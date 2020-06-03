Levi Youhas
Class of 2021, football
Thinking about the upcoming season ... I am very optimistic for our team. We’re very young but very talented. If all the pieces come together, I think we can become a scary team. I can’t wait to get on the field and surprise some people.
Thinking about his time representing Salt Fork athletics ... It means a lot. Our programs all have such a great history. We always get reminded of all the players that came before us. It’s very humbling.
The ongoing pandemic ... (has) definitely been a change. It’s been rough being away from my coaches and teammates. They’re like a second family to me, and I can’t wait to get back to work with them. But if the pandemic has changed one thing, it is that you should never take advantage of this. Your time playing is so short and, as we have seen with the Class of 2020, it can be taken away so quickly. I’m optimistic that we will have a season and, I know that I will cherish every second of it.
Josh Miller
Class of 2021, football
He is most looking forward to ... the postgame locker room after a win, celebrating with my coaches and teammates.
Thinking about his time with Salt Fork athletics ... it means everything to me. Salt Fork is an amazing program, and to represent this school means a lot. It’s a great school with a great program, with great hardworking coaches, and to represent them and carry on a leading role as a upcoming senior really excites me for the season as well.
The ongoing pandemic ... really changes how I look at things. I really thought about how easy everything can be taken away, and I should not have taken anything for granted. I love football; it means everything to me. Being worried about having a season really took a toll on me and some of the other seniors in the program.
Hazelyn Hunter
Class of 2023, girls’ swim and diving
When thinking about her sport ... I have always loved swimming and I am ready to get back into it. I have set many personal goals for this year and I am ready to get started breaking these goals.
Thinking about representing her area ... this will be my fifth year swimming for the Danville Dolphins YMCA swim team. Since I have been swimming there for a while now, and it is a year-round sport, Coach Joyce (Bruett) and the swim team have become my second family.
Because of the ongoing pandemic ... it will be tougher to get back into shape for swimming after an extra-long break, just like it would be for any sport. But unlike other sports, such as baseball or track, you cannot practice at home, unless of course you own your own large pool. In the world of competitive swimming, it will take more time to recover from this massive break.