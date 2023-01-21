DANVILLE — Salt Fork girls’ basketball had plenty to celebrate on Friday night.
A dominant performance from sophomore Alexa Jamison — which included Jamison scoring her 1,000th career point with 21/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter — powered the Storm to its second consecutive Vermilion County Tournament championship via a 45-24 victory against Armstrong-Potomac at Mary Miller Gymnasium on the Danville Area Community College campus.
“I didn’t really try to think about it,” Jamison said. “We all just really wanted this win, and we were focused on this win.”
Jamison finished with 27 points for the Storm (14-7) to pace the team to its fifth win in a row overall.
Thirteen of her points came in the first quarter, a frame in which Salt Fork ended with an 18-6 lead it would never surrender.
Junior Macie Russell and senior Kendall Cooley each added six points in the win.
“We struggled shooting a bit the other night,” Salt Fork coach Brian Russell said. “For us to come back and hit some early buckets, super proud of them and that set the tone for us.”
Armstrong-Potomac (15-8) showed flashes of being able to rally early on as senior Kyla Bullington, senior Gigi Mulvaney and freshman Makenna Ackerman each entered the scoring column with two-point field goals in the first quarter.
But a stingy Salt Fork defense never allowed the Trojans to find their groove, holding leading scorer Cami Saltsgaver to just seven points in the second consecutive county tournament championship game between these programs.
“We talk about defense all the time — defensive rebounds win games,” Brian Russell said. “That was our goal: to come out, set the tone defensively and then hopefully our shots go in. When both do that, that’s a good thing for us, and that’s what happened (Friday).”
The triumph marked the Storm’s fourth tournament title since 2015. A strong contingent of fans helped the team down that path, including an extended ovation for Jamison when she joined the 1,000-point club.
“At the beginning of the season it was our goal again, knowing we won last year,” Jamison said. “We knew we were going to have a target on our back and we were going to have to work for that.”
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42. Two free throws from junior Sydney Spesard with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter lifted the Buffaloes (10-9) past the Comets (13-13) in thrilling fashion during Friday’s third-place game.
Spesard’s heroics capped a G-RF win after Oakwood senior Addie Wright left a would-be game winner wide left at the buzzer.
“Sydney was tired,” Buffaloes coach Brad Russell said. “She (battled) all night with Wright and then stepped up there and knocked those two down. She was huge (Friday), going toe to toe with a really good post player.”
Spesard finished with nine points, trailing only junior teammate Kendall Roberts’ team-best mark of 16 points that included five makes from beyond the three-point arc.
Sophomore Addi Spesard added eight points for the Buffaloes, all of which came during a 10-2 run in the middle portion of the final frame.
“There’s a sophomore that does everything for us,” Russell said. “She’s the bottom of our zone, she’s our main rebounder and then she has to handle the point. She does a good job of being able to go from (playing the post) to, ‘Now I have to run the offense.’”
Oakwood was led by Wright, who scored a game-high 23 points and provided a physical presence in the post.
She keyed the Comets back from a 21-16 halftime deficit by scoring 10 points in the third quarter, all of which came via two-point field goals.
“She’s a big player,” Russell said. “She’s not going to let them go down without a fight, and she fought hard. We buckled down and kind of found ourselves again and did a good job.”
Roberts’ hot shooting included four three-pointers in the first half, which muscled the Buffaloes to a 21-16 halftime lead.
“She’s starting to really understand when to go to the hole (and when to) have that outside shot,” Russell said. “She did an excellent job of rebounding, especially on the weak side.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38, Westville 25. A game-high 12 points from sophomore Beth McMahon helped the Blue Devils (5-17) cruise past the Tigers (4-15) in Friday’s fifth-place game.
Westville had the upper hand in the early stages of the third quarter after ending the first half down 18-11. Junior Aubrie Jenkins and senior Lydia Gondzur keyed a 5-0 run in the first two minutes of the frame.
But BHRA finished on a 20-9 run in the last 14 minutes of the game, a stretch that included six of McMahon’s game-high 12 points.
“I thought it was one of her better games,” BHRA coach Hannah Cronk said. “She wasn’t playing timid, wasn’t forcing stuff, just taking shots within the system. And her defense has picked up a little bit.”
Seven different Blue Devils found the scoring column. Junior Aubrey Peters, senior Mikayla Cox and sophomore Draycee Nelson each finished with six points; Peters’ points all came in the first half, while Cox and Nelson each scored theirs in the second half.
“We knew we needed to attack gaps,” Cronk said. “We’ve kind of struggled with zone offenses lately. But attacking gaps, hitting the open person, moving the ball around the perimeter, relying on our defense and help side (and) focusing on the little things that we can control.”
Westville was keyed by sophomore Lani Gondzur and Lydia Gondzur, who each scored seven points, while Jenkins chipped in an additional six points.