in the sport.
“I’ve been playing tennis for 11 years,” Madigan said Monday, standing alongside the blue courts at Atkins Tennis Center on the University of Illinois campus. “We were driving past a (Champaign) park when I was just 3, and I was like, ‘I want to do that.’”
Certainly there’s more to the story.
Or, maybe not.
“When he was 3 he said, ‘I want to play tennis,’ and we were confused because we are not tennis people,” said Hunter’s mother, Nell Madigan. “We said, ‘Do you know (what that is)?’ And he pointed and said, ‘They’re playing tennis. I want to do that.’”
No one is questioning why Hunter Madigan wants to play tennis these days. Madigan will be the Sabers’ lone representative at this week’s IHSA Class 1A boys’ tennis state tournament.
He earned a spot last week by placing fourth in the 1A Danville Sectional singles draw. Madigan will bring his 15-5 season singles record into Thursday’s opening-round state match versus Carmi-White County senior Conner Colman at Rolling Meadows High School in the Chicago suburbs.
“I’m just really excited to be able to go out and try it, see what happens,” said Madigan, who will attempt to become the first STM boys’ tennis player ever to earn a state medal. “I hope I get a good draw and (can) see how much I can do.”
Madigan was among the top performers all spring for Sabers coach Mike Swisher, who began the season with a roster of 25 athletes. Most of Swisher’s varsity lineup consisted of seniors and juniors, but freshmen such as Madigan and Wyatt Kirby made a healthy impact, as well.
Madigan locked down the No. 2 singles spot behind senior Rohan Thope. Madigan also played to an 11-8 record in his first high school doubles campaign.
“A lot of it was a surprise just because I didn’t know what I would have to do,” Madigan said. “It’s just really fun to do, and I never know what’s going to happen. I just like to run around and have a good time.”
Nell Madigan said her son began attending Nike-sponsored tennis camps when he was around 10. That was the age at which he also started participating in Atkins-based drill sessions with high-school players, Nell added.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Nell Madigan said. “I was going to use this year to see what everybody else was doing, so then I’d know what to (expect) in the future.
“I did not expect (this), but I didn’t know what to expect.”
Hunter Madigan quickly is turning into STM’s strongest boys’ tennis player since 2018 News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Wade Baillon.
He defeated Paris junior Drake Bartos 6-4, 6-2 and Uni High junior Mason Miao 6-0, 6-2 in last week’s sectional to guarantee his state berth.
Madigan then dropped a 6-0, 6-1 semifinal decision to Champaign Central junior Ezra Bernhard, the eventual sectional singles champion, before contesting a thrilling third-place match with Uni High junior Aryan Sachdev. The standout Illinek took the bout 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
“I was just really excited to get the chance to (play in the sectional),” Madigan said. “I didn’t know how I’d play. I’m pretty unpredictable sometimes.”
To that point, Madigan said one aspect of his game he’s trying to work on is making sure any frustration he experiences during matches doesn’t wind up completing derailing his chances of winning in the end.
Madigan isn’t quite as sure what to say when asked about the stronger elements of his game.
That’s where Swisher comes in. The father of three-time News-Gazette girls’ tennis Player of the Year Maddy Swisher, he’s accustomed to seeing high-level tennis.
“He doesn’t give up on balls, ever,” Mike Swisher said. “It reminds me a little bit of Maddy where he’s going to run into the fence to get the ball. If he doesn’t get it, he’s sure going to run into the fence to get it.”
Swisher believes the Danville Sectional gave Madigan a nice primer for what he could experience this week in the Chicago suburbs.
“The draw will always depend,” Swisher said. “The kids that play in the sectional, with Abel (Vines of Central) and Ezra and Aryan, it’s a strong sectional. It definitely prepares him for Chicago and that caliber.
“The fact that he competed through that and held his own with those folks is a really good indication that, when he gets up to state, he’s going to surprise some kids.”
Madigan appreciates the team aspect of playing for STM’s boys’ program. Though he’ll be the only Saber actually playing at state this year, perhaps that could inspire future teammates to reach for such a plateau.
“The caliber he brought in kind of raise the game for everyone around him,” Swisher said. “It brings them all close together, which is nice.”