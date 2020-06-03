How important is it to have the 2019 season under your belt given what has happened since?
It was a nice thing to have that opportunity, so when we get back it’s going to be working on football things. Last year gave me the chance to get the program into things hopefully going the way we want them to go.
How would you assess the 2019 season?
I was really pleased. I thought the kids did a great job. I thought they bought in really well and did things we as coaches want them to do. You always want to be more successful, but we were pleased with the effort and attitude of the kids.
Do you have any worries about preparing for the 2020 season?
As coaches, we have four or five different plans laid out with our best guess of what we might be able to do.
At the end of the day, the concern is getting to play this fall. If we can’t have contact until July, we can’t have contact until July if that’s what’s best. We want to get our seniors especially an opportunity to compete. We’re going to have a small senior group. So far they’ve been really good, and I hope they continue to provide leadership. We have some young kids, based on the work they’ve put in, that are going to have to step up and fill some roles for us.
At the end of the day, your goal is to be competitive and try to find a way to get to five wins and get to Week 10. We were lifting three days a week in the morning (before the pandemic). Getting out of bed in the morning sometimes was a grind, but boy, we lost that for the last 10 or 12 weeks. I’m just looking forward to being around them and interacting with them and finding out what they’re doing.
Who are some kids we should look forward to watching this season?
You always start with your seniors. Tate Johnson was our leading rusher, and it was his first time playing two ways last year. We’re expecting big things out of Tate, honestly. Josh Miller and Levi Youhas are offensive linemen and defensive linemen. Lane Tate was a first-year junior last year, and he’s a big body for us. And then we had a bunch of young kids that played last year, and hopefully they continue to progress because we lost our starting quarterback and backup quarterback. (The guys competing for those roles) are all going to be what I consider underclassmen: (junior-to-be) Colden Earles and two sophomores in Blake Hettmansberger and Braden Maskel.
What was it like for you to be in charge of Salt Fork football, given your 13 years as an assistant?
It was really enjoyable to fill that role. We have such great kidsin our community. They listen, they buy in and they try to do what you want. They play hard and make it really enjoyable. On the flip side, being able to keep the coaching staff intact made the job really easy, too, as far as trying to implement things we want to get going forward.
How do you feel about the Iroquois West and Watseka football programs being slated to join the Vermilion Valley Conference in 2021?
We’ve had the opportunity to compete against Watseka for the last six or seven years. We know they’re going to bring a good, quality program inThey always seem to have athletic kids, and I think they’ll be a good addition. Iroquois West, we’re going to play them this year for the first time. We were down to six football schools playing in the Vermilion Valley, so it provides stability to the conference games. And it’s a good addition travel-wise — about as good as we can get.