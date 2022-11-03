CHAMPAIGN — Coach Evan Hook’s St. Thomas More volleyball players could have taken their medicine.
They could have acknowledged the second set just wasn’t going to end in their favor during Wednesday’s Class 1A sectional championship match against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on the Sabers’ home court.
Trailing 17-8 in the set while holding a 1-0 match lead could seem like as good a time as any to start focusing on a tiebreaking third game.
Junior Julia Johnson and her STM teammates had a different idea.
“When you go down that far in volleyball, honestly, the quote of the huddles is normally, ‘Let’s build momentum for that third set,’” Johnson said. “But we didn’t. ... It was, ‘We finish it on our terms, and we finish it in this set.’ Because we didn’t want to see what that third set held.”
They wouldn’t need to.
The Sabers went on a tear that eventually tied the second set at 21 before finishing off the Hatchets 25-21, 26-24 and earning STM (31-7) its second consecutive sectional plaque.
“It’s one of those feelings where you’re shaking from adrenaline (because) it feels so good,” said Johnson, the Sabers’ setter who finished with four kills and 10 assists versus W/S-S (29-10).
“It feels better when you earn it and when you work for it, and we worked a lot to win that second set,” Johnson continued. “It was an amazing feeling. It’s something we live for.”
Hook is in his first season overseeing the STM volleyball program. But he’s come to recognize a unique burden facing these Sabers, regardless of whether they were involved with the 2021 Class 1A state-champion team from the same institution.
“Everyone wants to compare them or talk about last year’s team, and it’s really not fair to them. And you can tell it wears on them,” Hook said. “We like to really focus on this team and come up with our own identity.”
These Sabers’ collective identity mirrors that of last year’s squad in at least one way.
They’re winners on big stages.
“A lot of people didn’t think we’d be here,” Johnson said. “To be able to peak in November, which is always the goal, is really awesome. We’ve worked for it, and I wouldn’t have it with any other people.”
STM held a comfortable advantage for most of the opening set against W/S-S. A 21-15 edge was followed by coach Ronda Schlechte’s Hatchets rattling off four consecutive points.
But the Sabers used a timeout and came up with two defensive blocks in the next two points to restore order.
“Everything was running smooth,” Hook said. “Our passing was on. Our setting was on. Our hitting was on. Our blocking was on. Our serving was on.
“Second game, of course, a little hiccup. It was actually a big hiccup, but we overcame it.”
STM didn’t reach 10 points during the second set until W/S-S already had 17 points. The Hatchets furthered that lead to 20-13.
Then, the Sabers completely flipped the script.
In seemingly an instant, STM dragged the second game to a 21-all tie. And the Sabers eventually took their first lead of the set at 23-22.
The Hatchets staved off a pair of match points to knot the set at 24 before STM put the exclamation point on its stunning rally with two points of its own.
“We had to counteract their game plan, because they did a really good job adjusting to what we were doing,” Hook said. “That same scenario (needing a big rally) has happened to us quite a few times throughout the year. I told them, ‘It could be a blessing as far as these games going our way in the postseason.’”
Johnson credited the Sabers’ cool demeanor with helping them through treacherous second-set waters versus W/S-S.
“We stayed so calm,” Johnson said. “(In our second timeout) all three of our captains — me, Claire (Kennedy) and Mallory (Monahan) — spoke, and we all said, ‘Right now, our first priority is we take a deep breath, and we win the serve and pass battle and we don’t let this slip away.’”
Sophomore outside hitter Shannon Monahan threw down four kills for STM, which picked up three kills apiece from senior middle Erin Henkel, sophomore opposite hitter Addie Kerr and freshman outside hitter Cassidy Monahan. The libero Kennedy (seven digs), Kerr (six digs) and senior outside hitter Maddy Swisher (one solo block, three block assists) paced the Sabers’ defense.
The Hatchets’ statistical standouts were junior middle Halle Moomaw (nine kills), junior setter/outside hitter Ella Kinkelaar (18 assists, five digs) and sophomore libero Kinley Quast (five digs, four aces).
STM advances to Friday’s Class 1A Meridian Super-Sectional versus Springfield Lutheran (36-3), slated for a 7 p.m. start in Macon.
The Crusaders bested Mendon Unity in two sets in another of Wednesday’s sectional finals, and coach Katie McCulley’s team placed fourth in last year’s 1A state tournament.
Friday’s super-sectional victor will qualify for next week’s Class 1A state semifinals at Normal’s Redbird Arena.
“Our biggest goal is to control their power hitter, (senior outside hitter) Makenna Cox,” Johnson said. “We know what it feels like to play at Redbird, and I feel like that’s one of our biggest pushes this season. It’s a feeling you never get from anything else. That’s fueling us to want to go back.”
Timberwolves turned away. Cissna Park saw a memorable volleyball season come to an end in Wednesday’s Class 1A Milford Sectional final, as the Timberwolves suffered a 25-19, 26-24 loss to Grant Park.
“We had a good report coming in on (the Dragons). Their two key players in the middle (Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen), we knew where the ball was going to go,” Cissna Park coach Josh Landon said. “But we just weren’t able to slow it down enough.”
The Timberwolves (30-7) picked up 10 kills from junior outside hitter Brooklyn Stadeli, six kills apiece from freshman middle Josie Neukomm and freshman outside hitter Addison Lucht, and 26 assists from senior setter Mikayla Knake.
Sophomore libero Morgan Sinn bagged 10 digs to pace the defense versus Grant Park (27-10).
“Set one, we got down 8-2 and we battled back and actually went up 16-14 or 17-14, but they were able to turn it right back around,” Landon said. “I thought we were going to have some opportunities to push the lead (ahead 4-0 to start the second set), and I tip my hat to Grant Park. They said, ‘We’re here to battle,’ and it was a great match.”