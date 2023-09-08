MONTICELLO — Before the Monticello football program played in one of its biggest games in school history, Cully Welter offered up these words to his team.
“I wouldn’t want to be any other place,” the Hall of Fame coach said, his voice rising with enthusiasm and passion with each subsequent word, “than where we are right now.”
The scene was on the day after Thanksgiving in 2018, with Welter’s Sages about to run onto the turf field at Memorial Stadium in Champaign to play Byron in the Class 3A state championship game.
A game the Sages ended up winning 24-20 to cap an undefeated 14-0 season and give Monticello its first state title.
A historic day, no doubt.
And the Sages added to their history last Friday night when Monticello beat Chillicothe IVC 52-13. That Illini Prairie Conference game against the Grey Ghosts marked the first home game for the Sages with a new turf playing surface on Monticello’s home field located just past the high school at the Wilkey Sports Complex.
The renovation of the playing surface from grass to turf was completed this past spring, and Welter’s football program was able to use it during summer workouts and again when practices started in full go for the upcoming season on Aug. 7.
Monticello senior wide receiver Raiden Colbert summed up the new digs in an efficient manner.
“It’s been pretty great,” Colbert said. “Definitely easier and more fun.”
Saturday’s 2 p.m. home kickoff against St. Louis Confluence Prep is another chance for the Sages to have more fun on the turf. And it is the third straight game on the synthetic surface for Monticello after the Sages opened the season at St. Joseph-Ogden, with Dick Duval Field in St. Joseph another area football venue to get turf this season.
All told, Monticello will have six regular-season games on turf this season, with only road games against Pontiac (Sept. 22), Paxton-Buckley-Loda (Oct. 6) and Prairie Central (Oct. 13) on grass.
“It’s incredible,” Monticello senior quarterback Luke Teschke said. “You can do much more stuff out there, not even just football. You can go out there and run sprints or throw medicine balls. It’s so versatile for so many different things, and even if it rains, you can be out there. If it’s grass, it’s going to get all muddy and you can’t do much.”
Monticello senior kicker Cole Sowinski, who made all seven extra point attempts and drilled a 33-yard field goal in last Friday night’s win, appreciates the new surface. And said it’s a notable difference between kicking on grass.
“It allows you to get under the ball better,” Sowinski said. “When it’s longer grass, you hit more of those knuckleballs that are just grazing over the cross bar. It’s just a consistent kicking surface.”The Sages used to conduct all their practices on a grass field just beyond the football field. That area is now a renovated turf soccer facility with an upgraded track surface around it. The Sages’ softball and baseball programs will also have turf surfaces to play on when their seasons starts in the spring of 2024, with the turf already installed on Monticello’s softball field and work beginning this week on getting turf in on the baseball field.
The turf just adds to the ambiance of the Sages’ home football field, which doesn’t feature a track around it like many other high school football fields in the area, allowing the bleachers to be placed closer to the playing surface.
And Welter, in his 15th season in charge at Monticello with a 115-39 record since he took the Sages job prior to the 2009 season, is appreciative of what these upgrades do for his program. Not just for the 2023 season, but for future seasons, too.
“The overall complex is just great. It’s really neat to see,” he said. “The convenience and the efficiency is great. We’re right next to our locker room now. We don’t really have to worry about the weather a whole lot. I don’t think I realized how convenient it was going to be. You walk outside, and it’s right there.”