CHAMPAIGN — Illinois opened fall training camp Saturday. It did so without redshirt freshman quarterback Samari Collier, who announced he was entering the transfer portal after one season with the Illini.
"I would like to give thanks to Coach Lovie Smith and Coach (Andrew Hayes-Stoker) for giving me the opportunity to attend the University of Illinois as a student-athlete," Collier wrote in a graphic posted to social media. "I enjoyed my time at Illinois, and I have formed many great relationships with the coaches, teammates and the fans. Thank you Coach (Bret) Bielema and Coach (Barry) Lunney for allowing me to be a part of the team. With careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with four years of eligibility. I wish nothing but the best for everyone in Champaign."
Collier had already been removed from the Illinois roster within an hour of his transfer announcement. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound quarterback out of Dallas did not appear in any games in 2021 for the Illini. Collier was third on the depth chart during spring practices behind Tommy DeVito and walk-on Ryan Johnson, and would have been fourth if Art Sitkowski hadn't been held out in the spring.
Illinois will enter the 2022 season with seven quarterbacks on its roster. DeVito and Sitkowski are at the top of the depth chart and are followed by Johnson, true freshman Donovan Leary and walk-ons Kirkland Michaux, Jake Huber and Jameson Sheehan.