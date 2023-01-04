Sign up for our daily newsletter here

EVANSTON — A December funk spilled into the New Year, the Illini falling to 0-3 in the Big Ten with a sloppy effort at Northwestern on Wednesday.

A 22-2 second-half run sparked the Wildcats, who raced past the defending Big Ten champs 73-60 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It ended the UI’s eight-game winning streak against Northwestern and assured that the Illini wouldn’t return to the Top 25.

Illinois led 43-38 at the 12:46-minute mark of the second half when Northwestern took control. The Wildcats did much of their damage from the free throw line, staving off several late pushes by the mistake-prone Illini (9-5).

"Our defense is really good when we don't foul," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on the radio after the game. "We have to learn, we have to learn, (that) fouling is a mistake."

Northwestern was 32 of 40 from the free throw line.

Matthew Mayer led the Illini with 17 points and was one of three Illini to foul out.

The Illini will try to regroup against Wisconsin at State Farm Center on Saturday.

It was Northwestern's first win against the Illini since Jan. 6, 2019.

"I think one of the things that is really challenging is it can never be about me, it always has to be about us," Underwood said. "(It's) the struggles that go with youth and inexperience and we have to keep fighting. I told the team, I was 0-6 at Oklahoma State in Big 12 play and we kept fighting."

3:39 second half — Northwestern 62, Illinois 51

The Illini still have a chance to rally late, with the Wildcats unable to significantly pull away, but this has been a bunch of sloppy basketball from the visiting side.

Sencire Harris, Jayden Epps and Matthew Meyer each have four fouls down the home stretch, while both Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins have three. The Illini are being outchanced at the free-throw line 28-5 as well.

* * *

7:56 second half — Northwestern 54, Illinois 45

Northwestern knocks down four three-pointers in five possessions, including two from Ty Berry, and Boo Buie hits his first field goal on his 11th try as the Wildcats are trying to pull away from the Illini.

Illinois looks like it's waiting for something to happen on offense, or for someone to step up. Illini have five turnovers this half to Northwestern's zero and have shot two free throws to the Wildcats' 10.

* * *

11:47 second half — Northwestern 44, Illinois 43

Chase Audige and Brooks Barnhizer each knock down a three-pointer on consecutive Wildcats possessions to put the hosts back in front.

Dain Dainja shot Illinois' first free throws of the night, with a little under 13 1/2 minutes left in the second half. He hit 1 of 2. He's currently got nine points and seven rebounds, bested only in the former department by Matthew Meyer (10 points).

* * *

15:47 second half — Illinois 37, Northwestern 34

Sencire Harris picked up a technical foul (his third foul of the night) after Matthew Meyer's previously-mentioned three-pointer, and Meyer then acquired his third foul after being stripped of the ball and trying to regain possession.

* * *

17:02 second half — Illinois 37, Northwestern 33

The Illini are off to a strong start at both ends in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 10-2 to pull ahead and holding Northwestern without a field goal so far.

Terrence Shannon Jr. hits a three-pointer following the Illini's first offensive rebound of the night, and he's dished out a pair of assists already in this half to reach five for the game. Matthew Meyer hit a three-point off the latest assist.

* * *

HALFTIME — Northwestern 31, Illinois 27

Illinois is shooting 46 percent from the field but trails Northwestern by four points at the break from Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Four different Illini have two fouls at the break (Sencire Harris, Dain Dainja, Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark), and all eight players who hit the floor for Illinois in that half finished with at least one foul. The Wildcats are 8 of 10 from the free throw line, and the Illini are waiting for their first attempt.

Illinois with no offensive rebounds and six turnovers to Northwestern's eight offensive boards and five turnovers as well.

Chase Audige's 13 points leads Northwestern, which has gotten seven points from Matt Nicholson and five points from Robbie Beran. Nicholson and Julian Roper II each have five rebounds.

Epps with nine points off the bench for Illinois, which has five points apiece from Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Meyer. Terrence Shannon Jr. has added two points, three rebounds, and three assists.

* * *

3:31 first half — Northwestern 24, Illinois 23

Jayden Epps is the only Illini player getting things to drop consistently on the offensive end so far. He's up to nine points in this first half.

Northwestern went on a 7-0 run as the result of a flagrant-1 foul from Terrence Shannon Jr. (sprung by a bad Coleman Hawkins turnover), which led to a four-point swing. Robbie Beran then with a nice baseline drive into a dunk, adding an and-one courtesy Dain Dainja.

* * *

7:43 first half — Illinois 16, Northwestern 16

Illinois is getting noticeably better looks on its shots than Northwestern so far, but we remain tied at the under-8 timeout.

Rebounding is part of the reason why, as the Wildcats have four offensive boards to the Illini's zero. Both teams also have hit a pair of three-pointers so far.

No one has more than five points so far (Jayden Epps).

* * *

10:13 first half — Illinois 12, Northwestern 12

Freshman Jayden Epps has come off the bench to provide some good minutes at both ends of the floor. He has the Illini's last five points offensively, via a corner three-pointer and a nice drive to a layup before the the TV timeout.

Both Dain Dainja and Matthew Meyer have done well defensively in locking down the paint, ever since Matthew Nicholson beat Dainja with a nice inside post move earlier in the half. Dainja had a blocked shot of Nicholson off help defense at one stage and grabbed a rebound on the same possession.

* * *

16:00 first half — Northwestern 6, Illinois 2

It took nearly four game minutes for Illinois to get on the board, via a Dain Dainja one-handed dunk in transition, but it's largely been a sloppy start for the Illini at both ends, especially on offense.

Sencire Harris picked up two fouls before 30 seconds even elapsed off the first-half clock, forcing Skyy Clark to check in. Illinois also with two early turnovers, with Dainja getting his pocket picked on one play and Matthew Nicholson intercepting a rogue inbounds pass on another.

* * *

PREGAME — 5 minutes until opening tip-off

Illinois has taken the court for the final time ahead of the opening tip. Unsurprisingly, a healthy response from those in attendance.

* * *

PREGAME — 15 minutes until opening tip-off

Illinois' starting five will be Terrence Shannon Jr. and Sencire Harris at guard, plus Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja at forward. Northwestern counters with Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Ty Berry at guard, Robbie Beran at forward and Matthew Nicholson at center.

None of those five Wildcats are younger than a junior. Though not unusual this season, the Illini offer a lot more diversity on the age front — super senior, senior, junior, redshirt sophomore, freshman.

Of Northwestern's starting five, two posted a double-digit scoring performance across both of last season's games versus Illinois, both Illini wins. Ty Berry potted 16 points off the bench in a 59-56 Illinois win at Evanston, and Audige collected 12 points on the Illini's 73-66 triumph at State Farm Center.

* * *

PREGAME — 45 minutes until opening tip-off

It'll be a whiteout among Northwestern fans this evening, with some students and fans filing into the lower seating area. But there also have been plenty of orange-clad Illini fans pouring into Welsh-Ryan Arena as well, and they let out a small cheer when Illinois' athletes trotted onto the floor after a brief reprieve in the locker room.

Some basic comparison points between Illinois and Northwestern leading into this matchup:

— The Illini are averaging 78.1 points per game to the Wildcats' 67.3, though that Illinois total is bolstered by the team generating at least 85 points in each of its first three games.

— Illinois also is shooting far better from the field as a unit than Northwestern (46.5 percent to 38.4), though the deficit drops significantly from three-point range (33.0 to 30.9).

— The sides are comparable in rebounding, assists, steals and blocks averages as groups, but the Illini are averaging nearly four more turnovers per game than the Wildcats (15.2 to 11.5).

* * *

PREGAME — 70 minutes until opening tip-off

Good evening from Evanston's Welsh-Ryan Arena, where Illinois men's basketball (9-4) plays its first game of the calendar year 2023 and seeks its first Big Ten win of the season in its third try with a road game versus Northwestern (10-3).

One big question following last week's win over Bethune-Cookman surrounded freshman Skyy Clark's status for tonight's game. It appears to already have been answered, to a certain extent, as Clark — sporting white wrap on his injured left shoulder — was seen warming up with his fellow Illini.

Even if Clark's minutes wind up limited this evening, Illinois still has to feel some confidence entering this matchup. That's because the Illini are winners of their last eight games in a row against the Wildcats, with Northwestern's last win occurring in 2019.

Check out The News-Gazette's preview coverage for this game, courtesy Joe Vozzelli Jr. and Bob Asmussen.