DANVILLE — Alexa Jamison struggled to understand why she was crying in the immediate aftermath of Friday night's Vermilion County girls’ basketball tournament championship game against Armstrong-Potomac at David S. Palmer Arena.
She’d just helped her team win a game, after all. That’s why her tears were ones of joy.
Jamison battled through stifling defense to score a game-high 24 points as the Storm dispatched the Trojans 38-23, allowing Salt Fork to win the county tournament for the first time since 2016.
“Look at their smiles, they’re priceless,” Storm coach Brian Russell said while watching his athletes cut down pieces of netting from one of the rims. “It’s just amazing. It was a goal that we started with at the beginning of the year, and to be able to do this against a very quality team, it’s just amazing. I don’t even know if I can put it in words yet.”
Jamison could, even after being harassed by numerous A-P athletes all night long and not scoring in the first quarter.
“It means everything,” Jamison said. “The whole team has put in so much effort since day one of practice, and at day one of practice we told ourselves we wanted to win this county championship. It meant a lot having no seniors on the team, and everyone contributed.”
Sophomore Macie Russell added seven points and junior Karlie Cain contributed five points for the Storm (17-5), who replicated a prior result against the Trojans (17-5). Salt Fork defeated A-P 45-32 back on Dec. 6 in Armstrong.
“A lot tighter,” Brian Russell said when asked how Friday’s game compared to that one last month. “Every time you play somebody multiple times they know what you’re going to do. What really helped us was a run right after halftime.”
Before intermission, the Storm and Trojans largely traded turnovers and defensive stops for 16 minutes. Only Jamison and A-P senior Mattie Kennel had any consistent fortune when it came to finding the bottom of the basket during those first two quarters.
Then Salt Fork crafted a 6-0 surge to open the third quarter. Junior Brylie Smith banked-in two-pointer, and Jamison followed with a pair of steal-and-score plays to suddenly extend the Storm’s edge to 19-12.
“At halftime we told ourselves we had to jump on them real quick, while they thought they had it on us,” Jamison said. “That helped our momentum go through the rest of the game until the end.”
Kennel paced the Trojans in scoring with 11 points. She was supported by three points apiece from seniors Carlyn Crozier and Ali Morgan plus two points each from senior Maddie Hudson and junior Faith Cline.
“We knew if they got the lead they were going to put the ball in Alexa’s hands, and she’s a phenomenal player,” said A-P coach Nick Hipsher, whose squad was seeking its first county title since 2013. “We had a one-point game at halftime, and we were right where we wanted. We knew we had to keep it close. We knew they were going to knock down free throws, and they did.”
Jamison went a perfect 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone, and Macie Russell added a 2-of-2 ledger.
The Trojans brought out forceful crowd support, including a boisterous student section that didn’t seem interested in leaving after the game’s conclusion.
“We’ve got a pretty solid program,” Hipsher said. “We’re still having a great year. Obviously we’re disappointed, but this isn’t the end of the season.”
That’s true for the Storm as well.
Salt Fork’s all-underclassmen roster seems well positioned to have some fun in the postseason as well.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” Brian Russell said. “I can’t say enough about the girls grinding (Friday), because everybody’s throwing their best at us and we’re able to withstand it.”
Oakwood 51, Hoopeston Area 37. At nearly any point in Friday night's third-place game, at least a few of Stephanie Marsh’s Oakwood players could be seen and heard laughing.
Leading wire to wire in a victory over the Cornjerkers certainly attributed to that.
But it also seems to be Oakwood’s style in general. Which the players displayed after the final buzzer by goofing on their coach, calling her “Mrs. Marsh” while leaving the locker room.
Something Marsh demanded they stop at once because it made her feel old.
“It’s helped tremendously,” Marsh said. “We’re coming strong, and we’re preparing for the postseason. And they had fun (Friday). It’s great to see, great to coach and great to be a part of.”
Oakwood (11-14) established its diverse offense early and often versus Hoopeston Area (8-12), as all five of the Comets’ starters boasted at least one field goal before the first quarter was over.
“We’ve been shooting pretty well. That’s just come with time,” Marsh said. “Everything’s starting to click right now. … They can’t only focus in on one person. We can all shoot.”
That proved especially beneficial when Oakwood junior post presence Addie Wright acquired her fourth foul early in the third quarter.
Instead of crumbling, the Comets actually pushed their advantage to nearly 20 points.
Diminutive senior guard Ashlynn Pinnick netted five of her team-best 17 points in that period, and she scrapped for five rebounds on the evening as well.
“She’s our little spitfire,” Marsh said. “She usually flies under the radar. Nobody really pays attention to her until she comes out there and it’s like, 'Where’d this girl come from?'"
Hoopeston Area also was frustrated by Oakwood’s full-court press, which Marsh admitted she wasn’t 100 percent committed to deploying because of her squad’s lack of depth and unfamiliarity with the Palmer Arena court.
The Cornjerkers amassed 12 first-quarter turnovers, and that issue never fully abated for coach Aaron Fell’s club the rest of the night.
“We got in foul trouble early, couldn’t do our pressure, and then that kind of threw us off,” Fell said. “Second and fourth quarters when we did start pressing we’d have mental lapses. … And give all the credit to Oakwood. They played tough and took us off our game.”
Senior Tori Birge scored a game-high 18 points, while hauling in five rebounds and blocking four shots for Hoopeston Area, using her athleticism to swerve through the Comets’ series of defenders and get to the rim more frequently than any of her teammates.
“Tori’s stepped up huge,” Fall said. “She had what we think was a broken finger against Armstrong (earlier in the tournament) and played through it. She struggled on a couple missed layups, but Tori’s been the best player on my team.”
The Cornjerkers, who finished 2-2 in the tournament, added seven points from freshman Claire Dixon and six points from junior Bre Crose.
Along with Pinnick’s output, Oakwood received 13 points and eight rebounds from Wright, eight points from sophomore Jaydah Arrowsmith and seven points from senior Karsen Rupp.
The Comets posted a 2-1 tournament record and are continuing to make meaningful strides after possessing a 5-13 record near the end of December.
“We talked about it over and over how we had a rough start to the season,” Marsh said. “We were very front-loaded with tough teams … but it causes us to learn a lot, too.”
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26. The Blue Devils overcame a seven-point deficit after three quarters, defeating the Buffaloes in Friday night's fifth-place game.
“We didn’t approach this game very well, and I think Coach (Brad) Russell had his team a little bit more ready than our team to play,” BHRA coach Mike Stephens said of his counterpart at G-RF. “But we kept fighting.”
Senior Sophia Rome was a big reason the Blue Devils (6-14) were able to end the tournament with a 2-2 record and a win in their last game.
The forward finished with 12 points, with eight of those coming from free throws. She also hauled in 11 rebounds to notch a double-double and added two blocked shots.
“Rome’s had a great tournament,” Stephens said. “Wednesday night (against Armstrong-Potomac) she hit a couple big threes for us when we were struggling a little bit. She’s worked to improve her overall game.”
Rome’s teammates also provided some integral fourth-quarter buckets on a night they largely struggled to produce otherwise.
Junior Mikayla Cox hit a three-pointer, junior Aubrey Peters and freshman Beth McMahon each sank a two-point shot and sophomore Ella Myers connected on four free throws.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Stephens said. “But we were finally able to knock enough stuff loose.”
G-RF (5-12), which went 0-3 at the tournament, was without one of its leading scorers in sophomore Sydney Spesard and dealt with foul trouble across the board for its available athletes.
Freshman Addi Spesard put together an eight-point, 16-rebound performance for the Buffaloes to go with sophomore Kendall Roberts’ game-high 16 points.