CHAMPAIGN — Dan Burkybile’s Monticello boys’ soccer team followed through a near-perfect possession-based game plan through the first 79 minutes of Friday afternoon’s Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional final versus Oakwood/Salt Fork.
The match’s last minute was a bit less straightforward.
First, a dog ran across the pitch with 53 seconds on the clock and proceeded to take a bathroom break near one of the corner flags.
“You ever seen a dog like that?” Burkybile said with a laugh. “I said, ‘It better not be a Sage dog.’”
Once order was restored, the fourth-seeded Sages appeared primed to close out the sixth-seeded Comets.
Then O/SF was awarded a juicy free-kick opportunity with less than 10 seconds on the clock. That little bit of time did expire, but the lead official assessed Monticello senior Dylan Ginalick a yellow card for delay of game and gave the Comets five seconds to make something happen.
“It was very scary,” Sages junior Biniam Lienhart said. “I swear, every time there’s tough games, last minute is always crucial and it’s scary.”
Monticello ultimately had nothing to fear.
O/SF senior Joe Lashuay’s free kick bid sailed wide of the net, allowing the Sages to celebrate a 1-0 victory over the Comets and the program’s second regional championship in the last three years.
“It feels great,” said Lienhart, who accounted for the match’s lone goal. “We’ve been working hard at practices ... just for this goal. We got it, and we want to keep going.”
The final score didn’t accurately depict the dominance displayed by Monticello (19-5-1), which defeated O/SF (18-8) by margins of 4-3 and 4-0 during the regular season.
The Sages didn’t permit a single shot on goal and allowed just one Comets corner kick. Meanwhile, the Monticello offense piled up 17 shots on net and eight corner kicks.
“When I went back and looked at film, they only ever got two guys really high against us,” Burkybile said. “We’ve got our three defenders there, so that’s going to be difficult for them to get out of. So I did expect that, and I think they probably wanted to take us to (penalty kicks), just like they did with St. Thomas More (in the regional semifinal).”
Lienhart didn’t allow that to happen.
The shifty striker garnered a few dangerous scoring chances on a wet and chilly afternoon, including an extremely short-range bid that O/SF junior keeper Josh Ruch swatted away.
Yet, it was a seemingly innocuous try that instead put the Sages in front for good.
Lienhart booted a low but hard shot across his body from the middle of the box, initially freezing Ruch in place.
Ruch still was able to sprawl across the goal line and land on top of the ball, but it squirted out from under his body and into the net with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half.
“I had many chances that should’ve gone in,” Lienhart said, “but I got one and we won, so I’ll take it. ... I really thought (Ruch) had it. I turned around and realized it went in.”
It was the lone blemish on an otherwise spotless performance from Ruch, who finished with 16 saves Friday and 33 saves across three regional matches.
“So strange,” Burkybile said. “He’s a great goalkeeper. He made some point-blank saves that were really just phenomenal. And to get that little squeaker, I guess we’ll take the W.”
The Comets remained without the services of junior leading scorer Grant Powell, who suffered a broken nose in the first half of Tuesday’s semifinal versus STM.
Powell stood along the sideline with a black eye and tape on his nose, offering up instructions to his teammates on the field.
“I don’t know about a different result, but I think it helps us for sure,” said O/SF coach Eric Fenton when asked if the inclusion of Powell in Friday’s match would have changed its outcome. “It strengthens our midfield, because that’s where I had him and Reef (Pacot) playing together in that STM game, so then we’re that much harder to break down.”
Fenton chalked up Monticello’s overwhelming ball possession, in part, to the Sages’ “really high soccer IQ.”
“They’re constantly finding the nice angles for each other, to give each other easy looks,” Fenton said. “STM might be a better team of athletes than them, but they just controlled the ball so well we couldn’t even get any good counter-attack chances.”
Burkybile said twin junior defenders Ben and Tucker Williamson are at the forefront of Monticello’s suffocating defense, which made life especially easy for sophomore goalkeeper Evan Henrard in this one.
“They talk a lot, and they take command back there,” Burkybile said. “Them and Jack Tanner (do) a great job. We told them we’re going to work the ball up because (the Comets) are going to pin it back deep. So I told them their ability to communicate and talk is going to ride us to the victory.”
O/SF brings back the majority of its roster next fall, losing two seniors in Lashuay and Carlie Thompson.
“Hopefully, we’re right back here next year,” Fenton said, “and changing places with these guys.”
The Sages next will draw either second-seeded Cornerstone (15-4) or third-seeded Normal U-High (6-12-2) in Wednesday’s Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional semifinal match. Monticello didn’t face either club during the regular season.
“If we just keep the same attitude and mindset,” Lienhart said, “I think we can keep going forward.”