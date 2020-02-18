CHAMPAIGN — Numbers haven’t generated any end-of-the-world scenarios for the 2019-2020 Salt Fork girls’ basketball program.
Not when the Storm dropped five games in a row and eight of nine during a December-January stretch. Not when coach Brian Russell’s athletes learned they’d received a 4 seed in the Class 1A postseason.
“I felt like it was an opportunity to make a little run,” Russell said, “and we got a couple bounces to go our way, but also we have played good.”
Kayleigh Davis turned in 15 points as Salt Fork extended its playoff stay by dropping Warrensburg-Latham 39-32 in Monday night’s 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals.
“We’ve been putting things together really nicely lately,” Russell said, “and I feel like my team understands what we’re trying to do.”
Come 7 p.m. Thursday, that focus turns to defeating St. Teresa (24-7) in order to secure the first super-sectional appearance in Salt Fork girls’ hoops history.
The Storm (21-12) has held its three postseason foes — Fisher, Ridgeview and W-L (13-14) — to 38, 34 and 32 points. It’s something that doesn’t surprise Russell.
“Really it’s been on the defensive end (we’ve fared best),” Russell said. “Executing the game plan and timely shooting.”
Mackenzie Russell and Carsyn Todd also reached double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, just another indication of Brian Russell preaching to his players that “it takes a team to win a championship.”
The Storm isn’t quite in state title territory just yet, but being in the 1A Sweet 16 offers the chance for a sectional plaque to add to an already-earned regional trophy.
“We’re going to go in with the same mindset,” Russell said. “St. Teresa is good, but Ridgeview was good and so was Warrensburg-Latham.”
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional
Tri-County 52, St. Elmo/Brownstown 51. Six different players scored for coach Joe Morrisey’s Titans in Monday night’s sectional semifinal, the smallest output going to freshman Thaylee Barry.
Make no mistake, though. Barry’s three points — especially the last one — made a significant impact. Barry sank the second of two free throws with less than one second remaining to put Tri-County (27-5) in the 1A Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season.
“The Barry girls have been pretty special for me,” Morrisey said.
Junior Tayler Barry connected for a game-best 22 points prior to fouling out, while now-graduated Harley Barry was a News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer after the Titans’ 1A fourth-place finish of 2019.
Junior Kaylenn Hunt hit a field goal in the last minute of regulation, and sophomore Bella Dudley potted 11 points as Morrisey relied on multiple underclassmen against the Eagles (23-10).
“We might’ve overlooked them a bit,” Morrisey said. “We did some things (Monday) that we haven’t done all year: We threw the ball away, we reached, and we got in horrible foul trouble.”
The Titans carry a 17-game win streak into Thursday’s 7 p.m. sectional final with Altamont (26-6). The Indians tripped up Tri-County 75-67 on Dec. 7.
“We’ve got to get back to work for two days and prepare for this,” Morrisey said. “It’s where we’ve wanted to be all year.”