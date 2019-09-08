In football
Westville 34, South Beloit 12. Zion Zimmerman charged into the end zone four times — on rushes of 15, 1, 4 and 4 yards — to allow the visiting Tigers (1-1) to pick up a nonconference win. Raef Burke also dashed 65 yards to paydirt for Westville and finished with 289 yards on the ground.
In volleyball
Charger Invitational
Bulldogs storm to crown. Mahomet-Seymour (6-3) picked up four wins on the day to become tournament champion, last defeating Kaneland 12-25, 25-14, 16-14. Centennial arrived in fourth place, Champaign Central took sixth place and Monticello secured eighth place out of 12 teams.
Blue Ridge Invitational
Host Knights earn title. Blue Ridge (7-0) won all five of its matches, defeating Heritage 25-22, 20-25, 18-16 in the championship match to win its own 10-team tournament. Gracie Shaffer (75 assists, 45 digs) and Nadia Beadle (34 kills, 38 digs) helped the Knights past Uni High, Donovan, Lowpoint-Washburn, Villa Grove and Heritage.
Casey-Westfield Classic
Rockets lead field. Unity (10-0) doubled its season win total by holding off Mt. Zion, Olney, Tuscola, Fairfield and Newton for the tournament title, losing just two sets in the process. Emma Bleecher smacked 55 kills, Jalyn Powell assisted 118 times and Ella Godsell mustered 62 digs for the Rockets on the day.
Tuscola (5-4-1) knocked off Effingham St. Anthony en route to a 1-3-1 showing. In Tuscola’s lone win, Amelia Bosch’s six kills and Kyra Moyer’s seven digs led the charge.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (3-3) dumped Tuscola and Salt Fork in a 2-3 collective output. In the former win, Charley Condill finished nine kills and Alisha Frederick boasted 22 assists. In the latter success, Michaela Powell’s 12 digs and Ashley Seegmiller’s 15 assists paved the way.
Manteno Invitational
Watseka finishes fifth. With a 21-25, 25-21, 15-12 triumph over Illinois Lutheran, the Warriors (4-5-1) secured fifth place in this showcase via a 2-2 record. Raegann Kochel (24 kills), Grace Smith (46 assists) and Sydney McTaggart (66 digs) were the Warriors’ leaders.
Nontournament
St. Thomas More 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Anna McClure nearly finished with a double-double at eight kills and 10 digs to pace the visiting Sabers (3-1) in a 25-22, 25-22 Illini Prairie Conference win. Caroline Kerr (20 assists) and Colleen Hege (11 digs) also aided STM.
In boys' soccer
Urbana Tournament
Champaign Central wins title. For the second consecutive year, the Maroons (5-1-2) came away with this tournament’s top prize, this time halting Geneseo in the finale. Central won the championship match in penalty kicks after a 1-all tie through regulation, created in part by a Santiago Rodriguez goal. The Maroons also topped Mahomet-Seymour, 2-0, in the semifinals behind tallies from Kyle Johnson and Shaffer Bauer, as well as a seven-save shutout from Nate Allen.
The Bulldogs settled for third place by dumping Danville 7-0. Urbana vaulted to fifth place, last defeating Bremen 4-0.
Uni High Shootout
Bunnies secure top spot. Ethan Kasper, typically a goaltender for Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, procured six goals in three matches to push the Bunnies (6-1-1) to a championship win. The day included a five-save shutout from Parker Rollins in a triumph over Normal Calvary
Host Uni High (2-1-4) went 1-0-2 on the day, with Lucas Wood’s three goals leading the club.
Herscher Showcase
Sabers earn 1-1 mark. JP Hoffman tallied two goals and one helper in a 4-0 victory over Iroquois West before landing the lone goal for St. Thomas More (4-1-3) in a 1-1 tie with Oak Forest. Emery Rulon achieved the shutout in net versus IW.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, St. Anne 0. Drew Reifsteck produced a hat trick for the host Blue Devils (4-0), who kept up their perfect start to the year with a nonconference shutout. Cameron Douglass put up two tallies and two assists for BHRA, which drew three saves from netminder Garrett Huls.
Hoopeston Area 7, Kankakee Bishop McNamara 1. Rhys Root found the back of the net twice for the host Cornjerkers (5-0-1) in a non-league victory. Neil Williams, Cameron Flint and Cameron Zorns each potted one goal and one assist for Hoopeston Area.
Judah Christian 7, Arthur Christian School 1. Joe Linsner and Brandan Baltierra each dented the twine two times for the visiting Tribe (4-2) in a win versus the Conquering Riders (3-4). Caleb Aldridge netted a goal and an assist for Judah as well. Steven White accounted for ACS’s lone marker.
Rantoul 1, Chillicothe IVC 1. Erick Soto banked a free-kick goal in the eighth minute for the visiting Eagles (1-3-1), but they ultimately had to settle for an Illini Prairie Conference draw. Rantoul goalkeeper Oswaldo Gonzalez wound up with three saves in net.
In cross-country
At Charleston. Olivia Rosenstein was the lone competitor to finish faster than 18 minutes at the Charleston Invitational, posting a time of 17 minutes, 46.99 seconds to win the individual title and help the Urbana girls to second place as a unit. The Tigers were bested in the team chase by Mahomet-Seymour, which was keyed by third-place Elizabeth Sims (19:02.04). Fifth-place Champaign Central’s top effort came from Kara Mathias (15th in 20:21.05).
At Chrisman. Monticello freshman Mabry Bruhn paced the No. 1 girls’ flight at the Cow Chip Classic, her time of 18 minutes, 14.05 seconds easily shadowing those closest to her. Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore Ryder James crossed the line with the best result in the No. 1 boys’ flight, with a clocking of 15:34.83.
In girls’ tennis
At Edwardsville. St. Thomas More catapulted to fourth place in its division of the Heather Bradshaw Tournament, last dropping a 5-4 decision to Benton. Maddy Swisher and Noelle Schacht persevered at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, and also won at No. 1 doubles versus Benton.
In girls' swim & dive
At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour claimed the top spot — 105-89-12 — versus Charleston and St. Thomas More in a triangular meet. Olivia McMurry zoomed to first place in the 100-yard freestyle (1 minute, 3.17 seconds) and 200 IM (2:38.36), while the Bulldogs’ Eden Oelze won both the 100 butterfly (1:09.15) and 500 freestyle (6:23.95).
COLIN LIKAS