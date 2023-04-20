SIDELL — Chris Jones offered an estimate for one specific weather condition that encompassed Wednesday’s game between his Monticello baseball team and host Salt Fork.
“I can’t think of a game I’ve played 26 miles an hour blowing out,” Jones said. “It could’ve gusted more.”
Wind was the order of the afternoon outside Salt Fork South Elementary and Junior High School.
And the Sages relished the chance to hit in it.
Monticello clubbed six home runs, including two apiece from junior Luke Teschke and sophomore Colton Vance, on its way to a 25-9 win against Salt Fork in six innings of nonconference action.
“They had fun. They had smiles on their faces,” Jones said. “That’s the great thing about this group. We took two hard losses ... and then we turn around and come out and don’t let it affect us.
“They were loose before we started this game, and obviously we played that way all the way through.”
Those two defeats Jones mentioned occurred in the Sages’ last two games, which they dropped 9-8 to Williamsville on Saturday and 4-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Monday.
“To get back out here and put up quite a bit of runs on the board is always fun,” said Teschke, an Illinois State baseball commit. “It’s not easy at all with the wind. It’s hard. Usually you don’t play in weather like this. ... But hitting, you get it in the air, it can go a long ways.”
Pretty much any ball lofted into the sky by either the Sages (11-3) or Storm (11-5) was cause for concern.
Both offenses were dialed in, too, taking plenty of pitches and forcing those throwing the ball to deal strikes. Monticello finished with 10 walks and two hit batsmen, while Salt Fork drew four free passes and two hit batters.
The Sages got things going with a three-run top of the first inning in which they didn’t record a hit, instead coaxing three bases-loaded walks from Storm junior starter Hayden Chew.
Salt Fork replied with a three-run homer from senior Derrek Richards, a bomb to straightaway center field off Monticello sophomore starter Ike Young.
“Our kids battled through the game,” Storm assistant coach Joe Hageman said. “They kept themselves in it, kept finding ways to score and keep playing. I give them a lot of credit, because it would’ve been real easy for them to get frustrated and take poor approaches.”
Jones’ crew quickly turned a 3-3 tie after one inning into a lopsided difference on the scoreboard.
The Sages scored 10 times in the top of the second, paced by a Teschke two-run homer, a two-run double from senior Kyle Peake and a Vance two-run single.
“We’ve scored a majority of our runs probably in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings on the season,” Jones said. “So we’re learning how to start it earlier on offense right now. That’s something that we’re really buying in to.”
Kickstarting that 10-run barrage was senior leadoff hitter Biniam Lienhart. The 5-foot-6 soccer star cracked a line-drive homer to left field that made the score 4-3.
“When we see our leadoff man who’s usually hitting singles and stealing bases, and then (Wednesday) he goes yard,” Teschke said, “it’s always a good sign for the offense.”
Vance slugged his first of two homers, a solo shot, during the third inning. Junior Raiden Colbert notched a longball of his own out of Monticello’s No. 9 spot during a two-run fifth frame.
Then Teschke and Vance blasted their second dingers of the day amid the Sages’ seven-run sixth inning. Teschke’s brought home two teammates.
“I was just looking for a fastball in my sweet spot, and I got it a little up in the zone,” Teschke said. “I just tried to put a good barrel on it, and the wind took it.”
Teschke finished with four hits and six RBI for Monticello, landing a triple short of the cycle.
He, Lienhart and senior Spencer Mitze each scored five runs, Vance wound up with five RBI on three hits, and Peake drove in three runs off Storm pitchers Chew, senior Blake Hettmansberger and freshman Braxton Clem.
Storm hitters had a fair amount to celebrate despite the final outcome.
Senior Hayden Prunkard drilled a three-run homer of his own in the fourth inning. Senior Blake Norton singled home a run in the fifth that extended the game to a sixth inning, making the score 18-9.
Junior Deegan Albert put up three hits, and each of Norton, Prunkard and Hettmansberger scored two runs versus Monticello hurlers Young and Lienhart.
“We’ve got to throw strikes on the mound, and we talk to our kids about being able to make those routine plays in the field,” Hageman said. “I’ll agree that with the wind and the conditions there weren’t a ton of balls in the air that were routine.”
Salt Fork wastes little time lining up another tough opponent, drawing Vermilion Valley Conference rival Oakwood at home on Friday.
Monticello has an even quicker turnaround, slated to host Illini Prairie Conference foe Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday.
“It’s always good to play in weather like this, because you never know what to expect,” Teschke said. “Especially in conference play ... you never know what can happen.”