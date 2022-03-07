SPRINGFIELD — Kevin Roy rarely, if ever, forgets to send a compliment or two in his opponent’s direction following a game.
The Monticello boys’ basketball coach continued that trend at the conclusion of Monday night's Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional versus Bloomington Central Catholic, a rematch of a Jan. 14 Illini Prairie Conference game.
“BCC’s a much better team (than in January),” Roy said. “They’ve improved throughout the season. You’ve got to tip your hats to them to be in this position right here.”
But shouldn’t that mean the Sages also have improved during the last several weeks, even if they already were playing well to begin with?
“I’d like to think so,” Roy said with a laugh.
The Bank of Springfield Center scoreboard showed it to be true.
Monticello relied on dominant defense and an opportunistic offense to secure a lopsided Elite Eight triumph, defeating BCC 62-44 and giving the Sages their second-ever state tournament berth.
A berth that will take the Sages (32-3) to State Farm Center for a 2:30 p.m. state semifinal tipoff on Thursday against Rockridge (23-6) in Champaign. Rockridge beat Rockford Lutheran 57-52 in the 2A Sterling Super-Sectional on Monday night.
“It means a lot for the whole team,” said senior guard Dylan Ginalick, who produced a game-high 18 points for Monticello. “It’s just going to feel surreal. I remember watching (Illinois basketball) games since I was like 5, and being out there actually playing will feel incredible.”
A competitive first quarter between the Sages and Saints (20-16) gave the impression Monday’s super-sectional could be even closer than Monticello’s 64-54 win against BCC nearly two months prior.
Instead, the Sages reached another level defensively and began to capitalize on the looks they received within the Saints’ zone defense.
“They’re focused. They’re on a mission. There’s no shaking their confidence,” Roy said of his team. “When we play like that, we can hang and play with anybody.”
Monticello missed each of its first four three-point attempts before Ginalick knocked one down midway through the first period, with the Sages only making 1 of 8 from three-point range early.
Then Ginalick swished a three-pointer to start the second quarter.
Followed by another on Monticello’s next possession.
Senior guard Triston Foran followed with one of his own. Senior guard Trevor Fox corralled an offensive rebound and drilled another three-pointer a short time later.
Just like that, the Sages had constructed a 21-10 lead that ballooned to 25-12 at halftime.
“It felt really good to get the lid off, get adjusted to (the rim),” Ginalick said. “Once we got adjusted to it, it speaks for itself. We started making shots, and it got easier on defense.”
Monticello finished the night 9 of 25 from three-point range, with Ginalick accounting for four of those makes and Fox contributing three.
“When (the Saints) went to the zone, which we expected at some point, we knew if we could get paint touches and kickouts we should get really good looks,” Roy said. “And we did. I don’t feel like we’ve shot the ball exceptionally well in the postseason from three, and we got them (Monday).”
Fox laid out the Sages’ approach in simple terms.
“Keep shooting,” he said, “and you’ve got to have confidence in your shot.”
But even Fox couldn’t have expected how he connected on one of his three-pointers.
After a Ginalick layup with seven seconds remaining in the third quarter, Fox pressured BCC sophomore guard Cole Certa and ripped the ball from Certa’s grasp.
With the buzzer about to sound, the 5-foot-9 Fox heaved a try over the 6-4 Certa from the top of the center-court logo and got it to fall.
At that point, Monticello’s 46-27 edge probably felt about three times as big to the Saints.
“I wasn’t even going for the ball, to be honest. I was just trying not to let them score,” said Fox, who contributed 13 points. “I got it, and I just threw it up.”
Fox’s piece of defensive intensity encapsulated what the Sages aim to achieve at that end of the floor.
BCC committed nine turnovers to only five by Monticello. The Saints scored just four points in the second quarter, and the Sages weren’t assessed their first foul until early in the third period.
Certa scored a team-high 10 points for BCC, and he only reached that plateau with five points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore center Colin Hayes used his 6-6 frame to turn in eight points, but only two of those came during the game's last 22 minutes.
Although the Saints shot 48.5 percent from the field, they did much of their damage with the end result no longer in doubt.
“We can get better on the defensive end. That’s always something we can do,” Fox said. “That’s what we hang our hats on.”
“There’s a lot more room for growth,” Ginalick added. “I don’t think we’re ever at our peak. I think we can keep building off this.”
The combined 31 points of Ginalick and Fox was complemented by 10 points from senior guard Ben Cresap, nine points from senior forward Joey Sprinkle and six points from Foran.
Senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper chipped in three points, and 5-3 sophomore guard Trey Welter thrilled Sages fans with a high-arching floater in the fourth quarter for his only two points.
Those were Welter’s first two points of the varsity season, in fact. It earned him a celebratory hoist in the air from the 6-3 Sprinkle after the clock hit all zeros.
And was followed by the celebratory hoisting of a super-sectional plaque, Monticello’s first since 2017.
“It’s exciting. It’s exhilarating,” said Roy, who oversaw that 2016-17 team’s fourth-place finish in Class 2A. “They are just the epitome of what a team is. No one superstar. Some people might pick out one, but everybody could pick a different one.”
The Sages will continue to rely on their entire cast when they make the short trip east from Piatt County to State Farm Center later this week.
As Roy said to cap his postgame speech on Monday, “I’m tired of these hour, hour and a half bus rides — let’s take a short one.”
And see if they can return to Monticello with the school’s first state championship trophy in boys' basketball.
“Getting to play close to home for the Final Four, it’s something we’ve dreamed about since we were little,” Cresap said. “Now to have the opportunity to do so, it’s just an amazing feeling.”