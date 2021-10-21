BLOOMINGTON — The Monticello boys’ soccer team saw its season end on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to Normal U-High in a Class 1A sectional semifinal at Bloomington Central Catholic.
Biniam Lienhart scored the lone goal for the fourth-seeded Sages in the 20th minute off an assist from Dylan Ginalick. Normal U-High, however, took a 2-1 lead into halftime, and the third-seeded Pioneers added an insurance tally after the break.
Evan Henrard made four saves for Monticello (19-6-1).
Bulldogs bow out after two-overtime loss
NORMAL — The Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday night, bowing out of the Class 2A playoffs with a season-ending 2-1 loss in double overtime to Normal West in a regional semifinal matchup.
The third-seeded Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime before the fifth-seeded Bulldogs equalized in the second half.
M-S finishes the season at 14-8-1.