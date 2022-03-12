CHAMPAIGN — Most eyes, if not all of them, inside State Farm Center on Thursday afternoon were affixed upon the players competing in the IHSA Class 2A boys’ basketball state semifinal game between Monticello and Rockridge.
A quick glance to the sideline, though, could have left some viewers confused.
They might catch Sages coach Kevin Roy in a seat near the scorer’s table one minute. Then observe him occupying a chair at the far end of Monticello’s bench a short time later.
Is the 16th-year Monticelloc oach simply nervous during the course of games — especially ones as big as a state semifinal?
Maybe. But that’s not the reason for his courtside shifting.
“Lot of times in the postseason here I have to move down to the other end of the bench because the official stands right there,” Roy said. “I might have the best seat in the house until they come stand in front of me. Then I’ve got to move to the other end so I can get a better view.”
Roy definitely oversees a basketball product worth watching.
Monticello is one win away from the first boys’ basketball state championship in school history. The Sages (33-3) will meet Nashville (29-4) in Saturday’s 2A state title game, slated for a 12:30 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.
Any of Roy’s bench-based movement during Saturday’s game, he insists, will be born from referee positioning issues.
Not from concerns about his current team, which already are guaranteed the program’s second state trophy — to go with 2017’s fourth-place showing — and best-ever state finish regardless of how the final score plays out on Saturday against the Hornets.
“I try not to do too much during the game. I just try to sit back and read, see what’s happening, (see) any adjustments we might need to make (and) try to communicate those with the kids on the court,” Roy said. “They’ve got great basketball IQ. They’re smart kids. They see and recognize things, and they can communicate back with me.
“I try to just keep an even keel. I tell my kids and the players to stay poised, (have) great composure. So I think to model that for them hopefully helps them, and that’s my goal is to maintain that composure.”
The Sages’ composure has been as relentless as their stout defense during these 2A playoffs.
That showed in Thursday’s 54-38 semifinal victory over Rockridge, as Monticello settled into its style of play and never deviated as it controlled the tempo all afternoon.
After their triumph, the Sages stuck around State Farm Center and watched a close, low-scoring double-overtime game between Nashville and Chicago DePaul College Prep in the other state semifinal.
Both teams entered the first overtime tied at 21 and mustered just one point apiece during those four minutes. The Hornets ultimately prevailed 31-24, even with all five of their starters playing the entire 40 minutes.
“As long as we can keep it a one- or two-possession game, I think we can play that pace,” Roy said. “If we get down, then obviously we need to try to speed that game up and try to be more aggressive and try to get to the rim and try to get extra offensive possessions. That’s just kind of how the game unfolds.”
Senior forward Saxton Hoepker and senior forward Kolten Gajewski stand 6-foot-7 and 6-5, respectively. Roy’s tallest starters are 6-2 senior forward Joey Sprinkle and 6-2 senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper — whom Roy verbally listed at 6-4 and 6-3 when discussing the Nashville matchup.
“Their size is obviously an issue for us,” Roy said. “We’ve got to do a great job of helping out, protecting the paint.”
Beyond preparing for the Hornets, the Sages opted to remain within their typical pregame routine during Friday’s off day for the 2A state finalists.
“We were thankful we didn’t have to turn around and play (Thursday) night,” Roy said. “I tell our guys it’s all about the preparation. We want to do our prep work before the game, so therefore at game time we just have to go out there and execute.”
Monticello did change its routine up a bit before arriving in Champaign, though. The Sages dropped by Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal on Wednesday to log some repetitions on a college court.
“It was a benefit for us to be able to get over to Redbird Arena just to experience the brightness of the court and the lights and being on the spotlight,” Roy said. “I just tell the guys, ‘Hey, the rim’s still 10 feet. ... It’s a 94-foot court instead of an 84-foot court.’ The game doesn’t change. The muscle memory, the practice that you put in on the driveway, in the gym, it all carries over.”
Something else that should carry over for Monticello on Saturday is fan support on the University of Illinois campus.
Purple splotches painted various State Farm Center seats during the semifinal round. More of the same should be anticipated with the Sages’ final game of the season happening on a weekend afternoon.
“It’s phenomenal for these young men who are taking the court — and all the hard work, for it to pay off and to get recognized for it,” Roy said. “Hopefully, we can come out and execute our game plan, play well, keep it as a close game and give ourselves an opportunity to win at the end.”