TUSCOLA — St. Thomas More volleyball’s postseason run continued down a smooth path Monday evening.
Senior Caroline Kerr nearly collected a double-double, with the Tennessee-bound setter’s 19 assists and eight aces propelling the top-seeded Sabers past third-seeded Heritage 25-12, 25-6 in the second of two Class 1A Tuscola Sectional semifinals.
Fellow senior Division I commits Anna McClure (Ohio State) and Colleen Hege (Illinois-Chicago) also chipped in for STM (37-1), which has won its last 25 matches.
McClure recorded six kills and two aces while Hege picked up 11 digs for the Sabers, who added freshman Shannon Monahan’s six-kill, nine-dig effort and five kills from junior Mallory Monahan.
The Hawks (25-9-1) were led by senior Bri Struck’s four kills and sophomore Lilli Montgomery’s six digs.
STM next will face another No. 1 seed in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. sectional final. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (30-6-1) shut down second-seeded Blue Ridge 25-16, 25-14 in Monday’s first semifinal. The Sabers could win their first sectional plaque since 2018.
The Knights (30-8) were fueled by senior Payton Burns’ four kills and five digs as well as junior Gracie Shaffer’s nine assists.
Watseka, Milford advance. Senior Raegann Kochel’s five kills, junior Elena Newell’s nine assists and senior Sydney McTaggart’s nine digs powered second-seeded Watseka past sixth-seeded Chicago Hope Academy 25-11, 25-5 in Monday’s first of two Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinals.
The Warriors (26-10) also picked up four aces and three kills from freshman Ella Smith on top of four kills from junior Becca Benoit.
“To play on a court with your student section right beside you is really beneficial to us,” Watseka coach Krista Pufahl said.
The Warriors will draw top-seeded Milford in Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. sectional final after the Bearcats (26-8) dispatched second-seeded Walther Christian 25-9, 25-7 in Monday’s second semifinal.
Senior Caley Mowrey’s 11 kills, junior Jahni Lavicka’s 12 assists, senior Emmaleah Marshino’s 10 digs and sophomore Anna McEwen’s six kills all played a role in Milford’s triumph.
“We played a solid game. We still have some details I’d like to work on,” Bearcats coach Michelle Wessels said. “We’re going to need to be a little sharper when we play Watseka.”
Milford is seeking its second consecutive sectional trophy, while Watseka is eyeing its first since 2016.
“It’s going to be a great game,” Pufahl said.