In football
Danville 55, Gary (Ind.) Roosevelt 0. The Vikings (3-2) fought their way back above .500 in a blowout, out-of-state win that broke up a slew of Big 12 Conference games, claiming victory for the second straight week.
In volleyball
Arcola Invitational
Heritage wins the day. Heritage (17-4) won four straight matches in two sets to win the tournament championship over Central A&M, with Bri Struck’s 38 kills on the day leading the way. Urbana (8-11) finished third, losing only to A&M, while getting 50 kills, 35 digs and 10 aces from Raevyn Russell with Kynzee Boastick (40) and Tia Radanavong (45) combining for more than 90 assists. Mackenzi Bowles tallied 23 kills to lead fifth-place Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, which beat out host Arcola, Sullivan and Armstrong-Potomac.
Watseka Invitational
Panthers roll to victory. Paxton-Buckley-Loda knocked off Milford 25-17, 25-20 in the first-place match after both teams won three matches on the day. Addison Oyer, Makayla Klann and Brooke Walder were all named to the all-tournament team for PBL (15-4), while Lexy Puetz, Caley Mowrey and Kaylee Warren each earned the distinction for the Bearcats (12-3-1). Watseka (11-9-1) took third place with a third-set win over Peotone after besting Hoopeston Area (2-16) and Danville (3-17) in pool play.
Reed-Custer Invitational
Timberwolves struggle. Cissna Park (3-13-2) could not get much going in tournament play, splitting two-set matches with Spring Valley Hall and Clifton Central before losing to both Reed-Custer and Seneca. Carly Pence and KayLee McWethy each tallied 16 digs, while Mikayla Knake tallied 34 assists and seven kills.
Nontournament
Unity 2, Chillicothe IVC 0. Emma Bleecher notched three aces and 13 kills to help the Rockets (20-0) to an Illini Prairie home win in straight sets. Jayln Powell supplied 19 assists while Ella Godsell added 14 digs for Unity.
In boys' soccer
Bloomington Cornerstone 6, Uni High 2. Lucas Wood netted a goal and tallied an assist on Noah LaNave’s opening score, but the Illineks (4-6-5) were beaten in their East Central Illinois Conference home matchup.
Hoopeston Area 3, Teutopolis 0. Payton Berlin guided the Cornjerkers (16-3-1) to a non-league shutout on the road, while Josh Delfino (two goals) and Neil Williams (goal, assist) paced the offense.
Judah Christian 1, Centennial 0. Joe Linsner scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half, pushing the Tribe (10-4-1) to a home win over the Chargers (3-7-3) in non-league play. Tyler Grenda also stepped up big for Judah with 18 saves.
Mahomet-Seymour 8, Danville 1. The Bulldogs (11-2-1) scored seven goals in 10 minutes as Eli Warren, Jake Janda and Kadyn Jones all tallied two goals apiece, with Warren adding four assists in the nonconference home win over the Vikings (5-9-1).
St. Thomas More 4, Williamsville 2. JP Hoffman scored the opening goal for the victorious Sabers (14-2-3) before assisting on Martin Mondala’s goal to break the school’s single-season assist record with his 24th of the year. Taylor Crawford also netted two goals in STM’s non-league home win.
In boys' golf
At Findlay. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond walked away with a team win at the Lincoln Prairie Conference meet at Eagle Creek Golf Course ahead of Okaw Valley (408), Tri-County (412) and Blue Ridge (417). Jacob Knofsky’s 93 earned him sixth place and first-team All-Conference honors for the Titans.
In boys' cross-country
At Chicago. Ricky Oakley finished just four seconds shy of the top 10 at a 17-team meet at Lincoln Park for Danville, but his 16-minute, 59-second clocking was still good for 11th place and made him the only area runner to crack the top 30 in the upstate event.
At St. Joseph. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James clocked in just a little faster (14:55.32) than Uni High’s Aryan Lalwani (15:02.17) to win the Spartan Classic, but a fourth-place finish from Henry Kraatz helped the Illineks come away with the team victory. Layton Hall took third overall for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, while Monticello’s Josh Baysore (sixth), St. Joseph-Ogden’s Brandon Mattsey (eighth) and Unity’s Jarrett Cox all paced their respective teams.At St. Joseph. Mabry Bruhn claimed victory in the Spartans Classic with a winning time of 17:27.10, while Monticello teammate Rachel Koon flanked her in fourth place to push the Sages to a second-place finish. Unity put three runners in the top 10 — Kylie Decker (fifth), Evy Atkins (sixth) and Taylor Joop (10th) — to claim the team victory overall, while Uni High’s Kate Ahmari (third) and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jillian Plotner (seventh) paced their respective teams.
In girls' swimming and diving
At Bloomington. Hannah Hong was the lone local winner in the Raiders Invite for sixth-place Centennial as she scored a dominant 439.60 to win the 1-meter diving event, while teammate Emme Pianfetti took fifth in the event. Danville’s Lela Wagner clocked 2 minutes, 26.69 seconds to take fifth in the 200-yard IM, while Samantha Cook’s fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly paced seventh-place Champaign Central.