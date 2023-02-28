PONTIAC — Basketball coaches and athletes sometimes view on-court matters in very different ways.
Take, for example, how Monday’s Class 1A Pontiac Super-Sectional girls’ game played out between St. Thomas More and Serena.
Sabers coach Erin Quarnstrom described the contest’s closing stretches as “a little bit of a letdown.”
“But I’m not complaining,” she quickly added. “You never know if somebody’s going to get streaky.”
Meanwhile, STM senior Emma Devocelle didn’t view her team’s result against the Huskers as anticlimactic.
“Not really. I didn’t even realize we had a lead,” Devocelle said. “We were just so focused on the game.”
The Sabers certainly did hold a late lead.
A big one.
One that, when the final buzzer sounded, allowed them to say they’re going to state.
STM dashed out to a double-digit lead before the first quarter concluded, withstood a third-quarter surge from Serena and eventually romped to a 54-35 victory that delivered the Sabers (27-6) their first IHSA girls’ basketball state semifinal berth since winning the 2014 Class 2A championship.
“I came off (the floor) with like a minute or two minutes left, and it clicked,” Devocelle said. “All my teammates are like, ‘Emma, we’re going to Redbird (Arena).’ And I’m just like, ‘Holy cow. We just won a basketball game to go to state.’ It’s crazy.
STM didn’t just win. It largely dominated versus an opponent that placed fourth in last year’s Class 1A state tournament.
But the Sabers never allowed the Huskers (27-9) to feel especially comfortable on offense.
And, save for a 3 1/2-minute stretch to start the second half, STM never permitted Serena’s defense to become overly cumbersome either.
“I was expecting us to win, but I was expecting it to be a little bit more back and forth and for us to have to get a little grittier for it,” Quarnstrom said. “Words can’t even describe it right now. I don’t think it’s real, although I am planning on scouting on the bus ride home.”
The Sabers threw the game’s first punch courtesy an unexpected combatant.
Senior Ava Dickerson is plenty capable of providing offense, but was coming off a sectional-final triumph over Mt. Pulaski in which she focused heavily on defense and didn’t score a point.
And yet, Dickerson swished a three-pointer to kickstart a 7-0 STM run out of the gate.
“I struggled last game, so I think it was big for me personally to come out (and hit a shot),” Dickerson said, “because it helped me have energy and be able to translate that to the rest of the team.”
That lead eventually ballooned to 17-5 by the time the first quarter ended. Senior Gianna Kreps wound up at the forefront, generating a quick six points.
STM’s early edge helped to quiet a raucous Serena student section, and it fueled the Sabers’ own contingent of student rooters that was dressed in all-black attire.
“We kind of just try to tune it out,” STM junior Ruari Quarnstrom said. “We try and just focus on ourselves and what’s on the court.”
Senior Maddy Swisher clamped down defensively on Huskers junior Paisley Twait in the post as a Serena squad light on three-point shooting struggled to find ways to get the ball to the rim, let alone put it through the hoop.
STM carried a 29-14 advantage into the halftime locker room. Despite the Huskers responding well out of intermission, going on a 6-0 run to trim their deficit to 29-20, they couldn’t hold off the Sabers forever.
“We came out a little flat (in the second half),” Dickerson said. “We just had to pick up the energy again and push though that.”
Quick and accurate passing between players below the three-point arc, as well as from the paint back out, contributed heavily to STM getting back into gear on offense.
All five Sabers starters pocketed at least one field goal during the third quarter despite the slow start.
“When we work together, we definitely play much better,” Dickerson said. “Being able to share the ball and distribute it, it helped everyone keep that energy up.”
“To be able to hit our shots and keep our offense flowing right now in postseason is amazing,” Devocelle added. “It’s so fun.”
Swisher and Devocelle each tallied 12 points to lead all scorers, with Devocelle tacking on five rebounds and two steals.
Dickerson tossed in 11 points. Ruari Quarnstrom made it four Sabers in double figures with 10 points, plus six rebounds and two steals. And Kreps rounded out STM’s balanced attack with nine points.
Twait (11 points), junior Makayla McNally (nine points) and senior Reese Cole (eight points) were top point producers for Serena, which committed 13 turnovers on the night versus the Sabers’ seven.
“It doesn’t even feel like we played a basketball game, because I’m hyped up on so much adrenaline,” Ruari Quarnstrom said. “But I’m excited. The job is not done, but I’m on cloud nine.”
STM’s next job is winning a Class 1A state semifinal inside Normal’s CEFCU Arena, previously known as Redbird Arena.
The Sabers will battle Christopher (30-3), which fended off Neoga 50-45 in another of Monday’s super-sectionals. The Bearcats are fronted by 6-foot-2 junior Amiah Hargrove, who holds multiple Division I women’s basketball offers.
STM and Christopher will duke it out at 11:45 a.m. Thursday. In Thursday’s 10 a.m. semifinal are Okawville (32-4) and Galena (34-1), the latter of which is the reigning 1A state runner-up.
“The girls are just ecstatic,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “In postseason, two practices is a lot. In sectionals, you get one day in between (games). Two practices to scout three teams, no problem.”