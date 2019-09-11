CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More girls’ basketball again is without a head coach after Scott Easton announced his resignation before the 2019-2020 season.
Easton, the Sabers’ first-ever coach for a full varsity year in 2003-04, was brought back to the role last May to replace Ashley VanEtten following her lone campaign running the program.
But Easton won’t helm the sideline in STM’s opener, a home bout Nov. 26 versus Teutopolis, after telling the team Monday of his departure.
In a statement provided to The News-Gazette, Easton said his choice “has nothing to do with the players on the team, parents, the school administration or recent changes which have occurred” at the school.
Easton instead explained “my wife Teri and I are desiring to do some other things outside of basketball.”
First-year Sabers athletic director Thomas Welte provided a simultaneous statement in which he expressed being “saddened by the news ... (but) also excited for Coach Easton and his family in their opportunities ahead.”
Welte’s statement also indicated the school has not yet posted the position for public application.
STM struggled to an 8-17 record under VanEtten last year.