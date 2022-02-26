GIBSON CITY — Monticello and Prairie Central battled in a four-point boys’ basketball game in late January in Illinois Prairie Conference action. That the Hawks wound up on the right side of that close game simply provided some motivation for the Sages on Friday night when the rematch in the Class 2A Gibson City Regional championship game turned out just as hard fought.
Monticello had the answers this time.
Better offensive rebounding for some key second chance points.
Better ball security and fewer turnovers.
Then enough free throws in the closing minutes of overtime for a 55-51 victory to secure a spot in the 7 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal in Clifton against Herscher.
“Absolutely, it was a fight from the start to the end,” Monticello coach Kevin Roy said of his team’s regional title win. “They’ve got such talented guards and are so athletic. They’re just really a tough matchup for us. They jumped on us early and got an early lead. When we had to fight tooth and nail to crawl back in the game.”
Monticello made just 12 of 24 free throws in the entirety of Friday night’s game. The Sages (29-3) made enough important ones, though, in overtime. A three-pointer from Ben Cresap tied the game at 50 a minute into the bonus period, and then Monticello’s final four game-clinching points came at the line.
The shots a senior-led Monticello team wasn’t going to miss.
“I’ve said it all year long we’ve got a great group of seniors,” Roy said. “We don’t quit. They’re just a really tight-knit group. They’re not going to go down easy. They continued to battle. They continued to compete. When you have a group of seniors and it’s coming down to the last game, they’re playing for a little bit more than younger players because they know it could be their last opportunity.”
Friday ultimately wasn’t Monticello’s last opportunity. Cresap led the Sages with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Dylan Ginalick had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. They were simply the leaders of a typically balanced Monticello team.
Friday was the last opportunity for Prairie Central, though, this season. Dylan Bazzell led the Hawks (24-8) with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Curl had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the regional title loss.
Class 3A
Centennial 43, Morton 29. Centennial spent Wednesday and Thursday preparing for Friday’s Class 3A regional championship game against Morton. A focal point? Rallying around Jack Young Jr., who broke his foot in the Chargers’ semifinal win against Normal West.
“The kids just kind of rallied around him,” Centennial coach Tim Lavin said. “They kept taking about locking in and kept saying, ‘We’re going to get this coach. We’re going to get this coach.’ We put a game plan out there and they, for the most part, executed. They really rallied around each other and really rallied around Jack, which was great to see.”
Centennial (17-12) rallied enough to play stifling defense in beating Morton on its home floor for the 14-point regional championship victory. The Chargers held the Potters to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, including just three points in the second quarter.
“I thought our defensive effort (Friday) was tremendous,” Lavin said. “We forced a lot of tough shots and for the most part kept them off the boards. It was probably one of our best defensive efforts all year. They missed some shots, but they had to keep getting farther and farther out to shoot them. That’s tough.”
Deontrae Warren led Centennial with 17 points. David Hubbard also hit double figures with 10 points.
The Chargers were able to capitalize in the fourth quarter when Morton was forced to press, which led to two-on-one and three-on-one fast break opportunities for easy layups once the press was broken.
Friday’s win puts Centennial in the sectional semifinal round. The Chargers will face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Danville. Centennial beat the Cyclones early in the season, but half of SHG’s rotation was playing in a state championship football game.
“When those kids came back they went on a 28-game winning streak,” Lavin said of the full strength Cyclones. “They’re obviously way better than they were. They get after you defensively and love to run the floor. We’ll scout it. They’re really good. We’ll see how we react. We’re going to have to take care of the ball — that’s for sure. We can’t let them run a track meet on us and beat us down the floor.”
Mahomet-Seymour 31, Lincoln 28. In a defensive slugest Friday, it appeared the regional-host Bulldogs wouldn't be able to muster up enough offense versus the Railsplitters.
But M-S saved its best for last en route to a championship victory over its Apollo Conference rival, outscoring Lincoln 11-5 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (17-14) lost to the Railsplitters twice during the regular season, including by three points exactly one week prior to this matchup.
Even so, M-S jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the first quarter. Lincoln erased its deficit and put itself ahead by margins of 13-11 at halftime and 23-19 through three quarters before the Bulldogs' late rally.
M-S will face Decatur MacArthur at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 3A Danville Sectional semifinal.
Class 1A
Decatur Lutheran 56, St. Thomas More 53. It was fitting that Decatur Lutheran’s Stevie Tatum knocked down the game-winning three-pointer with 0.7 seconds to play in overtime.
Long-range shooting is what plagued St. Thomas More throughout Friday’s Class 1A regional championship game. Home-court advantage didn’t help the Sabers (19-12), who went 0 of 16 from three-point range and saw their season end on a buzzer-beating baseline out of bounds play. Pat Quarnstrom led St. Thomas More with 15 points and was one of three Sabers in double figures. Adonai Bumba added 12 points, and Justen Green finished with 10 points in the loss.
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Cerro Gordo/Bement 43. Cerro Gordo/Bement pushed its lead to seven points heading into the decisive fourth quarter of Friday’s Class 1A regional championship game in Decatur.
Then host St. Teresa put the clamps on defensively, holding the Broncos to just five points in the final 8 minutes to pull off the come-from-behind victory and claim a regional title on its home court.
Connor Brown led CG/B (27-7) with a game-high 15 points, and Jariah Adamson knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Broncos.
Milford 57, LeRoy 44. Balanced scoring helped Milford outlast LeRoy in Friday’s Class 1A regional championship game, as the Bearcats won the title on their home court.
Sawyer Laffoon led Milford (25-9) with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Will Teig with 13 points. Nick Warren chipped in 11 points in the win, and Adin Portwood rounded out the balanced effort with nine points. The Panthers (20-8) were led by Jack Edmundson with 18 points.
Milford will be back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game against Decatur St. Teresa in Watseka.