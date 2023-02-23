ARMSTRONG — It took a while for the St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team to feel comfortable in Wednesday night’s Class 1A regional semifinal game against Judah Christian.
After entering halftime with a 22-15 lead against the ninth-seeded Tribe, the third-seeded Sabers cruised to an 52-32 win and a spot in Friday night’s regional championship game.
“It was kind of a dogfight there for a while,” STM senior Ryan Hendrickson said “Teams like that, they have nothing to lose, and we have a lot to lose. So they’re going to give it their all, but I’m glad we got the win.”
Neither offense jetted out to a fast start.
The Sabers (21-11) held a 9-3 advantage after the first quarter as they held Judah Christian (13-14) to just one make from the field in the opening eight minutes of play.
Judah Christian’s offense woke up a bit in the second quarter, but the Sabers finished the stanza with a 13-12 scoring edge to stretch their lead by a slim margin. Six of sophomore Braydon Mora’s eight points came during the second quarter as Mora tied fellow sophomore Aidyn Beck for the Tribe’s scoring lead on the night.
“The first half, we attacked (and) we got them in a little foul trouble. I thought we did a good job on that,” Judah Christian coach Bill Ipsen said. “In the second half, we attacked and we didn’t get the foul calls that we were looking for. ... I thought we fought hard. It wasn’t from lack of defense.”
Junior Peace Bumba scored a game-high 20 points for the Sabers, with 11 of those points coming after halftime.
Hendrickson added 10 points in the triumph — nine of which came in the first half — and sophomore Andrew Tay chipped thee second-half field goals to finish with seven points.
“They attacked in their zones, and we couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half,” STM coach Brandon Martin said. “We stepped up the pace defensively (and) we got through it. Any time you can survive and advance in the playoffs, it’s a good night.”
The victory marked the Sabers’ eighth win in their last 10 games and continued the program’s first 20-win season since the 2013-14 campaign.
That was also the last time the Sabers — then coached by Matt Kelley — captured a 1A regional title.
“Playing in what I think is the best Class 2A conference in the state of Illinois helps because anything we see, we’ve seen before.” Martin said of the Illini Prairie Conference. “We’ve seen it most of the time at a real high level. We’re prepared for what’s coming at us and now we just have to execute.”
Wednesday night’s first regional semifinal game looked all too familiar to Salt Fork and Schlarman.
The second-seeded Storm closed the first half with a 20-16 lead against the 11th-seeded Hilltoppers, an identical mark to what the Storm had at the same point in its 57-37 triumph when the Vermilion Valley Conference teams met on Feb. 14.
A similar second-half surge — keyed by senior Garrett Taylor’s 30-point effort — propelled the Storm to a 52-29 win on Wednesday night and a berth opposite the Sabers in Friday night’s regional final that tips at 7 p.m.
“It was kind of deja vu,” Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “You’ve got to give (Schlarman) a lot of credit. Their game plan was solid against us, and it just took us a half to get in a rhythm again.”
Salt Fork (27-4) finished the third quarter with a 17-8 scoring edge and outscored Schlarman 32-13 overall in the second half.
Taylor’s big night headlined a Salt Fork approach that also included 16 points from senior Blake Norton. Salt Fork’s other scorers — sophomore Jameson Remole, senior Blake Hettmansberger and junior Hayden Chew — accounted for just two points apiece.
Sophomore C.L. Dye paced Schlarman (8-19) with 16 points, while sophomore Jerry Reed chipped in eight points.
“We were not as aggressive in the third and fourth quarters as we were in the first and second quarters,” Schlarman coach Keith Peoples said. “They made some great adjustments coming into the third quarter and force fed the ball to (Taylor). He was a force to be reckoned with, and we struggled matching up with his physicality.”
The Storm could clinch its first regional title since 2020 and fifth overall under Johnson with a victory on Friday.
“They give you different types of looks as far as what you have to try to take away from them and what you don’t,” Johnson said. “We’ll have to play well to beat (STM).”