In football
Schlarman 48, North Fulton 42. Marcus Blurton completed 17 of 25 passes for 255 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Hilltoppers (2-1) clipped their 8-Man Association foe in overtime. Both Vaughn Black and Rance Bryant fared well receiving, hauling in two touchdown passes apiece.
In volleyball
Bulldog Invitational
Host squad prevails. Mahomet-Seymour snared its second tournament title in as many weeks, ousting St. Joseph-Ogden 25-9, 25-22 in the championship bout. The Spartans settled for second with a 4-1 mark on the day, while Rantoul finished ninth at 3-2 and Oakwood collected 12th at 1-4.
Clinton Tournament
Sabers top field. St. Thomas More didn’t drop a set across five matches en route to the event championship, last trumping Olympia 25-23, 25-22. Anna McClure’s 48 kills and 29 digs made her co-MVP of the tournament with teammate Caroline Kerr (99 assists).
Decatur Lutheran Tournament
Rockets remain perfect. Unity posted five flawless victories en route to the team championship, staving off Blue Ridge 25-12, 25-13 in the last match. Emma Bleecher’s 29 kills keyed the Unity attack while Jalyn Powell contributed 73 assists and Ella Godsell boasted 46 digs for the Rockets.
The runner-up Knights (14-1) were led by Gracie Shaffer (69 assists, 44 digs) and Nadia Beadle (44 digs, 24 kills).
Crimson Invitational
Hilltoppers finish 1-3. Cece Damilano’s balanced stat line of 21 assists and 17 kills led Schlarman, which earned its one win via a 25-10, 25-17 result over Lovejoy. Emma Bogen buoyed the Hilltoppers’ attack with 22 kills.
In boys' soccer
Cornjerker Classic
Sages storm to crown. Monticello remained without a loss on the year, running its record to 8-0-1 by snagging this event’s championship via a 2-1 win over host Hoopeston Area (10-1-1) in the final. After Rhys Root opened scoring for the Cornjerkers in the championship match, Ethan Brakke and Ian Cherry found the back of the net for the Sages.
Iroquois West mustered a third-place outcome by last defeating Bloomington Central Catholic 2-1.
Nontournament
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Unity 1. The host Blue Devils (7-0) maintained their perfect record with a nonconference win over the Rockets (4-6). Drew Reifsteck found the back of the net just 13 seconds into the match, while Keanu King later added two goals for BHRA. Andrew Manrique broke the shutout for Unity.
Champaign Central 3, Mt. Zion 2. Jake Wilund, Judd Wagner and Kyle Johnson all turned in a goal for the host Maroons (9-1-2) during a non-league success. Nate Allen added six saves in goal for Central.
Judah Christian 0, Father McGivney 0. Tyler Grenda made five saves in goal for the Tribe (6-2-1), but none of his teammates could dent the twine in a non-league draw.
St. Thomas More 8, Chillicothe IVC 0. JP Hoffman recorded a hat trick for the host Sabers (7-1-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference success, adding an assist later. Martin Mondala converted two goals and assisted twice for STM.
Teutopolis 10, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Brandon Lindstrom came up with nine saves in goal for the host Knights (2-5), who couldn’t overcome a nonconference enemy.
In boys' golf
At Farmer City. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Kevin Clapp won a playoff after shooting a regulation 78 at Woodlawn Country Club to snag medalist honors in the Blue Ridge Invitational. The Blue Devils (369) claimed third place as a group, behind El Paso-Gridley (323) and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (347). The Purple Riders’ Dallas Sisk shot 82 to take eighth, while Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing notched 80 for fourth place.
At Mattoon. Justin McCoy and Wade Schacht earned a share of seventh place and 10th place outright, respectively, in a two-day tournament across Meadowview Golf Course and Mattoon Country Club, their scores of 150 and 151 helping Champaign Central to eighth as a group out of 38 programs. Other top area cardings came from Centennial’s Damien McMullen and Kody Skelton (176 each), Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trey VanWinkle (159), Clinton’s Skyler Williamson (201) and Danville’s Andrew Kittell (201).
In girls' golf
At Normal. Cassie To’s 94 was the best effort put forth by Champaign Central at the Normal Community Invitational, hosted by Ironwood Golf Course, but the Maroons did not card a team score.
In boys' cross-county
At Peoria. Luke Manolakes entered the chute in ninth place, his time of 15 minutes, 30.4 seconds, leading both Centennial and the area boys’ Class 2A scene at the First to the Finish Invitational, a 3-mile race held at Detweiller Park. Manolakes’ effort, backed by a 16:21.9 clocking from teammate Ben Olaivar, sent the Chargers to 11th place as a unit with 438 points. Other local leaders were St. Joseph-Ogden’s Brandon Mattsey (16:30.2), Champaign Central’s Alex Ahmari (16:45.6) and Danville’s Ricky Oakley (17:16.4).
In Class 1A, Uni High stormed to second place as a team, posting 119 points to champion Olympia’s 68. Illineks Henry Kraatz and Aryan Lalwani placed eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 15:34.8 and 15:38.2. Ethan Black’s 16:39.9 outcome aided Clinton in an eighth-place display.
At Springfield. Josh Baysore put up a time of 15 minutes, 59 seconds at the Lanphier/Lee Halberg Invitational, keying Monticello to a runner-up result with 79 points to Mundelein’s 43. The Sages’ Morgan Dixon joined Baysore in the top 10, placing seventh in 16:12. Urbana wound up fifth as a group, led by 10th-place Jeremie Bokata (16:39) and 12th-place Sam Lambert (16:50). Mahomet-Seymour wasn’t far behind, securing sixth as a unit when Kyle Nofziger and Joseph Scheele took 15th and 16th, both in 17:04. Rantoul’s Jonathan Gossett paced his crew in 48th with a time of 17:56.
In girls' cross-county
At Peoria. Elizabeth Sims traversed the 3-mile Detweiller Park course in 18 minutes, 58 seconds to help Mahomet-Seymour to eighth place (346 points) in the field of 47 Class 2A teams at the First to the Finish Invitational. Sims was backed by Grace Lietz crossing the line in 20:04.03. St. Joseph-Ogden jaunted to 10th place as a group behind Hannah Rajlich (19:48.5) and Ava Knapp (20:00.09). Champaign Central was paced by Kara Mathias in 20:13.8, Danville by Allison Thompson in 21:55.7 and Centennial by Sarah Rosenberg in 23:27.7.
In Class 1A, Uni High’s Kate Ahmari roared to fourth place in 18:06 as the Illineks landed fourth in a crop of 42 teams. Clinton’s Payne Turney wasn’t far behind, finishing fifth in 18:08.2.
At Springfield. Mabry Bruhn and Rachel Koon clocked the third- and fourth-best times at the Lanphier/Lee Halberg Invitational, ensuring Monticello took the top spot as a team with 49 points to Normal Community’s 71. Bruhn finished in 18 minutes, 10 seconds, and Koon crossed the line in 18:47. Urbana’s Olivia Rosenstein led both the locals and the entire field, her time of 17:56 the only effort better than 18 minutes. The Tigers jetted to fourth place (93 points) thanks in part to Rosenstein’s effort.
In girls' tennis
At Bloomington. Champaign Central’s Alexis Jones placed runner-up at No. 2 singles in the Bloomington Purple Invitational to give the Maroons all seven of their points, pacing local programs. Danville earned six points, with four of those coming from Ava Towne and Josy Hotsinpiller at No. 2 doubles (3-1 record).
At Mattoon. St. Thomas More’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Maddy Swisher and Noelle Schacht climbed to runner-up status at the Mattoon Invitational as the Sabers finished fifth of 13 squads. Maggie Vavrik was STM’s leading singles competitor, rallying to place third at No. 3 singles after dropping the third-place match’s first set 6-1.
In girls' swimming
At Normal. Emery Cyzs swam the best time in the 200-yard IM at 2 minutes, 19.98 seconds, helping Champaign Central to second place in a 314-191-158 Big 12 Conference decision with Normal Community and Centennial. The Chargers’ lone victory came from diver Hannah Hong, whose score of 281.05 bested the field.
At Springfield. Sally Ma blew past her competition in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, her clockings of 53.67 seconds and 2 minutes, 0.71 second leading Uni High to third place of 10 clubs at the Capital City Invitational. Other strong performances for the Illineks came from Elise Maurer (third in 200 freestyle), as well as Uni High’s third-place 500 freestyle relay of Ma, Maurer, Pomona Carrington-Hoekstra and Angelynn Huang.