CHAMPAIGN — It’d be easy to take one look at the St. Thomas More volleyball roster and classify it as a senior-laden juggernaut.
Especially with the knowledge that three of those seniors will continue playing at Division I colleges.
Two problems, however, emerge with that assessment.
Senior and Ohio State commit Anna McClure is sidelined while recovering from ankle surgery. Though that didn’t stop her from suiting up for Tuesday night’s nonconference match with visiting Centennial.
And it’s not just the Sabers’ seniors who are pushing them to victory.
Freshman Shannon Monahan threw down 10 kills, junior Mallory Monahan added seven kills and junior Claire Kennedy served up five aces as STM dispatched Centennial 25-23, 25-15 in front of two rambunctious student sections.
“We’ve got some young players that have a lot of experience because they’ve played club ball for ... quite a few years,” STM coach Kelly McClure said. “We’ve got upperclassman leadership that just takes them under their wings and is like, ‘This is Saber volleyball, so let’s go do this.’”
The on-court senior guidance most frequently is seen from the likes of setter Caroline Kerr, a Tennessee commit who dished out 24 assists for STM (2-0), and libero Colleen Hege, an Illinois-Chicago commit who provided 11 digs on defense against the Chargers (0-3). Along with support from Anna McClure on the bench and direction from fellow seniors Camille Breen, Elie Dixon and Delaney Record, the Sabers’ eight underclassmen have plenty of older friends to lean on when necessary.
“Us being older, it really helps us help them play to their best ability,” said Hege, who also showed her leadership during Tuesday’s match by banging up her hip diving for a loose ball and playing through the pain. “Our outside hitter (Shannon Monahan), she’s new and she’s quiet but I feel like we’ve really broken her out of her shell.”
The younger Monahan sister got plenty loud with her swings in this match.
She split her kills evenly between the two games, bringing STM to set point in the opener and beginning the second set with two kills in the first three points.
“We really try to focus on getting her the ball and try to get her high and off the net,” Hege said, “which really gives her power to hit the ball.”
Kelly McClure, a former Illini volleyball player, sees sufficient college talent beyond her three already-committed athletes. She said Mallory Monahan, Kennedy and sophomore setter/middle blocker Julia Johnson are drawing D-I interest, and she believes Shannon Monahan and freshman setter Addie Kerr, Caroline’s younger sister, can also compete at the next level.
Not everything went smooth for the Sabers, however, despite the sweep. They fell behind 18-14 in the first set and 7-3 in the second set.
But they rallied each time.
“We had a lot of swings early on that were missing the court and just kind of put us in a tough situation,” Kelly McClure said. “Centennial did a really good job of serving us tough, and it took us out of system. ... We have some things to work on from the serve-receive perspective, but we’re getting there. I liked how the team was able to stabilize and really dig in and work their way back in the match.”
Centennial coach Jordyn Jones used those early advantages as a positive talking point for her team after its defeat.
“We kind of just lost ourselves, maybe didn’t stay as mentally tough as we can be,” Jones said. “It’s really important for us to remember we stuck with them, so we know we can do it and we know we can beat these big teams, or at least play with them.”
Junior Kelsie Pitcher established a balanced stat line of three kills, four assists and three digs from the Chargers’ setter position. Seniors Ashlyn Perry (six digs) and Maisie Wixson (two kills, three aces) also chipped in, but Centennial still is seeking its first victory during a tough opening stretch that’s included matches against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Lincoln.
“It’s pushed us to want to get it together,” Jones said of the season-starting skid. “We know we’re really good. We have a lot of potential, and we’ve just got to capitalize on it now. So, honestly, I think it’s boosting our confidence slowly and we’re really getting out of our heads and realizing we have to get it together.”
Junior outside hitter Riley McJunkin and junior defensive specialist Juliana Thomas also have made their presences felt in a tangible way for the Chargers.
“Just mixing up our shots ... we can be a real powerhouse,” Jones said. “We kind of all came to an agreement that we know we can (win matches like this). We just need to do it. We need to start working at it now, not just talking about it.”
STM, meanwhile, is gearing up for an increase in matches following Thursday’s match at Tri-Valley.
It starts with the Sept. 11 Clinton Classic, followed by the Sabers’ Illini Prairie Conference opener versus rival St. Joseph-Ogden on Sept. 16 and the Mt. Pulaski Tournament across Sept. 17 and 18.
An atmosphere like the one present Tuesday night serves to prepare STM for challenges it’ll certainly face in Illini Prairie play and during a desired postseason run.
STM students dressed in sports jerseys and Centennial students were decked out in beach gear as the two sides traded barbs across the gymnasium throughout the match. Then, they jokingly met at the net after play concluded to engage in a fake scrum before sharing pleasant conversation and goodbyes.
“We love it. The girls love it. The families love it,” Kelly McClure said. “It’s so fun for all the schools and all the students to be back in the gym cheering them on.”