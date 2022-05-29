DECATUR — The Monticello baseball team showed patience on Saturday.
In the batter’s box, where all nine players in the Sages’ lineup reached base at least once.
On the pitcher’s mound, where Jack Buckalew mixed in a sneaky fastball with one well-placed slider after another in throwing a complete game.
And on the turf infield near their first-base dugout upon receiving a Class 2A sectional plaque after beating St. Joseph-Ogden 7-1 at the Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus.
Monticello seniors Dawlton Chupp, Triston Foran, Thomas Swartz and Joey Sprinkle sauntered up to receive the postseason hardware, lifting it in the air and letting out a few mild cheers.
Only until the rest of their teammates joined them and the Sages turned to face their fans in the bleachers, did a more raucous celebration ensue.
A scene Monticello has repeated numerous times. Saturday’s sectional title is the 10th piece of IHSA postseason hardware — six regional titles in baseball, boys’ basketball, boys’ golf, boys’ soccer, girls’ cross-country and volleyball, two sectional titles in boys’ basketball and now baseball, one super-sectional plaque in boys’ basketball and a state runner-up trophy in boys’ basketball — the Sages have brought home to Piatt County this school year.
“Goal after goal,” Monticello junior second baseman Biniam Lienhart said, “we keep checking it off.”
The Sages (23-8) advance to play Maroa-Forsyth (31-1) at 5 p.m. on Monday in a super-sectional game at Claude Kracik Field on the Lincoln Land College campus in Springfield.
Another big game. Another big moment. Against an opponent with a superior record. But Monticello didn’t flinch against SJ-O (35-3), which saw its 27-game win streak come to an abrupt halt in a season-ending defeat.
Buckalew kept the Spartans’ potent offense in check all game — SJ-O came into Saturday averaging 10.6 runs this season — and held SJ-O to its lowest run production of the season.
“It was just uncharacteristic by us, but that happens in baseball,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “Buckalew threw a good game. We still found barrels, but we just hit it right at them.”
Buckalew, a junior right-hander, only struck out two, but did not walk a batter and threw 61 of his 75 pitches for strikes. He induced 11 groundball outs, including two double plays turned by the Sages’ infield.
“I was just hitting spots,” Buckalew said, “and placing my pitches where I wanted to.”
Monticello coach Chris Jones, who guided the Sages to their first sectional title in 2014 and now their second, wasn’t surprised by his pitcher.
“Buck went out and Buck did pretty much what he’s been doing all year,” Jones said. “He pitched tremendous.”
A five-run third inning by Monticello off SJ-O starter Hayden Brazelton was all the offense the Sages needed. With SJ-O leading 1-0, Lienhart and Foran lined singles to start the top of the third before Sprinkle walked in a seven-pitch at-bat to load the bases. Two pitches later, junior first baseman Jacob Trusner connected on an 0-1 fastball from Brazelton for a ground-rule double over the 379-foot fence in left-center field to give the Sages a 2-1 lead.
“I was looking for a fastball because Brazelton’s velocity is so good,” Trusner said. “I knew it was going to be over the left fielder’s head, but I didn’t know it was going to go that far.”
A walk to Buckalew loaded the bases again and then Swarz coaxed another walk out of Brazelton to put Monticello ahead 3-1. An RBI infield single by Luke Teschke and Lienhart getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded padded the Sages’ advantage to 5-1.
Lienhart, who finished 3 for 4 with two RBI, increased the Sages’ lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth with an RBI triple. Monticello made it 7-1 an inning later when Sprinkle used every inch of his 6-foot-2 frame to score from second on a fielder’s choice.
Then, it was all Buckalew and the Sages’ defense the rest of the way.
“Just the determination and the sheer will on some of those defensive plays was great,” Jones said. “Our defense definitely showed up.”
Monticello will need it to travel again to Springfield on Memorial Day. A trip to the state tournament is on the line.
“I’m just really happy for the senior group,” Jones said. “Having all these seniors throughout the school that support each other with all the programs we have, it’s pretty big.”