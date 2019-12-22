In boys’ basketball
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heyworth 49. The Knights (5-3) turned a two-point lead through three quarters into a runaway, opening the event on a positive note. Wyatt Romine’s 14 points led a quartet of ALAH players in double figures scoring, going with Jamison Rocke’s 12 points, Austin Plank’s 11 points and Kaden Feagin’s 10 points.
Greenville Shootout
■ Monticello 44, Staunton 26. Ryan Reeder racked up 13 points and three assists for the Sages, who pulled out their third win in a row. Ethan Miller struck for 10 points and tied the team high with six rebounds for Monticello, the latter stat matched by Garrett Kepley.
■ Monticello 56, Greenville 35. Briggs Fultz put up his first career double-double as the Sages (4-3) kept their win streak going. Fultz finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for Monticello to go with Reeder’s 11 points.
Eureka College Shootout
■ Eureka 54, Watseka 53. Although Brayden Haines poured in 22 points, including four three-pointers, the Warriors (6-6) were bested in overtime. Haines banked seven of his points in the extra period for Watseka to go with 11 total points from Drew Wittenborn and 10 from Maddux Rigsby.
■ Peoria Quest 76, Prairie Central 61. The Hawks (10-3) saw their win streak end at six on a neutral court. Trey Bazzell acquired 23 points for Prairie Central on top of Rylie Vaughan’s 17 points, aided by five three-pointers.
Nontournament
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60, Cissna Park 53. Drew Reifsteck etched 12 of his team-best 25 points in the fourth quarter for the host Blue Devils (9-0), who kept their unbeaten start going by holding off the Timberwolves (9-3) in a non-league game. The sides were tied at 39 entering the final quarter. Elijah Tidwell hit four shots from beyond the arc on his way to 18 points for BHRA. Cissna Park’s Ian Rogers more than kept pace with Reifsteck, knocking down seven threes en route to a game-high 27 points. Rogers was supported by Penn Stoller's 11 points.
■ Iroquois West 64, Donovan 37. Ryan Tilstra soared to 22 points for the visiting Raiders (6-6) in a nonconference success. Jack McMillan also reached double figures with 17 points as 10 total IW players scored at least two points.
■ Moline 54, Urbana 51. One night after winning a game in overtime, the visiting Tigers (5-5) fell short in an extra period when their nonconference foe hit a buzzer-beater.
■ Normal U-High 63, Mahomet-Seymour 62. The host Bulldogs (4-4) saw a three-game win streak end, losing a nonconference matchup despite Grant Coleman scoring his 1,000th career point. Coleman finished with 18 points and was joined in double figures scoring by Braden Finch (16) and Kobe Essien (13).
■ Tuscola 71, Tri-County 58. Jalen Quinn followed up a 35-point Friday night with a 27-point Saturday, adding 12 rebounds and five assists for the host Warriors (7-0), who dumped the Titans (5-6) in a non-league game. Ben Dixon connected three times from distance en route to 14 points for Tuscola, which earned 11 points from Grant Hardwick. Tri-County was paced by Jack Armstrong’s 16 points, Cole McClain’s 12 points and Mitch Pollock’s 10 points.
In girls’ basketball
Meridian Holiday Tournament
■ LeRoy 54, Decatur Lutheran 25. The Panthers held their opponent scoreless in the first quarter and never looked back to open the tournament on a strong note. Layna Spratt and Kiera Spratt finished with 11 points apiece.
■ Maroa-Forsyth 45, LeRoy 32. Outscored 14-4 in the fourth quarter, the Panthers (4-12) couldn’t pull through this time despite Kiera Spratt’s 14 points.
Riverton Christmas Classic
■ Prairie Central 65, Heyworth 29. The Hawks (13-1) found themselves leading 25-5 through eight minutes and ultimately stormed to a tournament-opening win, their sixth in a row overall. Nine different PC athletes hit at least two points, led by Chloe Sisco’s 13 points, Madison Kinkade’s 11 points, Emma Kinkade’s 11 points and Elly Haberkorn’s 10 points.
Nontournament
■ Danville 60, Peoria Manual 27. The host Vikings (6-5) held a 31-10 edge at halftime and eased to a Big 12 Conference victory. Erin Houpt matched her foe’s entire output with 27 points for Danville, which landed 12 points from Nau’tika Conaway.
■ Effingham St. Anthony 46, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43. Mackenzi Bowles’ 11-point, nine-rebound effort wasn’t enough for the visiting Knights (5-6), who were outscored 14-9 in the final quarter of a non-league loss. Kailee Otto also hit 11 points for ALAH.
■ Hoopeston Area 48, Armstrong-Potomac 40. Ali Watson sank five second-half field goals on her way to 11 points and nine rebounds for the visiting Cornjerkers (7-7) during their Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Trojans (1-11). Addison Jones’ 18 points and six boards led Hoopeston Area overall, pairing with Sadie Drayer’s 10 points. A-P drilled six three-pointers but had no athlete hit double figures, as Carlyn Crozier and Lily Jameson both tallied nine points.
■ Judah Christian 30, Cissna Park 28. The host Tribe (8-6) collected its fourth consecutive victory after allowing three first-quarter points to the Timberwolves in nonconference play. Lyndon Pelmore’s 10 points, nine rebounds and seven steals paced Judah, which received 12 points and nine boards from Sa’kinah Williams. Mikayla Knake bucketed 10 of her game-best 13 points in the second half for Cissna Park to go with Alexis Seggebruch’s 11 points.
■ Mahomet-Seymour 59, Lincoln 45. Makayla Rosenbery’s 20 points and six rebounds paved the way for the visiting Bulldogs (6-5) to snag their first Apollo Conference victory of the season. Cayla Koerner netted 7 of 9 field goals for 17 points, also adding seven rebounds for M-S.
■ Pana 59, Sullivan 51. Despite Avery Still banking 20 points for the host Redskins (7-3), they committed 21 turnovers and couldn’t prevail in nonconference play. Still and Jerra Goad both contributed six rebounds to Sullivan’s cause, which received Lilly Null’s 13 points, too.
■ Urbana 56, Champaign Central 54. The host Tigers (7-5) overcame a Big 12 rival in the Maroons (6-8) to pick up their third consecutive triumph overall — all in three days’ time. Raevyn Russell produced a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Urbana to go with Chian Scott’s 20 points, Sariah Townsend-Cooper’s 11 points and Kynzee Boastick’s 11 rebounds. Azaria Smith netted 21 points for Central, which earned 17 points from Chanice Willis.
In wrestling
■ At Clinton. Ridgeview’s Coby Windle and Billy Tay both scored individual wins at the Clinton Invitational, helping the Mustangs to third place of 12 schools. Windle succeeded at 126 pounds and Tay at 132, both taking their final match by fall. The host Maroons placed fourth on the power of Wes Harrold’s title at 152.
■ At Coal City. Prairie Central defeated Bishop McNamara (66-13) and Plainfield East (36-32) but lost to host Coal City (34-24). Caden Travis, Corbin Moser and Logan Deacetis each won two contested matches on the day for the Hawks, scoring a pair of successes at 126, 145 and 170 pounds, respectively.
In boys’ swim & dive
■ At Bloomington. Centennial turned in the best team score of all local programs involved in the Bloomington Raider Invitational, placing fourth of 16 scoring clubs. The Chargers’ best finish came from Cole Grimes in the 100 backstroke (second, 56.12 seconds), and he also was part of two fifth-place relays (200 medley, 400 freestyle). Both Cade McAndrew and Henry Moore swam on one of those relays and took fifth in an individual venture (100 butterfly, 58.42; 500 free, 5:19.28). Champaign Central zoomed to sixth in the team chase on the back of Ryan Wierschem’s runner-up swim in the 50 free (22.66), as well as Nolan Miller’s third-place 500 free effort (5:02.05). Danville, Mahomet-Seymour and Urbana snagged 11th, 13th and 15th positions, respectively, led by Lane Wagner (second in 500 free), Max Katz (third in diving) and Avery Wright (fourth in diving).