CATLIN — The idea of an offseason doesn’t really exist for Mackenzie Russell.
The Salt Fork senior-to-be engages in both volleyball and cross-country during the fall.
She takes part in basketball during the winter months.
And she suits up for softball in the spring when the weather turns a bit warmer.
Summertime brings about preparation in at least one of these ventures, if not more, during any given day.
So for close to the last three months, being held out of competitive activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven an interesting change of pace for the daughter of Storm girls’ basketball coach Brian Russell.
“It’s really hard,” Mackenzie Russell said. “It’s harder to train alone than it is with people. I’ve been able to push through that, and I think I’ll be ready for this fall.”
If a majority of Salt Fork volleyball coach Emily Franklin’s athletes have approached their extended time apart the same way, the Storm could be a force once the 2020 season begins.
Salt Fork loses just one senior, Kayleigh Davis, to graduation and returns the likes of Russell at outside and middle hitter, senior-to-be Gracie Jessup at right side and junior-to-be Olivia Birge at setter. Both Jessup and Birge also are multi-sport standouts, with each earning a medal at the 2019 Class 1A girls’ state track and field meet.
“We’re all leaders,” Russell said, “and we all like to come together and help bring our team together.”
The Storm was just an eighth seed in last year’s 1A volleyball postseason, picking up a regional quarterfinal win before being ousted by top-seeded Blue Ridge in a regional semifinal match, finishing off an 11-21 record.
Russell saw positive strides from a roster carrying six juniors and 10 freshmen despite a relatively quick playoff exit.
“We did pretty well,” Russell said. “The team was younger last year. We just really had to work together as a team to get those wins, because we didn’t have anybody (older) to look up to besides Kayleigh.”
Russell also didn’t get to end her junior volleyball campaign on the best note personally. She suffered a left ankle injury during the regular season after another player landed on Russell’s foot, and it sidelined Russell three to four weeks. She played in two matches after being hurt but missed plenty of valuable time as well.
“We’re pretty sure this is going to be a really good season for our volleyball team,” Russell said. “A lot of us didn’t graduate, so we have a lot of returners.”
Russell’s most recent cross-country stint, with the Oakwood/Salt Fork cooperative, also took a hit because of that ankle injury.
Distance running is Russell’s newest sport. She was convinced prior to her sophomore year by Comets cross-country coach Phil Surprenant, formerly a Salt Fork girls’ basketball assistant coach, to give 3-mile racing a shot.
“It kept me in shape and got me ready for basketball,” Russell said. “I’ll be looking forward to the team this year because I feel like we can go far in the postseason and also do good in county and conference.”
Russell does put volleyball over cross-country on the priority list, though, as it pertains to matches, meets and practices. She doesn’t feel it’s too much of a burden to balance the two fall events, either.
“I push through it, and in the end I’m glad I do both,” Russell said. “Once I start something, I don’t like quitting. I hate quitting.”
That would include quitting training for upcoming athletic seasons.
Russell and her volleyball teammates already have worked out a conditioning schedule through which they could at least run together this summer, while waiting for an IHSA ruling on contact days and the activities allowed within them.
The Storm players might normally be involved with club volleyball right now, and Russell sees the lack of such practices and matches as a potential setback.
But that’s exactly what those conditioning plans are meant to compensate for.
“We’re focusing on getting in shape again,” Russell said. “It brings our team together and bonds our team even though we’re doing something we don’t necessarily like.”
Some non-IHSA avenues for sports currently are available, however.
Russell explores one of those as well. She’s part of the Villa Grove Elite softball club, which is headed to Missouri next week for its first summer tournament.
She missed out on Salt Fork’s latest softball season since it was canceled because of the pandemic. Her sophomore season on the softball diamond with Salt Fork saw her play a key role in helping the Storm post a 23-7 record and advance to a 1A sectional championship game.
Given how much Russell is involved with at Salt Fork, it’s not surprising she’s proving hard to keep away from the sports world.
“There’s something about competing, really being around people in same environment as me,” Russell said, “wanting to compete and wanting to win ... even if it’s not for school.”