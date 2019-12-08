In boys' basketball
Marion Shootout
Champaign Central 52, Carbondale 51. Pryce Punkay continued his run of heroics for the Maroons (4-3), draining the game-winning basket on a jump shot with 3.3 seconds left. Punkay tallied 30 points to lead Central in scoring, while Nate Allen and Judd Wagner each pulled down eight rebounds.
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
Cissna Park 68, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53. Ian Rogers connected seven times from three-point range on his way to 25 points as the Timberwolves handled the Buffaloes. Penn Stoller provided 17 more points for Cissna Park, which landed another 12 points from Malaki Verkler. G-RF’s Cale Steinbaugh erupted for 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Kaden Mingee banked 17 points for the Buffs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 74, Schlarman 39. Chance Izard produced 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter as the Spartans overwhelmed the Hilltoppers. Payton Cain also was a double-digit scorer for SJ-O with 12 points. Jason Craig’s 10 points served as Schlarman’s best output.
Watseka 36, La Salette 28. Though no one produced double-digit points for the Warriors, their balanced offense was enough to hold off the Lions. Drew Wittenborn hit a trio of three-pointers for his team-best nine points while Conner Curry added eight points for Watseka. Manny Garcia secured 11 points for La Salette to lead all scorers.
Cissna Park 69, Schlarman 54. Rogers connected on another four three-pointers during his 27-point effort for the Timberwolves (5-1), who clipped the Hilltoppers (3-7). Verkler produced 10 of his 14 points in the first quarter for Cissna Park, which landed 14 more points from Stoller. Jamal Taylor soared to 22 points for Schlarman.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, La Salette 53. Steinbaugh finished 9 of 12 free throws for the Buffaloes (3-5), who did enough to earn a win over the Lions (1-7). Both Mingee and Jace Bina carded 14 points for G-RF. Garcia paced La Salette with 20 points, and David Carlisle scored 11 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Watseka 49. Izard once again headed the offensive charge for the Spartans (5-0), who posted a perfect mark in their own tournament by putting down the Warriors (4-3). Izard racked up 24 points, and Ty Pence jetted to 17 points for SJ-O. Curry recorded 20 points to lead Watseka, which earned 12 points from Maddux Rigsby.
Grace Baptist Shootout
At Chattanooga, Tenn.
Grace Baptist (Tenn.) 42, Arthur Christian School 26. Evan Oliver compiled 10 points for the Conquering Riders (0-5), who couldn’t prevail in their second tournament game.
Nontournament
Pana 55, Sullivan 46. Ian Plank notched four three-pointers for the visitings Redskins (0-4), who couldn’t secure a non-league win. Plank finished with 22 points for Sullivan to go with Luke Harlin’s 11 points.
St. Teresa 56, Judah Christian 45. The visiting Tribe (5-2) trailed 31-19 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a nonconference setback. Noah Jackson put up 15 points for Judah, including 10 in the second half, and Isaiah Thompson scored nine points.
Tuscola 61, Okaw Valley 58. Jalen Quinn made five of 12 three-pointers by the visiting Warriors (1-0), who opened their season with a nonconference win. Quinn finished with 25 points and was backed by Grant Hardwick (13 points, four threes) and Cole Cunningham (10 points).
In girls' basketball
Mike Walsh Tournament
At Bement
Judah Christian 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 35. Sa’kinah Williams boasted 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Tribe in its victory versus the Broncos. Lyndon Pelmore also was instrumental in the win, contributing 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Martinsville 50, Judah Christian 28. Nine points from Pelmore and seven points from Williams paced the Tribe, but that wasn’t enough in this outing. Williams also notched 10 rebounds and five blocked shots, while Pelmore snatched six boards.
Nontournament
Altamont 75, Tri-County 67. Despite Bella Dudley racking up 18 points for the visiting Titans (6-2), they couldn’t pull off a nonconference victory. Melia Eskew and Kaylin Williams supported Dudley with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 44, Tri-Valley 26. Mackenzi Bowles put up 18 points for the visiting Knights (3-4), who picked up a nonconference win. Alexa Miller turned in seven points and 12 rebounds for ALAH.
Kankakee 71, Danville 35. The visiting Vikings (3-4) fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss. Erin Houpt tallied 13 points to lead Danville.
Paris 77, Unity 41. Elyce Knudsen generated nearly all of the points for the host Rockets (6-2), but her 32 wasn’t enough to secure a nonconference win.
Ridgeview 59, Cissna Park 18. Haleigh Beck’s 11 points paced the host Mustangs (8-0) to a non-league win over the Timberwolves (0-6). River Rosales’ nine points and Kelly Jones’ eight points were the next-best results for Ridgeview. Mikayla Knake led all scorers for Cissna Park with 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 41, Oakwood 40. Ella Armstrong converted three times from distance en route to 13 points for the visiting Spartans (7-1), who held off the Comets (7-2) in a non-league tilt. Abby Behrens’ seven points also aided SJ-O. Katleyn Young (22 points) and Aaliyah Denius (11 points) showed the way for Oakwood.
Uni High 42, Armstrong-Potomac 40. Lara Marinov collected 20 points for the host Illineks (6-3), who overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to outlast the Trojans (1-7) in nonconference play. Dina Hashash added 10 points and five assists for Uni High.
Villa Grove/Heritage 50, Salt Fork 30. Kyleigh Block accounted for 14 points as the host Blue Devils (7-1) dealt the Storm (4-1) its first loss of the season, in nonconference play. Jordyn Ray and Samantha Campbell also reached double figures scoring for VG/H with 10 points apiece. Mackenzie Russell’s 16 points and Carsyn Todd’s 12 points keyed Salt Fork.
Watseka 51, Centennial 43. Natalie Schroeder zoomed to nine of her team-best 15 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Warriors (7-1) took care of the Chargers (1-6). Both Sydney McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons turned in 12-point performances for Watseka. Silvia Du’s nine points and Kate Yahnke’s eight points led Centennial.
In wrestling
At Danville. Host Danville defeated Olympia and St. Joseph-Ogden, also losing to LeRoy/Tri-Valley in a quadrangular. Vikings with three wins on the day were Damarion Moore (113 pounds), Eliseo Perez (152), Calvin Hempel (182) and Dominic Perez (195).
At Fairbury. Monticello finished 5 of 5 at the North/South Duals, topping Wilmington, Riverton, Reed-Custer, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher and Hoopeston Area. Collin Jones won five times at 152 pounds, while Aiden York, Ethan O’Linc and Matt Kerr succeeded four times at 126, 145 and 182, respectively.
At Washington. Unity defeated Dakota and fell short against Lincoln Way-West, DeKalb and Washington. Oran Varela won in all four duals — three times at 220 pounds and once at 285. Cade Scott pulled in three victories across 195 and 220 as well.
In boys' swimming
At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour landed in second place during a four-team meet at Eastern Illinois University, behind Charleston but ahead of Lincoln and Mt. Carmel. M-S's lone event win was in the 400-yard freestyle relay, courtesy David Andrawes, Kent Saban, Mitchell McAnally and Evan Herriott (4 minutes, 12.09 seconds).
At Danville. Willem Alleyne and Jonathan Dullerud each won two events for Urbana in a 58-37 victory over Danville. Alleyne succeeded in the 50-yard freestyle (28.03 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:13.84), while Dullerud pulled through in the 100 free (57.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.41). Lane Wagner was a two-event victor for the Vikings, taking down the 100 butterfly (55.91) and 500 free (5:07.21).