MONTICELLO — Seniors Drew Sheppard and Will Ross each recorded one minute of playing time as juniors during last season’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla boys’ championship game.
Juniors Trey Welter and Raiden Colbert didn’t even participate in that game as sophomores. Same goes for sophomore Tyler Blythe as a freshman.
This was the starting five Monticello boys’ basketball coach Kevin Roy turned to for Tuesday afternoon’s Purple Pool finale against Clinton in this year’s Holiday Hoopla.
These five Sages and a host of teammates — none of whom saw more than a single minute of court time in that 2021 tournament — were tasked with defeating the Maroons inside Art ‘Buz’ Sievers Center.
And giving their program a chance to repeat as champion of its own eight-team holiday tournament.
“It showed (Tuesday) that it means a lot to them,” Roy said. “We knew we had to win this game. ... I didn’t know how our guys would respond going into that, but I really like how we responded.”
Monticello overcame a 13-5 deficit after one quarter and rumbled past Clinton 65-43, finishing Purple Pool play with an unblemished 3-0 mark and earning a spot in Wednesday night’s title game.
“Probably the best basketball we’ve played up to this point this year,” Roy said. “We’re on our home court, and we’re excited to be back in the championship game again this year.”
Welter used an 8-of-8 free throw shooting line to bolster his game-high 20 points for the Sages (8-4), who have won four games in a row. Welter also dished our four assists.
“Everything goes through him for us,” Roy said. “He’s undersized (at 5-foot-11), but that doesn’t stop him. He’s going to be competitive and compete every possession. When he plays well, we look much better.”
Sheppard nearly reached a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds. Blythe racked up eight points, three rebounds, three assists and a busted lip that required stitches to repair. Colbert chipped in seven points, four rebounds and two assists, and Ross added two points and five rebounds.
Others like junior Jack Weidner (eight points, four rebounds) and senior Tylor Bundy (six points, five rebounds) also stepped up as Monticello cashed in on a 20-of-27 free throw ledger as a group plus a 37-18 rebounding advantage against the Maroons (12-2).
“We just had to battle back,” Roy said. “We did step up in our defense. We did a much better job coming out, defending them and taking away their open looks. We did a great job on the boards.”
Junior Dawson Graves’ 15 points and junior Brooks Cluver’s 11 points led Clinton, which saw a nine-game win streak come to an end. The Maroons will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. third-place game back at Sievers Center.
The Sages, meanwhile, draw Tuscola in the 7:30 p.m. title game. It’s a rematch of last year’s boys’ final, which Monticello won 50-34.
“It’s just good to see these guys step up and play as well as we did (Tuesday) in a crunch-time situation,” Roy said. “That’s showing the strides we’re making as a team.”
Warriors win pool. Nothing came especially easily for coach Justin Bozarth’s Tuscola boys’ basketball team in Holiday Hoopla pool play.
But the Warriors will be vying for Wednesday’s championship nonetheless. They earned that opportunity with a 3-0 record in the Gold Pool, defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-46 and Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49-12 on Tuesday.
“That’s part of the reason we love coming over here is you know you’re going to get tight, physical, close games,” Bozarth said. “We’re learning on the fly how to close and win games.”
Versus the Falcons, junior Jordan Quinn posted a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for Tuscola to go with eight points apiece from seniors Colton Musgrave and Chris Boyd and junior Josiah Hortin.
GCMS gained 12 points from senior Chase Minion, 11 points from senior Seth Kollross and 10 points from senior Seth Barnes in the loss.
The Warriors (12-1) found a bit more breathing room versus the Panthers, whom they shut out in the first quarter. Tuscola was powered by 16 points from Quinn, 11 points from sophomore Kam Sweetnam and seven rebounds from Musgrave.
PBL (2-11) was paced by senior Kayden Snelling’s four points and will be in Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. fifth-place game versus Oakwood at the Sievers Center.
“There’s really good parity. ... Going into it, we had no idea who would come out (as Gold Pool champion),” Bozarth said. “In the fourth quarter (against GCMS), we had one of our better defensive efforts. We finally did a good job of being disciplined in how we guard and finishing possessions with rebounds.”
Quinn and Hortin are the only two Tuscola athletes who saw more than three minutes of playing time in last year’s Holiday Hoopla championship game. The Warriors are seeking their first boys’ Hoopla title since 2019, and Bozarth realizes the test his young team will get from host Monticello.
“Kevin Roy basketball teams are as fundamental as they come,” Bozarth said. “It’s really good for us to go against a team like that midway through the year.”
Comets, Falcons win. GCMS rebounded from its loss earlier Tuesday to Tuscola by defeating Neoga 54-45 in Gold Pool play on Tuesday evening.
The Falcons (10-2) will face Clinton in Wednesday’s 3:30 p.m. third-place game at the Sievers Center. They were led versus the Indians by Barnes, who shot 13 of 20 from the field en route to 27 points. Junior Ty Cribbett contributed five assists, while both senior Kellan Fanson (nine points, eight rebounds) and Kollross (nine points, seven rebounds) offered additional contributions.
Oakwood held off Ridgeview 51-48 in the Purple Pool finale for each side, booking the Comets (10-5) into Wednesday’s 11:30 a.m. fifth-place game versus PBL at the Sievers Center.
Keying Oakwood against the Mustangs (3-12) were senior Dalton Hobick (12 points, eight rebounds, four assists), junior Alec Harrison (12 points, eight rebounds), senior Tanner Pichon (11 points, eight rebounds) and junior Brody Taflinger (11 points, four rebounds).
Also on Tuesday, PBL beat Neoga 49-38 in a Gold Pool game. The Panthers outscored the Indians 13-4 in the third quarter and were led overall by Snelling’s 10 points and five rebounds. Senior Mason Uden and junior Noah Steiner each provided nine points as well.