CLIFTON — Kevin Roy is adept at offering fair assessments of his Monticello boys’ basketball teams.
A byproduct of spending 16 seasons coaching the program, nearly all of them winning campaigns.
So what he had to say after Friday night’s Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional championship game versus El Paso-Gridley might surprise folks less familiar with Roy’s current team.
A group that entered the game sporting 30 wins.
“I don’t look at us as a blowout type team,” Roy said. “We just play one possession at a time. We try to slowly build a lead, try to win every possession, and that’s how we play.”
So what allows Monticello to rise above when it faces a like-minded opponent?
“Heart,” Roy said after a short pause. “These guys have a lot of heart. They put it all out there every single night. They know it’s advance or go home, and they don’t want to go home yet.”
The Sages ensured they wouldn’t, securing a 51-46 win against the Titans and giving Monticello its first sectional title since 2017.
“Our goal coming into the season was just to go as deep as we can,” Sages senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper said. “Throughout the season we just realized our potential. So this was just another step to get to where we want to be, and we want to be at the State Farm Center.”
Monticello is one win away from achieving that goal. And the Sages (31-3) managed to outlast EP-G (28-3) by utilizing a familiar formula they’ve employed all season.
Suffocating defense plus statistical balance from its senior leaders.
Though the Sages put just six players on the floor against the Titans — all seniors — each of them made sure to leave a positive mark on the game.
“It’s what we expect,” Roy said. “We just want to keep playing hard, keep cleaning up mistakes, take care of the ball and play great defense. That’s what we take pride in.”
Buehnerkemper was the Sages’ go-to offensive option early on, scoring 11 first-half points to create a significant portion of Monticello’s 23-17 halftime advantage. He relied on the scouting report Roy and his staff had prepared, with EP-G senior Jake Funk known for his shot-blocking tendencies.
“Our game plan coming in if someone drove was to get him in the air with a shot fake,” Buehnerkemper said. “It was just a great team effort.”
Senior guard Trevor Fox drained a three-pointer to first get the Sages on the board, and fellow seniors Ben Cresap, Triston Foran and Joey Sprinkle each connected on at least one field goal in the opening 16 minutes.
Coach Nathan Meiss’ Titans kept the score close with their own physical defense plus scoring from Funk (eight first-half points) and junior Asa Smith (seven first-half points).
EP-G ratcheted up its intensity after intermission, not allowing Monticello a single point for the third quarter’s first four minutes.
Just one problem for the Titans: The Sages weren’t letting them gain much ground. EP-G never even took the lead during that span.
While the Titans would pull ahead briefly later on, Monticello almost immediately answered with a three-pointer from senior guard Dylan Ginalick and a layup from Fox.
“Our mindset is to make everything as tough as we can on them,” Cresap said. “We understand that they’re a great team and they’re going to hit tough shots, so just limiting the easy ones that they could get, we felt like we had a pretty good shot if we did that.”
What made this quarter of play all the more impressive from the Sages was that Buehnerkemper amassed four fouls during it.
He went to the bench with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in the period and ultimately never returned to the court.
That left the quintet of Cresap, Fox, Ginalick, Foran and Sprinkle to close things out versus a Titans unit that didn’t fluctuate all that much in its own right.
“We have confidence in the guys on the floor,” Roy said. “We had the lead. We need to really rely on our defense and ball control. … I thought Triston Foran came in and did a great job defensively and continued to play well.”
EP-G guaranteed Monticello would need some more offense down the stretch as well.
Senior Luke Ihlenfeldt got a layup to fall with 4:32 left in regulation and tied the game at 37. But this also marked the final time the Titans would come that close to taking the lead.
Cresap put the Sages ahead 39-37 courtesy a layup while falling to the floor. Monticello eventually extended its edge to six points with 1:21 remaining before an Ihlenfeldt three-pointer halved that lead.
The Sages relied on steady free throw shooting from there. Foran, Fox, Ginalick and Cresap in that order each drained two attempts from the free-throw line to salt away Monticello’s 11th consecutive victory.
“Had a couple nice rolls, couple nice bounces in there,” Roy said with a laugh. “It was just a battle back and forth. We’d get a little bit of a lead (and) they would close it back. … Just a lot of respect for them. They had a fantastic season.”
Both Smith (17 points) and Funk (16 points) outscored each of the Sages. But Titans freshman Micah Meiss was limited to a single field goal — tallied five seconds into the game — and senior Ben Klein committed his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, limiting what he could do offensively.
Buehnerkemper still topped Monticello’s scoring chart with 13 points despite his own foul woes.
Fox recovered from an inadvertent blow to the head during the first quarter to finish with 11 points, a mark matched by Cresap. Ginalick’s nine points, Foran’s four points and Sprinkle’s three points rounded out the Sages’ stat sheet.
“We’re all upperclassmen, so this is our last chance to win,” Fox said. “So this one feels good.”
Monticello’s final roadblock to a 2A state semifinal game next Thursday afternoon in Champaign is against a familiar foe.
Bloomington Central Catholic (20-15) fended off Quincy Notre Dame 57-52 on Friday night in another sectional final in Stanford. The Sages beat the Saints 64-54 in a Jan. 14 Illini Prairie Conference game in Bloomington.
Repeating that feat in Monday night’s 6 p.m. Springfield Super-Sectional game, slated for a 6 p.m. tip-off at Bank of Springfield Center, would give Monticello its first state tournament berth since the 2016-17 team placed fourth in state.
“We’re just going to enjoy this,” Buehnerkemper said, “and get back in the gym Saturday.”