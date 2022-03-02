CLIFTON — Playoff football games for Joey Sprinkle.
Winning a regional championship in boys’ soccer for Trevor Fox and Dylan Ginalick.
Playing at the state golf tournament for Tanner Buehnerkemper.
Four of the Monticello boys’ basketball senior starters have already performed in pressure-defining postseason situations this school year. Add in the valuable contributions of the Sages’ fifth senior starter, guard Ben Cresap, and, well, the Sages have a winning recipe this season.
One that has produced the most-ever wins in Monticello history and has this current group one win away from a sectional championship.
The Sages relied on disciplined defense and opportunistic offense in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to rally past Herscher for a 37-25 win in a Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional semifinal game. Monticello (30-3) outscored Herscher 17-2 in the fourth quarter after trailing 23-20 after three quarters.
The Tigers (24-9) only scored on a layup by Carson Splear in the fourth quarter, with Monticello holding a 31-23 lead by the time Splear dropped in Herscher’s only fourth-quarter bucket with 2 minutes, 42 seconds remaining. The Tigers missed on eight of their nine shots and didn’t attempt a free throw during the final eight minutes.
“A three-possession lead was almost like a 20-point lead in this game,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said. “Once we were able to get a bit of a lead, we continued to play great defense and didn’t let up.”
It’s the eighth game this season the Sages have held a team under 30 points. They’ll go into Friday night’s sectional title game against either El Paso-Gridley (27-2) or St. Joseph-Ogden (23-9) — those two teams meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the other Clifton Central Sectional semifinal game — allowing an average of 40.2 points this season.
“These seniors buy in. They listen. They compete,” Roy said. “They battle every single day.”
Monticello needed all of its defensive prowess on Tuesday night. The 37 points were a season-low for the Sages.
But Sprinkle produced two layups after consecutive steals by Cresap to put Monticello ahead 24-23 only 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, and Herscher was never able to trim its deficit to fewer than six points after Cresap sank a three-pointer to give Monticello a 29-23 lead with 5:20 left.
Cresap finished with a game-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Sprinkle added 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting performance from the field and grabbed five rebounds. All critical rebounds, in Roy’s eyes, from the 6-foot-3 Sprinkle, who is Monticello’s tallest starter.
“He was huge for us on the boards,” Roy said. “I know he only got five, but he got a hand on so many and got some tips where he kept possessions alive for us. He’s athletic and he can elevate as high as he needs to on the rebounding front, so it was good to see him get rewarded offensively.”
Ginalick contributed seven points, four rebounds and four assists as Monticello only shot 39 percent from the field in connecting on 13 of 33 field goals. But the contested shots the Sages forced Herscher into was the story of the night as the Tigers only made 26 percent of their shots, going 10 of 39 from the field.
And a key reason why Monticello will get to board the bus again on Friday afternoon for another 90-minute ride to Clifton. With a spot in the Elite Eight at stake.
“Near the top of our scouting report on Tuesday was everything we have done up to this point has prepared us for this,” Roy said. “We’re not here by chance. We’re here because of what we’ve done in the past, and now, we want to try to win as many games as we can in the future.”