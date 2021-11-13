NORMAL — Postmatch media availability showed exactly how the St. Thomas More and Freeport Aquin volleyball players and coaches approached Friday morning’s Class 1A state semifinal match between their teams.
Sure, several statistics suggested the Sabers were the favorite — perhaps even heavily so — heading into the match.
Like a 2018 state appearance involving three of STM’s current seniors, plus the fact each of those upperclassmen will continue playing volleyball at the Division I level.
Or the fact Aquin lacked any previous state appearances in program history and used a lineup largely devoid of seniors.
Yet both parties’ commentary indicated they were operating by an age-old mantra: It’s just another match.
“They’re a very good team,” STM senior Anna McClure said of Aquin. “They played great defense and great offense, and I just think we ended up executing better.”
The Sabers overcame a fiery start from the Bulldogs to book a spot in Saturday’s state championship match, earning a 19-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory on Friday inside Redbird Arena.
STM (40-1) will take on Augusta Southeastern (39-2) in that title bout at 10:30 a.m., while Aquin (38-3-1) slides into the 9 a.m. third-place match with Springfield Lutheran (32-6).
“Grateful’s the word,” third-year Sabers coach Kelly McClure said. “They’re just remarkable young women. ... They’re fierce competitors. They’re amazing teammates to one another. And I just think being here and seeing them reach a goal that they’ve set and have committed to and worked their butts off for, it’s just been great.”
The Bulldogs, however, weren’t about to hand STM its second state-championship match berth in the last five seasons following the Sabers winning a 2A state title in 2017.
Aquin wasn’t fazed by STM’s past results nor its glut of talent.
That showed in Friday’s opening set.
Coach Robyn Stovall’s Bulldogs recovered from a 10-6 deficit and pushed ahead as far as 18-12 before eventually putting the Sabers in a 1-0 hole.
“We felt we were a little tight,” STM senior Caroline Kerr said.
“Just being in that big of a gym, I think it takes a little getting used to all the big lights and all the people,” Sabers senior Colleen Hege added. “We had to put it behind us. First set’s over. Forget about that. We just had to move on from that one.”
Anna McClure, Kerr and Hege occupied spots on STM’s 2018 state-qualifying roster under then-coach Stan Bergman. Anna McClure and Kerr were significant contributors, as well, giving them an experience unique to this particular matchup’s athletes.
Aquin’s players simply rendered that irrelevant in the early going.
The attacking combination of senior Ava Hiveley and juniors Lucy Arndt and Bentleah Stovall, plus an unusual number of Sabers errors, kept the Bulldogs in front for a sizeable portion of the first set.
“We kind of went into the second set overconfident and just knowing we were going to win,” Bentleah Stovall said. “But it didn’t turn out that way.”
Kerr set the second game’s tone via two forceful blocks in the first eight points. STM pulled ahead 10-2 and relied on the poise of its three recent Division I signees — Kerr (Tennessee), Anna McClure (Ohio State) and Hege (Illinois-Chicago) — to get through a late push from Aquin.
The Bulldogs pulled within 24-22 before Anna McClure smashed a final kill to force a decisive third set.
“I was super nervous (at state) my freshman year, and (the seniors) were just super calm,” Anna McClure said. “That was something me and Caroline really focused on ... being calm for the underclassmen.”
The younger Sabers seemed to thrive off those vibes in the third game.
Though they also chipped in during the first two sets, players like junior Mallory Monahan, sophomore Julia Johnson and freshman Shannon Monahan all found more of a hitting groove during the tiebreaking final set.
Kelly McClure used a timeout with STM leading Aquin 12-9, and the Sabers responded with six of the next seven points. The Bulldogs couldn’t overcome such a surge at this stage of play.
“We got (Aquin) out of system a lot,” Kelly McClure said. “You can’t quite neutralize them, but you slow them down a little bit.”
Shannon Monahan led STM in kills with 12 to go with eight from Mallory Monahan, seven apiece from Kerr and Johnson and five from Anna McClure. Kerr’s 31 assists and eight digs, Hege’s 12 digs and Anna McClure’s nine digs also boosted the Sabers.
“For us to have that first game under our belt means everything against a very good team,” Kerr said. “To be one step closer to our ultimate goal definitely sets the standard for what we want.”
Aquin’s Arndt finished with a match-high 16 kills to go with 10 kills from Hiveley, 31 assists from sophomore Megan Holder and 12 digs apiece from Arndt and senior Elyse Luecke.
“We made our own errors,” Arndt said. “It was on our game, not theirs.”
“I’ve never had to dig an Ohio State right side,” Holder added. “But it’s just like every other hitter. You have to stay disciplined and get the pass up for your team.”
Robyn Stovall praised Kerr while also keeping in perspective the Bulldogs weren’t entirely overwhelmed by STM’s dangerous setter.
“She’s got the height and she’s got the ability,” Aquin’s coach said. “She’s the third-leading kill leader on their team, and when I looked at those stats, you know she’s something good. And she was. She showed it (Friday). She’s not unstoppable, but she did a great job.”
The Sabers’ final hurdle to finishing atop the Class 1A state podium is Augusta Southeastern, which handled Springfield Lutheran 25-16, 25-23 in the other semifinal match
Suns coach Tim Kerr told The News-Gazette before the semifinals that he figured STM and Aquin would be viewed as “the overwhelming favorites” to win it all.
Now, the Sabers have a chance to prove him correct.
“We’ve still got work to do,” Kelly McClure said, “but they’ve put themselves in a position (where) they’ve earned the opportunity to fight for a state championship.”