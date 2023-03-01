CHAMPAIGN — Erin Quarnstrom chuckles when asked what she feels is the identity of her 2022-23 St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team.
“Somebody referred to us as ... more working class,” Quarnstrom said Tuesday, a day after her Sabers defeated Serena 56-35 to clinch a spot in the Class 1A state tournament. “They don’t seem like they’re entitled to anything. Our motto is ‘all in,’ and that’s what we tend to thrive on.”
What does being “all in” look like in the Sabers’ world?
“People diving for the ball. People getting gritty,” Quarnstrom said. “People getting knocked down and just getting up and moving on.”
That mentality will need to take place at full blast in STM’s next game.
And not just because the Sabers (27-6) will play at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in a 1A state semifinal game against Christopher (30-3) at CEFCU Arena in Normal.
But because Bearcats coach Hayden Carter has one specific player at his disposal who requires plenty of attention. And plenty of grit and determination to get a handle on.
That player is 6-foot-2 junior forward Amiah Hargrove.
Hargrove scored 36 of Christopher’s 50 points in the Bearcats’ super-sectional victory against Neoga on Monday. She’s also turned in scoring performances of 55 points and 51 points this season against Cobden and Salem, respectively.
“She’s getting a lot of Division I looks, from schools like Iowa, Illinois, Harvard, Missouri, Providence, Marquette,” said Carter, in his first season leading the Bearcats. “Her ability to pull up and shoot over people, being 6-2 and shooting a legit jump shot from above her head, it’s pure.”
Unsurprisingly, Carter feels Christopher is at its best when “Amiah is playing well and we’re knocking down shots.”
“When we’re playing well, I like our chances,” Carter said, “because that means we’re locking it down defensively and Amiah is being assertive and everybody is chipping in and doing their part.”
Hargrove, whose father Anthony played defensive end for seven NFL teams between 2004 and 2013 and won a Super Bowl ring with the New Orleans Saints in 2010, occasionally has been slowed by opposing defenses this season.
Carter cited the best example as Woodlawn, against whom Christopher dropped a 59-38 decision on Jan. 30 before avenging the loss during a 35-27 win in the regional championship game on Feb. 17.
“They put a box-and-one (defense) on us and were really physical. ... We weren’t making any outside shots the first time they beat us, and everything kind of compounded,” Carter said. “It caught us off guard. We were a little bit shocked just because things had been going so well. They were really physical with her, and that’s what made us struggle.”
Even in the regional championship game victory, Woodlawn limited Hargrove — who is shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line and 64 percent from the field — to four points. It was seniors Makayla Dejear (13 points) and Jessica Gordon (nine points) who stepped up to give the Bearcats an offensive boost.
If upping the physicality has any chance of slowing Hargrove, it’s likely Quarnstrom will emphasize that point to her Sabers.
The strategy would start with STM senior Maddy Swisher. The 5-10 forward is usually tasked with guarding opposing team’s top post presences.
“She can wreak havoc when we have taller opponents, like we’re planning on facing against Christopher,” Quarnstrom said. “She will come shut them down.”
Quarnstrom espouses a belief in man-to-man defense, “but as a team.”
Though the Sabers will give up size to Hargrove, with Swisher being STM’s tallest regular rotation player, the Bearcats use a host of smaller guards around Hargrove such as the 5-3 Gordon, 5-6 senior McKensie Jackson, 5-6 senior Emily VanHoorebeke and 5-2 senior Tori Crain.
“Main offense, (we) try to set a lot of screens. Be active when you don’t have the ball,” Carter said. “Try to get the ball to Amiah when we can, especially inside. Any time we can see her numbers, we try to get her the ball.”