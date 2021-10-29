TOLONO — It may prove difficult for members of the Monticello volleyball team to pin down a most memorable in-match moment from Thursday’s Class 2A Unity Regional final against host Unity.
“I don’t think I could,” Sages senior Renni Fultz said, her eyes still puffy after shedding a few tears just minutes earlier.
“There was a lot of plays, I thought, that were really standing out in my mind,” Sages coach Kim Allison added with a laugh.
No problem. It’s the end result of all those plays that matters most.
Fifth-seeded Monticello secured its first regional championship since 2007 by stunning top-seeded Unity 25-23, 11-25, 25-20 in the Rocket Center.
When junior Alayna Schultz booked the night’s final point with a booming kill off the pin to her left, it set loose an outpouring of emotion from a program not recently accustomed to succeeding on this stage.
Screaming and shouting. Relentless applause. And plenty of happy crying.
“As a team, we kind of had a rough start to the season. We’ve been a very young team over the last few years,” said Fultz, one of three seniors on the current Monticello roster. “This has always been a big goal of ours, and coming this far — especially against Unity in their home gym, we’ve always had a tough time beating this team and this atmosphere.
“Luckily, we had our skill here (Thursday). Everybody had the drive, and we just pulled it all together.”
The Sages (20-15) fell to the Rockets (33-4) in two sets during a Sept. 28 Illini Prairie Conference contest in Piatt County. It began a four-match skid for Monticello that was followed by a series of ups and downs leading into the playoffs.
Unity, meanwhile, boasted a six-match win streak entering the regional final and had dropped just 10 sets all season.
“I told them all along, it doesn’t really matter what happens during the (regular) season. It’s what you do in the postseason,” Allison said. “Come out with energy, believing in yourself, and you can do it.”
Did Allison relay to her girls that the Sages were trying to snap a lengthy postseason hardware drought?
“Yes, yes, yes,” said Allison, in her fourth season overseeing this squad. “Well, I didn’t tell them (it had been since 2007), but I told them at the beginning of the season, that’s one of my personal goals is to get a regional championship. Let’s do it this year. And I knew we had the right chemistry and the right group. It’s just putting it all together.”
When Thursday’s first set began, Monticello almost instantly turned to Fultz as its primary source of offensive power. The 5-foot-10 outside hitter put down eight kills in Game 1 as the Sages held off the Rockets and set the tone.
“It was very important,” Fultz said of winning the opening set. “With our team especially, we kind of get down on ourselves if we don’t pull out that first win. So it’s definitely a big thing for us to do that.”
The Rockets responded with a proverbial uppercut in the second set.
Senior standout Emma Bleecher started finding ways to hit over, around or through the Sages’ stout net-front defense. The outside hitter boasted seven kills in the second set alone, and fellow senior hitter Macie Knudsen carried over her solid swinging from the first set as well.
“I definitely thought that we would be more in-system, be more in-rhythm going into set three,” Unity coach Erika Yerry said. “But you can never underestimate Monticello. I told (the Rockets) to be ready. They’re going to come out firing.”
Yerry said she did anticipate Allison’s group would give Unity a fight despite the Rockets winning that aforementioned regular-season meeting 25-19, 25-16.
“Definitely,” the first-year Unity leader said. “This is one of their rivals outside of St. Joe, so they were ready for that. They were expecting that. We knew there was going to be a lot of fans and a lot of screaming. So we were ready for the battle. I don’t think we were ready for them to push us as much as they did.”
That pushing reached a fever pitch early in the decisive third set.
The two sides engaged in multiple lengthy rallies during which athletes dove all over the hardwood, scraping for every single point like it would finalize the match’s outcome.
For Monticello, that showed in the defensive statistics.
Fultz, seniors Lizzie Stiverson and Hannah Swanson and sophomore Emma Hillard constantly were getting their hands up in front of the Rockets’ kill attempts. And the Sages as a whole piled up dig after dig to prevent Unity from regaining the momentum it discovered in the second set.
Fultz and the setter Stiverson each notched a double-double — Fultz with 24 kills and 12 digs, Stiverson with 25 assists and 14 digs — while junior libero Addison Schmidt added a team-high 25 digs.
“It shows that there’s a lot of grit on our team,” Fultz said. “We’ve been practicing hard this week, and to see us putting it all together and throwing it all on that floor (Thursday), it was amazing to see.”
The Rockets were unable to send out their seven-strong senior class with a second regional plaque in the last three years.
Bleecher and Knudsen finished with 17 and 13 kills, respectively, for Unity to go with Bleecher’s 17 digs, Knudsen’s 11 digs, senior Maddie Reed’s 31 assists and 12 digs and senior Taylor Henry’s 20 digs.
“Overall. our season was amazing, so they did great,” Yerry said. “(The seniors) gave a great message to our underclassmen just to be ready to fight and take over next year. I’m glad I got to work with them this short three months.”
The Sages have earned an enticing reward for winning a second consecutive match as a worse seed — they also defeated fourth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in the regional semifinals.
They get to vie for a 2A sectional trophy in their own gymnasium — the first in team history — starting with Monday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal versus second-seeded Maroa-Forsyth (28-9).
Monticello already owns a prior win over the Trojans, as well, recording a 25-21, 27-25 sweep on Sept. 20 at Maroa.
“First let’s enjoy this,” Allison said, “and Monday night it’s on our court, in our gym. Being here, being able to beat Unity, they should have all the confidence in the world.”