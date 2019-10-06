In football
LeRoy 36, South Fulton 6. The host Panthers (2-4) roared out to a 24-0 lead through just 12 minutes en route to a nonconference win. Jeffrey Tuley rushed for a score and hauled in a touchdown pass from Max Buckles — one of Buckles’ two scoring throws — in the decisive first quarter. Aidan Eddy finished with two rushing touchdowns among 98 ground yards.
Seneca 48, Iroquois West 14. The visiting Raiders dropped a Sangamon Valley Conference decision to slip to 1-5 on the year.
In volleyball
Paris Tournament
Tuscola wins twice. Twenty-three kills from Karli Dean and 22 more from Katie Dean paced the attack for Tuscola (12-8-1), which knocked off Martinsville and Chrisman in two sets apiece, but fell to Tri-County in three. Maddie Green dished out 58 assists on the day for the Warriors.
Nontournament
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 1. Emma Glotzbach compiled 11 assists and five aces for the host Cornjerkers (3-18), as they ended a 13-match losing streak with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 nonconference victory versus the Raiders (1-14). Payton Small added nine kills for Hoopeston Area.
In boys' soccer
Bloomington Cornerstone 4, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Ethan Kasper and Will Shook each produced a first-half goal for the visiting Bunnies (13-4-2), but their non-league foe potted four goals in the second half. Alex Minion assisted on the first two Fisher/GCMS tallies, and Kasper added a second goal later on.
Centennial 5, St. Anthony 1. Adam Adham beat the opposing goalkeeper three times as the host Chargers (4-8-3) won for the first time in their last eight tries during a nonconference bout. Ephraim Masala secured a goal and two assists as well for Centennial.
Champaign Central 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Nate Allen stopped 10 shots in goal for the host Maroons (14-2-3), who outlasted the Bulldogs (12-4-1) in a nonconference showcase. Leading Central in scoring were Spencer Bauer and BA Sallah with a goal apiece.
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 1. The visiting Cornjerkers (19-3-1) wrapped up their best win total in a single season by dispatching the Raiders (17-5-1) in a non-league tilt. Rhys Root and Josh Delfino each banked a goal for Hoopeston Area after IW’s Danny Quiroz opened the scoring.
Judah Christian 6, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. The visiting Tribe (12-5-1) potted the last four goals of a nonconference match, picking up a win over the Comets (5-12-1) in the process. Joe Linsner tallied a hat trick for Judah to go with a goal and a helper from both Joey Limentato and Tyler Grenda. O/SF received a marker from Reef Pacot, as well as 11 goaltender saves from Aaron Dean.
Monticello 9, Chillicothe IVC 0. The visiting Sages (16-1-1) amassed five goals before halftime in an Illini Prairie Conference match and didn’t let up after the break. Andrew Ellison secured a Monticello record for goals in a season via a hat trick. Tristan Fox and Dylan Ginalick each recorded a goal and an assist to go with Rye Johnson’s three-save shutout.
Rantoul 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The host Eagles (6-8-2) avenged a tie with the Buffaloes (2-14-1) the previous month, rolling to a nonconference shutout.
St. Teresa 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Brandon Lindstrom came up with five saves in net for the visiting Knights (6-8-2), who couldn’t fully slow down a nonconference opponent.
In girls' golf
At Savoy. Ashley Long’s 83 on the University of Illinois Blue Course helped Monticello to 10th place of 13 scoring teams at the John Macek Invitational. Fellow Sage Molly Stringer wasn’t far behind with an 86. Champaign Central, which took 11th as a unit, was keyed by Cassie To’s 83. Camryn McClard carded a 112 for Centennial, which didn’t record a team score.
In boys' cross-country
At Clifton. Ryder James turned in a time of 15 minutes, 43 seconds to win the Twin Valley Conference Meet for Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which placed second behind Clifton Central (22-42) out of four teams. The Panthers’ No. 2 runner was Nik Schnable, who took eighth with a time of 17:27. Third-place Iroquois West was handed Connor Price's 16:51 clocking, good for fifth as an individual. Cissna Park was represented by Malaki Verkler’s 20th-place race (19:09).
At Mattoon. Layton Hall defeated the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet field by more than a minute at Lake Land College, his time of 15 minutes, 56.2 seconds directing Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to the team win with 21 points to runner-up Cumberland’s 47. The Knights’ Logan Beckmier placed second at 17:07.6. Third-place Tri-County garnered Ross Petty’s 18:38.8, good for 10th individually. Fourth-place Argenta-Oreana received an eighth-place effort from Tyler Heldt (17:56.3). Bement, Cerro Gordo and Villa Grove/Heritage rounded out the team chase. Each was paced, respectively, by Jesse Quick (24th, 20:59.3), Luke Dobson (15th, 19:02.8) and Daniel Olson (31st, 21:59.0).
At Oakwood. Danville’s Ricky Oakley was one of two athletes to complete the Oakwood Invitational below 17 minutes, his clocking of 16 minutes, 47 seconds good for first place and a role in guiding the Vikings to the top team spot at Kickapoo State Park. Tyler Surprenant’s sixth-place time of 17:34 also aided Danville, which held off La Salette for the group crown. The Lions were paced by fourth-place Henry Kracht (17:19). Rantoul’s Jonathon Gossett wound up third in 17:13 as the Eagles took fourth. Other local leaders were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Eli Mojonnier (fifth, 17:31), St. Thomas More’s Ryan Hendrickson (10th, 17:55), Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Eli Johnson (13th, 18:21), Hoopeston Area’s Michael Helmuth (17th, 18:45) and Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon (20th, 19:01).
In girls' cross-country
At Clifton. Maddie Royer held off the field at the Twin Valley Conference Meet via a time of 20 minutes, 26 seconds as Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed second of three clubs, behind Beecher (20-51). Backing up Royer was Lorena Arnett, who entered the chute in 10th place with a clocking of 22:09. Third-place Iroquois West's best result was by Samantha Hartke (ninth, 21:46).
At Mattoon. Argenta-Oreana’s Heidi Heldt led the local contingency at the Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet, her time of 21 minutes, 49.3 seconds good for runner-up status at Lake Land College. The Bombers settled for fourth as a unit. Second-place Villa Grove/Heritage, which slipped behind Cumberland 34-58, was paced by Kyleigh Price in ninth (23:22.2). Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Emma Edwards, though not battling for a team score, cracked the top 10 (sixth, 22:51.3).
At Oakwood. St. Thomas More snared the top three positions in the Oakwood Invitational, held at Kickapoo State Park, as the trio of Fran Hendrickson (19 minutes, 12 seconds), Reese Hogan (20:09) and Kennedy Ramshaw (20:27) pushed the Sabers to the team championship. The first non-STM runner to cross the line was Danville’s Allison Thompson (fourth, 21:00). Other area athletes to star for their squads included Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Grace Davis (eighth, 21:39), Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett (ninth, 21:55) and Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Milee Devore (15th, 24:34).
In girls' swimming & diving
At Peoria. Champaign Central finished 28th of 32 programs at the Peoria Invitational, contested at Detweiller Park. The Maroons’ leading times came from Maaike Niekerk (20 minutes, 8 seconds) and Kara Mathias (20:35).At Peoria. Centennial’s Hannah Hong set her second pool record in five days, with her first-place 1-meter diving score of 437.90 good for that distinction at the Peoria Richwoods Invitational. The Chargers took seventh of 11 programs, also receiving a winning effort from Marin McAndrew in the 100-yard freestyle (56.93 seconds) and a fourth-place showing from Megan Bernacchi in the 200 IM (2:20.74). Champaign Central, which landed 10th in the team chase, garnered Samantha Cook’s seventh-place 100 free time of 58.87.COLIN LIKAS