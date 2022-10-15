CHAMPAIGN — The Monticello boys’ soccer team understood exactly what to expect in Friday night’s Class 1A regional championship match against Uni High at the UI Turf Fields.
The Sages prevailed earlier in the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth match. Neutralizing a potent attack from the Illineks would be paramount to claiming a third straight regional title. Monticello did just that on top of playing an unrelenting offensive style, and a 4-0 victory sends the Sages (19-4) into a 4 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal match against Normal U-High with plenty of momentum.
“The idea was Uni High was really good at scoring and has a great offense so no lead was safe,” Monticello coach Dan Burkybile said. “We really put the gas pedal to them and were aggressive. … I think we did a little bit better (Friday) honing in on ball possession and not letting them get their strikers going. We bodied them up and didn’t let them get much of an offense going.”
Monticello turned to center back Jack Tanner and left back Tucker Williams to stifle what’s generally been a strong Uni High offense. The Sages’ defense wound up with plenty of leeway, too, after a two-goal night from Treyden Fox and one goal apiece from Biniam Lienhart and Ben Williamson.
“I think as we got two goals they just kind of got disheartened,” Burkybile said. “We were bound and determined that no lead was safe, so we kept pressing and getting the ball forward and extending them. Pinning them back on their own end was the way to make (the shutout) happen.”
Friday night’s win puts Monticello back in the exact same scenario it faced last season in the sectional semifinals with Normal U-High. The Pioneers had the upper hand last year in Bloomington with a 3-1 victory.
Burkybile said the regional championship was a bit of validation for his team after a fourth-place finish in the Illini Prairie Conference despite going 4-2 in league play. Some redemption against Normal U-High would add to that. The fact Uni High tied Normal U-High 4-4 on Sept. 19 adds another layer to the next meeting with the Pioneers for the Sages.
“I’m optimistic we can hang with these guys this time,” Burkybile said.
Sabers outlast Spartans for title. St. Thomas More boys’ soccer coach Jake Sellett was fairly matter of fact. If not for his team’s pair of first-half goals, Friday’s Class 1A regional championship match against St. Joseph-Ogden might have gone sideways.
Martin Mondala got the Sabers going with an electric goal from the top of the box and assisted on another by Moni Nwosu about 15 minutes before halftime. Then a rash of injuries struck, and St. Thomas More had to reconfigure its lineup on the fly. And not just once.
The Sabers got some strong second-half play from underclassmen and backups and held on for the 2-0 victory and a second straight postseason shutout for goalkeeper Ryan Hendrickson. STM (15-4-1) will host its own sectional semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Illini Prairie Conference rival Bloomington Central Catholic.
“During the game, we had an injury crisis happen,” Sellett said. “I’m not sure we pull that game out if they don’t score those two goals in the first half.”
The initial run of injuries put STM back on its heels a bit. Just getting to halftime — and with a two-goal lead — was pivotal.
“I think halftime saved us a little bit,” Sellett said. “We went back in the huddle and basically told the guys no matter what your name is, no matter if you’re a captain, no matter if you’re a leader, you are now.”
STM got solid second-half play from several of its younger players and backups. Sellett specifically mentioned sophomore Zach Rentschler and freshmen Riley Hogan and Owen Yeager.
“Lucas Dixon played four different positions in 10 minutes because we didn’t exactly know what to do,” Sellett. “He said, ‘Yes coach,’ to every assignment. It tells me they care a lot. We talked about playing for the seniors.”
The sectional semifinal showdown with Bloomington Central Catholic will be a rematch. The Illini Prairie teams played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 29 in Bloomington.
“I think it will be a little bit different because it’s the postseason,” Sellett said. “They were missing their best forward. We were missing one of our best defenders. Postseason game is a postseason game. It’s going to be scrappier.”
SJ-O finished its season with an 18-5-1 record. Goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum made eight saves in the loss.