TOLONO — The wind whipped through Tolono on Saturday morning as the Monticello and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball teams warmed up for their Class 2A regional championship showdown. The hour leading up to the game featured steady winds between 20-25 mph and occasional gusts significantly stronger.
All blowing straight in from center field.
The winds had calmed by the time Monticello starter Jack Buckalew threw the first pitch just after 10 a.m. Two pitches later, GCMS second baseman Ty Cribbett launched a pitch left up in the zone over the right-center field fence.
Buckalew just shrugged it off.
The Sages’ junior had watched teammate Luke Teschke suffer the same fate two days prior in Monticello’s regional semifinal win against Westville. Drew Wichtowski crushed a solo home run in the top of the first to give the Tigers the early lead, and then Monticello rallied for a run-shortened, five-inning victory.
Saturday’s game was more of the same. Buckalew locked in immediately after Cribbett’s solo shot, and Monticello got going offensively in the third inning for an 11-1 victory in five innings and the program’s first regional title since 2014. The Sages (21-8) will play the winner of Monday’s regional final between El Paso-Gridley and host Eureka in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Workman Family Baseball Field in Decatur.
“You’ve got to have a short memory in baseball,” Buckalew said. “I just settled in by throwing my stuff. It doesn’t matter what happens the first few pitches of the game. I’ve been in that situation before where a guy goes yard. I’ve just got to get back on the mound and pitch my stuff and do what I do.”
Buckalew followed up Cribbett’s home run by striking out the next three batters he faced in the top of the first inning. He finished with nine strikeouts, including the final two outs of the game, and only allowed two more hits on a second inning single by GCMS designated hitter David Hull and a check swing bloop single by Falcons’ first baseman Mason Kutemeier in the fourth.
“We know Jack,” Monticello center fielder Triston Foran said. “(Cribbett’s home run) was a fluke. It was a great hit by the guy who hit it, but we know what he’s capable of. He just didn’t get down on himself, and he kept doing his thing. It’s huge. He knows we’re not going to fold on plays for him, and we know he’s not going to fold if they start hitting a little bit.”
It was a mix of precisely located fastballs and GCMS’ mostly swing-and-miss approach on Buckalew’s off-speed offerings that had the Monticello starter rolling.
“I’ve been placing the baseball good and getting some jam shots and some weak hits, and my defense really helps me out,” Buckalew said. “That really boosts my confidence. Even that check swing for a hit, that means I did something right.”
It was Buckalew’s confidence and mental toughness on the mound that Monticello coach Chris Jones pointed to as the reason his starter handled giving up a leadoff home run without wilting. And also why Buckalew didn’t falter later in the game against GCMS (17-9) when a steady mist descended on Tolono.
“I felt like his (velocity) was maybe down a little bit — I don’t know if it was the elements or what was going on for sure — but he’s able to control and hit his spots,” Jones said. “Then he can throw the wrinkle with that curveball.”
Buckalew ultimately got plenty of run support, too. The Sages knocked around the Falcons’ Altin Nettleton and Brayden Elliott for 11 hits, including several for extra bases. Foran had a two-run triple in the third inning, Jacob Trusner and Buckalew had back-to-back RBI doubles in the fourth and Foran tripled again in the fifth before scoring on a sharp groundball by Joey Sprinkle for the walk-off win.
“We just like to put the ball in play and let the rest play out,” Foran said. “If we put the ball in play, good things are going to happen. We like to make sure that we make the other team beat us.”
Monticello didn’t capitalize on getting its leadoff batter on base in the second inning — running itself out of a potential rally — but the Sages did take advantage of similar situations in the next two innings. A three-run third and seven-run fourth were the result.
“That’s the old baseball cliché is you don’t want the leadoff man on, and we did give them the leadoff man on a few times,” GCMS coach Dustin White said. “Then we had to play a little bit more passively. We had to pitch a little bit differently than maybe we wanted to. … You tip your cap. We weren’t supposed to be here anyway. We were the eight-seed. We weren’t supposed to win on Monday and we did, and we definitely weren’t supposed to win on Wednesday and we did.”