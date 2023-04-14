CHAMPAIGN — Emma Devocelle is making plenty of fond memories in her last go-round as a St. Thomas More athlete.
“This senior year for athletics has just been so wild for me,” Devocelle said. “I’m just grateful.”
Part of her gratitude stems from participating in the 2023 Class 1A girls’ basketball state tournament, helping the Sabers to the fourth-place trophy. Another part comes from what Devocelle and her STM girls’ soccer teammates got to experience Thursday evening.
Devocelle produced the first goal of the inaugural Girls’ Soccer Night in C-U event at Illinois’ Demirjian Park. Her tally late in the first half spurred the Sabers to a 2-1 victory over Centennial.
“It was cool,” Devocelle said. “We just really wanted to win this game.”
STM (5-4-2) accomplished just that in its second match this week versus the Chargers (3-2-3).
Devocelle played hero in last Monday’s bout, which Centennial led 1-0 with less than five minutes to play. She converted a goal with 1 minute, 51 seconds remaining to force an eventual 1-1 tie.
“We’re good at not giving up, especially just 1-0,” Devocelle said. “That’s easy to come back (from).”
It looked like the Sabers would find themselves behind Centennial on the scoreboard once more before Devocelle found the back of net.
With about 10 minutes remaining in Thursday’s first half, Chargers senior Jodi Domingo accepted a nifty feed in the box from sophomore Payton Kaiser.
Domingo battled through multiple defenders and eventually forced the ball past STM senior goalkeeper Maddy Swisher.
It set off a raucous celebration in which Domingo sprinted toward Centennial’s student section to strike a pose.
Only one problem. Domingo was ruled offsides.
“From my sideline, it looked like it was a nice little goal,” Chargers coach Thair Al-Saqri said with a grin. “It was nice having that little student section there. Even though Jodi’s goal didn’t count, you saw the excitement and her celebration and the joy. That’s something they don’t get to see at a regular soccer field.”
Devocelle didn’t waste much time crafting a goal that remained on the scoreboard.
She surged down the far sideline while Centennial junior netminder Emma Shields rushed from her crease to contest. Devocelle fired a shot that Shields knocked down, but the rebound was there for Devocelle to boot toward the now-open net.
“We knew that goalie comes out a little bit. I realize now that I should’ve just taken a touch around her,” Devocelle said. “I wanted to get the goal so bad. I didn’t think it was going in. It was the slowest roll ever.”
Though the Chargers logged the first shot on goal of the second half, STM made the score 2-0 in its favor with 31 1/2 minutes left.
A seamless passing sequence in which Devocelle fed sophomore Maddy Staab resulted in Staab firing a cross-crease pass along the field’s natural grass. Wide-open junior Leilani Sayavongsa tapped a shot home via that feed.
“That was a great game (Monday), and it was great to see (Centennial’s) team, their form, their players,” Sabers coach Kip McDaniel said. “That was able to give us an opportunity to have a better understanding for game two, to get us that W.”
The Chargers made things interesting with about 16 1/2 minutes left on the clock, when Kaiser sped behind STM’s defense and caught Swisher in no-man’s land.
Swisher initially began running at Kaiser, then stopped. Kaiser took advantage and thumped the ball into the twine.
Domingo and junior Yameli Salinas tacked on one shot apiece after Kaiser’s marker, but it was too little too late for Centennial.
Even so, Al-Saqri found significant appreciation in what transpired on the Illini campus Thursday. It was a movement kickstarted by his junior varsity coach, Lindsay Aikman.
“This was phenomenal. It was an experience like no other,” Al-Saqri said. “When we came off that bus, came into the tunnel and were actually walking on the field, it just feels like you’re in a different environment.
“Like you’re doing something bigger than just a regular high school soccer game, because it feel bigger than just STM versus Centennial.”
McDaniel also was all smiles following the contest. And not merely because his Sabers came away from it victorious.
“This is a dream come true,” he said. “This is great to bring the community in, give the girls the opportunity to play on the U of I women’s soccer field. Love seeing the fans out here.”
“I haven’t been a part of the soccer family for a long time,” Devocelle added, “... but just seeing everybody come together for a sport is so neat.”