In football
Salt Fork 38, South Beloit 14. The host Storm (1-0) outscored its nonconference foe 24-8 in the second half en route to a season-opening victory. Tate Johnson rushed for a trio of touchdowns, with the last of the three coming from 30 yards out. Salt Fork’s Josh Weller returned an interception 11 yards for points, and Storm kicker Brady Tevabaugh booted a 35-yard field goal.
In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off At Cissna Park
Clifton Central 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Despite an all-around performance from Emma Franzen (12 digs, four kills and two blocks), the Trojans (1-3) fell short versus the Comets — 25-23, 25-16. Lily Jameson also produced a strong effort for A-P (14 assists, nine digs, four aces).
Schlarman 1, Watseka 1. The Warriors and Hilltoppers came to a two-set draw, with Schlarman winning a set 27-25 and Watseka earning a 25-23 set triumph. Schlarman’s Emma Bogen collected 11 kills and Cece Damilano added 11 assists in the draw. The Warriors were paced by Raegann Kochel’s six kills and Sydney McTaggart’s 20 digs.
Milford 1, Schlarman 1. Despite another seven kills from Bogen, the Hilltoppers (2-1-2) settled for another tie, this time with the Bearcats. Damilano’s nine assists also led Schlarman.
Milford 2, Watseka 0. McTaggart provided 13 digs for the Warriors (2-2-1), but that wasn’t enough to avoid a 25-20, 25-14 loss to the Bearcats (3-1-1). Kochel boasted four blocks and three kills in defeat.
Oakwood 2, Fisher 0. The Comets (3-2) evaded the Bunnies by a 25-11, 25-12 margin. Kylee Bishop’s seven assists and four digs keyed Fisher in defeat.
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 0. The Timberwolves (2-2) pushed past the Bunnies (1-4) in a 25-21, 25-16 result. Bishop again was a leader for Fisher, this time with four assists, three digs and three aces. Ashley Smith’s three kills paced the Bunnie offense.
Ridgeview Invitational
Bombers finish 3-1. Argenta-Oreana defeated a trio of opponents in two sets (LeRoy, Decatur Eisenhower and Ridgeview) but suffered a loss to event champion Ottawa Marquette. Madelyn Tipsword managed 22 kills on the day, Katy Morrison notched 46 digs and Riley Jones accounted for 38 assists.
In boys' soccer
Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational
Champaign Central 3, Peotone 1. Kyle Johnson scored a pair of goals for the Maroons, allowing them to reach the championship match. Santiago Rodriguez also scored, and Nate Allen stopped five shots.
Solorio Academy 3, Champaign Central 1. Spencer Bauer put the Maroons (2-1-1) on the board, but that was all the team could muster in the title bout. Allen snagged another 10 saves.
Bulldog Invitational
Mahomet-Seymour wins own event. Caleb Benedict connected on a penalty shot and Keagon Ashby came up with enough saves in net to give Mahomet-Seymour the title in its own event. Eli Warren finished with three assists for the tournament.
Nontournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8, Mt. Pulaski 0. Manaye Morfey banked four goals for the host Knights (1-0-1) in a nonconference success. Scott McClain added another two markers for ALAH, which received two assists from Aiden Stewart.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Judah Christian 1. Drew Reifsteck netted a pair of goals after his opponent scored first, letting the Blue Devils (1-0) earn a non-league win over the Tribe (1-2). Joe Linsner booted Judah’s lone marker in the first half.
Danville 3, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. The host Vikings (2-0) overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Spartans (0-3-1) in non-league action. Armando Segura scored on a penalty kick and added an assist for Danville, which earned tallies from Jose Juarez and Gustavo Segura, in addition to 14 goaltender saves from Tyler Finley.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, St. Anne 1. Seth Barnes and Alex Minion connected on a pair of goals — Barnes the scorer and Minion the assister — as the host Bunnies (3-0) continued their perfect start with a nonconference triumph. Brodie Doman put up the match’s first goal for Fisher/GCMS, and netminder Ethan Kasper made nine saves.
In cross-country
At Champaign. Henry Kraatz raced to fourth place in the Saber Corn Classic, hosted by St. Thomas More, posting a 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 39.5 seconds to lead Uni High to second place in the team chase. Olympia’s group score of 51 was the only mark that bested the Illineks’ 81. Aryan Lalwani’s 10th-place time of 16:09 was second-best for Uni High. Third-place Monticello garnered a fifth-place individual display from Luke Sokolowski (15:40). The best area outcomes were put forth by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Layton Hall (second, 15:34) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James (third, 15:35).
At Champaign. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn blew past the Saber Corn Classic field at St. Thomas More, recording a time of 18 minutes, 1.6 seconds to defeat Clinton’s Payne Turney (runner-up 18:24) and the rest of the competitors. Bruhn’s effort led the Sages to the team crown with 34 points, and Uni High settled for second with 57. The Illineks’ Kate Ahmari took fourth in 18:37 to lead her squad. Mahomet-Seymour landed third as a unit and was keyed by Elizabeth Sims’ fifth-place race (18:41).
In swimming and diving
At Champaign. Champaign Central held off Uni High (284-272) in a five-team meet, which raised $815 for C-U at Home. Caroline Hartman was part of three winning relays (100-yard freestyle, 200 IM, 500 freestyle) for the Maroons, who garnered two successful relay performances from Hope Lee (100 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Emery Cyzs (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle). The Illineks captured victories in the 200 freestyle relay (Angelynn Huang and Reed Broaders), 200 butterfly relay (Huang and Broaders) and 400 medley relay (Elise Maurer and Sally Ma).