In boys' basketball
Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament
Champaign Central 65, Madison 59. The Maroons won their first game on Saturday thanks to another standout performance from Pryce Punkay. Punkay dropped in 27 points for Central, while Isaiah Jackson contributed 15 points during the second straight win by the Maroons. Nate Allen (seven rebounds) and Isaiah Roosevelt (five assists) also chipped in.
Galesburg 52, Champaign Central 40. Punkay delivered 18 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Maroons in their nightcap on Saturday as Central finished third at the six-team tournament. Allen grabbed eight rebounds for Central (2-2), while Punkay and Roosevelt both made the all-tournament team.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
Lincoln 43, Danville 31. A tough night offensively saw Danville lose the championship game of the eight-team tournament for the Vikings’ first loss this season. Danville (3-1) trailed 11-3 at the end of the first quarter against the Railsplitters as Nathanael Hoskins scored a game-high 13 points and Tevin Smith provided a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Vikings only shot 12 of 52 (23 percent) from the field. Hoskins and Smith were named all-tournament.
Centennial 50, Springfield 38. Axel Laby finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to guide the Chargers past the Senators in the third-place game. Amareon Parker also helped out the cause for Centennial (3-1) in its second straight win with 12 points, while Termarion Howard and Kvion Lott each added seven points.
Belleville Althoff 47, Mahomet-Seymour 38. The Bulldogs lost their second straight game, falling to the Crusaders in the fifth-place game in which points were at a premium through three quarters, with Althoff leading 29-17 to start the fourth quarter. Zach Carr (12 points), Elijah Warren (nine points) and Kobe Essien (eight points, nine rebounds) sparked M-S (1-3).
Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions
Urbana 59, Lake Forest Academy 37. The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak and picked up their first win of the season, capping their four-game stay in Washington. Bryson Tatum scored 13 points to spark Urbana (1-3).
Pekin Roundball Classic
Chicago Dyett 74, Rantoul 29. The Eagles (0-3) are still vying for their first win of the season after a lopsided setback. Jaxson Freeman scored a team-high 14 points for Rantoul.
St. Anthony Turkey Tournament
Robinson 79, Unity 48. The Rockets only trailed 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before Robinson pulled away for the win in the seventh-place game in Effingham. Cain Sappenfield (14 points) and Jordan Clark (10 points) each hit double figures for Unity (0-4).Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Thanksgiving Tournament
Prairie Central 73, Warrensburg-Latham 49. Trey Bazzell seemingly couldn’t miss, and his Prairie Central teammates are glad about that. Bazzell poured in a game-high 35 points, sinking five three-pointers, to keep the Hawks’ perfect start to the season intact with a convincing victory in Saturday night’s championship game. Jake Bachtold and Cooper Palmore also factored into the scoring for Prairie Central (4-0) with nine points apiece.
Tri-Point 62, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59. Despite a late rally, the host Falcons suffered a loss in the third-place game. Trailing 45-36 to start the fourth quarter, GCMS (2-2) cut into its deficit as Braden Roesch scored 10 of his team-high 23 points during the fourth quarter. Nathan Kallal also hit double figures for GCMS with 14 points.
Eureka 68, Iroquois West 49. Iroquois West trailed 30-27 at halftime before Eureka used a solid third quarter to distance itself from the Raiders in the fifth-place game. Jack McMillan scored a team-high 16 points for the Raiders (1-3), while Ryan Tilstra (13 points) and Cannon Leonard (10 points) also reached double figures.
Fisher 80, Armstrong-Potomac 61. The Bunnies started strong in the seventh-place game, taking a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and increaseing their advantage to 49-29 by halftime, in recording their first win of the season. Carson Brozenec dropped in a game-high 35 points on the strength of six three-pointers and a perfect 7 of 7 shooting from the free throw line to spark Fisher (1-3), while Will Delaney came through with 16 points. Rylee Showalter scored a team-high 15 points for A-P (0-4), while Dylan Knight and Brody Howard each chipped in 13 points.
Topper Classic
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 68, Fountain Central (Ind.) 48. The Blue Devils rolled to the tournament championship with their fourth win by at least 20 points this past week inside Schlarman’s Shebby Gymnasium in Danville. Drew Reifsteck led all scorers with 26 points en route to earning tournament MVP honors, while Avery McConkey (12 points) and Elijah Tidwell (nine points) played key roles for BHRA (4-0).
Milford 52, Schlarman 47. The Bearcats rallied from a 40-33 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to top the host Hilltoppers. Tanner Sobkoviak dropped in 16 points for Milford (3-1), while Jamal Taylor had 16 points for Schlarman (1-3).
Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament
Villa Grove/Heritage 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44. The Hawks relied on a big performance from Jake Eversole to post a win in the third-place game. Eversole led all scorers with 22 points, whiel Logan Nohren (12 points) and Issac Mahome (11 points) complemented Eversole. John Watzlowick scored a team-high 11 points for the Broncos (3-2).
Neoga Shootout
Neoga 45, Arthur Christian 34. The Conquering Riders led 24-17 at halftime before getting outscored 15-0 in the third quarter by the host Indians in Arthur Christian’s season opener. Evan Oliver scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Arthur Christian.
Cisne 50, Arthur Christian 44. Grady Binion scored a career-high 12 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists, but it wasn’t enough for the Conquering Riders (0-2) during their second game on Saturday. Michael Miller and Mason Smith also tossed in 12 points apiece for Arthur Christian.
In girls' basketball
Morton Thanksgiving Tournament
Morton 61, Champaign Central 52. The Maroons kept it close against the defending Class 3A state champions, but ultimately couldn’t prevail on the Potters’ home court. Chanice Willis scored a team-high 18 points and Nevaeh Essien added nine points for Central.
Batavia 52, Central 43. The Maroons (3-5) hung with Batavia in the first half, but fell short in suffering their fifth consecutive loss. Willis tallied a game-high 26 points, while Kelsey Wells and Jayden Wilson each finished with six points.