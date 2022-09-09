HOOPESTON — The Monticello boys’ soccer team kept its unbeaten start to the season intact on Friday with a 3-0 win against Hoopeston Area at the Cornjerker Classic.
A scoreless first half between the Sages (7-0) and host Cornjerkers (6-3) quickly evolved into three goals by Monticello, with Treyden Fox, Biniam Lienhart and Ben Williamson all scoring for the Sages. Williamson also picked up an assist on Fox’s goal that gave Monticello a 1-0 lead. Evan Henrard made two saves to finish with a shutout.
In other games involving area teams at the Cornjerker Classic on Friday, Arthur Christian defeated Iroquois West 4-0 behind two goals from Jaden Mast. The Conquering Riders (5-6) also received a goal and an assist from Cole Gabriels against the Raiders (4-5).
Danville lost 4-2 to Covington (Ind.) despite Eric Bryant and Christian Davis scoring two first-half goals for the Vikings (0-6) that gave Danville an early 2-0 lead.
Oakwood/Salt Fork saw its five-match winning streak end with a 3-0 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic. Joshua Ruch made six saves for the Comets (7-2-1).