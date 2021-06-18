CHARLESTON — The Salt Fork boys’ track and field program entered Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A state meet as the defending team state champion.
But significant time had passed since coach Phil Surprenant’s Storm earned that piece of hardware.
The win happened in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event.
And Surprenant was bringing just one athlete to O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus who had competed and scored for that state-champion squad.
“Walking in (Thursday) — again, kind of like two years ago — I don’t think anybody thought we were going to take home one of these,” Surprenant said while clutching yet-another state trophy.
It wasn’t a repeat title, but Salt Fork still grabbed second place in this year’s 1A team chase behind event victories from sophomore Garrett Taylor in discus and an 800-meter relay unit containing one senior and three sophomores.
The Storm’s 38 points landed behind Elgin Harvest Christian Academy’s 51 points but narrowly staved off third-place finishers Cowden-Herrick and Northridge Prep (37 points each), along with fifth-place St. Joseph-Ogden (35).
“It’s building a culture. It’s building a system. It’s building a program rather than team after team after team,” Surprenant said when asked how his team hauled in another state trophy. “It’s … having the kids come through that believe in it and that are always willing to work toward the goals of the team as opposed to going at it individually. And these guys have all bought in.”
Taylor entered the afternoon with just a share of the sixth-best sectional-seed distance in discus at 151 feet, 9 inches. He easily surpassed that mark Thursday by hitting 166-2, holding off SJ-O senior and regular rival Hayden Knott (164-3) for the top spot.
“I felt I could get that done with all the work I put in, all the people that have helped me get through this,” said Taylor, younger brother of Salt Fork graduate and current Illinois State thrower Payton Taylor, who was a vital piece of the 2019 state champion team. “It came from the help from my coaches. They really put a lot of time and work in with us — just as much as I did — and it played out the way we wanted it to.”
Among this coaches is Herb Wilkins, who now can say he’s coached an IHSA state-champion thrower.
“It’s just nice to bring it home for him,” Taylor said, “since I know he’s put as much work in as I have for this moment.”
Even with that discus performance, Surprenant felt it was Taylor’s effort in the shot put — sixth place at 51-6 1/2 — that sent the Storm into the team-trophy discussion.
“It was really the shot put that got us steamrolling,” Surprenant said. “We came in knowing (Thursday), if Garrett was going to do well in the shot … he had a really good chance in the disc. He’s going to have that adrenaline, he’s going to have that motivation going and he’s going to have that confidence.”
Confidence isn’t something Tate Johnson lacks. The Salt Fork senior is the aforementioned lone remaining state scorer from that 2019 roster. And he entered the 2021 meet eyeing at least one event championship.
Johnson and sophomore teammates Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby and Ethan McLain thought they’d earned that honor in the 400 relay. Johnson powered across the big blue track’s finish line in front of the fourth and final heat, typically expected to contain the best time.
But the Storm’s 43.35 seconds was bested by Chicago Hope Academy’s 43.19 in the third heat.
“I said, ‘Hey, you guys can come back and you can be disappointed, or we can be excited,’” Surprenant said. “‘We can come back and use it as motivation and come back and get that 4-by-2 that nobody expects us to get.’ And they said, ‘Yeah, that’s what we want. Second option.’”
The same foursome had to work hard for the 800 relay’s best result. Johnson estimates he was in third place when he took the baton as the Storm’s anchor leg.
“I saw there were people in front of me, and I told myself on that (final) 100 I was going to catch them,” Johnson said, “and I ended up catching them right at the end.”
Just barely.
Johnson stopped the clock at 1 minute, 31 seconds flat. Runner-up Maroa-Forsyth did so in 1:31.01, and SJ-O closely followed at 1:31.16.
“This feels great,” Johnson said. “My motivation was down, definitely, and I wanted to win this. I wanted to win something, and oh my God, it feels great.”
The 400 relay’s abrupt letdown did bring one good aspect for the Storm, who added a fourth-place 110 hurdles performance from Kirby (14.97).
“Lit a fire underneath us,” Jessup said. “A big fire.”
“A bonfire,” Johnson added.
Salt Fork track and field is on fire this season.
The Storm’s boys’ and girls’ teams both won the Vermilion County Meet and parlayed second-place sectional finishes into team hardware at state. Steve Trompter’s Salt Fork girls finished third in their Class 1A meet last week.
“We just gel together, and we throw things off each other constantly,” Surprenant said. “And so that really helps this year, having us two together.”
For all those listed similarities between the Storm boys and girls, it’s worth noting a second-place state output is just a bit better than claiming third place.
“I will take bragging rights for that, yeah,” Surprenant said with a laugh.