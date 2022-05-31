SPRINGFIELD — Kaiden Maurer hit a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Maroa-Forsyth baseball a 4-3 win over Monticello in Monday’s Class 2A super-sectional game at Lincoln Land Community College.
“Sometimes, in the game of baseball, that type of stuff happens,” Sages coach Chris Jones said. “That one moment shouldn’t define the rest of their season. They accomplished quite a bit. All of the credit to them.”
Monticello (23-9) appeared likely to advance to its first-ever state tournament after junior Jacob Trusner scored on a dropped third strike in the top of the eighth, racing home during the catcher’s throw to first base and giving the Sages a 3-2 lead over the Trojans (32-1).
“I don’t know if comfort is the right word,” Jones said when asked about his feelings entering the bottom of the eighth. “I liked where we were, the situation we were in and who had the ball in his hand.”
Maroa-Forsyth began changing its fortunes when Rheys Sams-Moore drew a one-out walk against Sages senior pitcher Triston Foran in the bottom of the eighth.
One out later, Grant Reid singled to put runners on first and second. Foran then was called for a balk to advance each Trojan one base ahead of Maurer’s decisive knock.
Monticello jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when freshman Colton Vance singled home junior Jack Buckalew on a pitch from Jaxson Grubbs.
“(Vance) showed throughout the year at the JV level that he was more than capable of filling a spot at the varsity level,” Jones said. “He’s done a very good job for us. The spot wasn’t too big for him. He was able to get into it and be productive for us.”
Sages senior pitcher Joey Sprinkle didn’t allow a hit through his first three innings on the mound, but Evan Foster singled with one out in the fourth to break up the no-hitter.
Two batters later, Grubbs clubbed a home run that gave Maroa-Forsyth a 2-1 advantage.
Jones offered plenty of praise for Grubbs’ pitching efforts.
“You have to tip your hat to Grubbs. He threw the ball really well,” Jones said. “He didn’t let us chain many hits together. But I thought we were having fairly decent approaches at the plate. Just didn’t have that timely hit.”
Sprinkle permitted two hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings of work on the bump.
He also helped his own cause by blasting a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, tying the score at 2 and eventually forcing extra innings.
Senior Thomas Swartz finished with two hits in the game for Monticello, which added single hits from junior Biniam Lienhart, sophomore Rich Wilson and freshman Eli Craft.
“I really believe it was the senior leadership,” Jones said, “that brought along some of those young guys.”