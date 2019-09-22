In volleyball
Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival
Sabers win title. St. Thomas More concluded its stay at the 16-team tournament with a tournament championship after the Sabers defeated Maroa-Forsyth 25-21, 25-14 in the title match. STM (15-1) extended its win streak to 13 following wins against Newark and Lena-Winslow on Saturday, which came after victories against Riverton and Hartsburg-Emden on Friday. Anna McClure (44 kills, 27 digs in the tournament) and Allie Trame (38 kills) both made the all-tournament team, with Caroline Kerr (96 assists) and Colleen Hege (37 digs) also playing key roles.
Blue Ridge Round Robin
Knights, Mustangs thrive. Both host Blue Ridge and Ridgeview compiled 3-1 records on the day at the five-team event. Blue Ridge (19-3) swept Cornerstone, Tri-Point and Sangamon Valley, putting Gracie Shaffer (52 kills), Willa Manuel and Meah Carter on the all-tournament team. Nadia Beadle (38 digs) and Jamie Wanserski (11 aces) also chipped in for the Knights. Ridgeview (8-9) swept Cornerstone, Blue Ridge and Tri-Point, with Izzy Helmig and Kelly Jones both representing the Mustangs on the all-tournament team.
Nontournament
Chillicothe IVC 2, Monticello 1. Monticello won the first game 28-26, but the host Grey Ghosts took the next two, 25-20, 25-21, to pull off an Illini Prairie Conference win. Meredith Fraker supplied 11 kills for the Sages (8-4), while Addison Wichus (20 digs) and Allie Carr (four aces) also contributed.
In boys' soccer
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Warrensburg-Latham 3. The host Knights trailed 3-1 at halftime before rallying in the second half to earn a nonconference tie. Aiden Stewart paced ALAH (4-5-1) with two goals, while Scott McClain and Kaiden Morfey each distributed an assist.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Uni High 3. The host Blue Devils received an offensive surge from Drew Reifsteck to stay unbeaten on the season and deny Uni High an upset win. Reifsteck netted three goals to spark BHRA (11-0) to only its second win by one goal this season. Nine other wins by the Blue Devils have happened by at least four goals. Cameron Douglass also added a goal for the Blue Devils to tie the match at 3 before Reifsteck booted home the game-winner in the second half off an assist from Evan Walworth. Andrew Tingley made nine saves in net for BHRA. Henry D’Angelo and Lucas Wood nearly helped Uni High (3-5-4) pull off the win, with D’Angelo scoring all three of the Illineks’ goals and Wood assisting on all three.
Judah Christian 6, Watseka 1. The host Tribe recorded its second consecutive win, this one a nonconference victory against the Warriors (0-13), thanks to a hat trick from Joe Linsner. Izak Brown, Tyler Grenda and Misa Rodriguez all tacked on goals for Judah Christian (8-3-1), with Brown and Linsner each contributing an assist.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Bloomington 1. The win streak is at five matches and counting for Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs picked up a road nonconference win, with Jake Janda producing a goal and an assist for M-S (8-2-1). Eli Warren tallied the other goal and Colten Brunner helped out with an assist for the Bulldogs.
Metamora 3, St. Thomas More 1. STM’s six-match win streak ended as the Sabers (10-2-3) dropped a home nonconference match.
Newton 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. The Buffaloes (0-10-1) are still seeking their first win after suffering a home nonconference loss.
Peoria Notre Dame 9, Danville 1. Danville fell behind 5-0 in the first half and couldn’t respond against perennial powerhouse Peoria Notre Dame in a Big 12 road loss. Armando Segura scored the lone goal by the Vikings (4-7-1).
Rantoul 9, Decatur Eisenhower 1. The host Eagles ended a two-match losing streak in emphatic fashion with a convincing nonconference victory. Gedardo Mateo led the way for Rantoul (3-6-2) with four goals, while Nate Kelley added one goal and two assists. Ben Guhl and Sammy Casco also added a goal, with Francis Landaverde-Rapalo and Jesus Aguayo each chipping in with an assist.
St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Chillicothe IVC 3. The host Spartans led 3-1 late in the second half before the visiting Grey Ghosts pulled even with two goals in an Illini Prairie Conference draw for both teams. Luke Cohen and Garrett Siems each contributed a goal and an assist for SJ-O (2-9-2), while Emily Elsbernd scored the Spartans’ first goal of the match.
St. Teresa 2, Centennial 1. The visiting Chargers (3-5-2) saw their losing streak reach two with a close nonconference loss.
In boys' golf
At Paris. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda had the best showing of eight area teams who teed off at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, with the Eagles placing fourth at the 15-team Paris Invitational. Trey VanWinkle finished with a 77 to wind up third on the leaderboard, helping Rantoul/PBL to a team total of 346. Tanner Buehnerkemper of Monticello and Izaiah Lusk of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin both shot an 83 to tie for eighth, with Monticello placing eighth in the team standings and BHRA falling one spot behind at ninth. Urbana was 10th and received a 91 from Masato Keeley and Oakwood placed 11th as Logan Hoshauer carded an 88 to pace the Comets. Holden Kile (87) led Tri-County to 13th place, while Brody Althaus (93) had the top score for 14th-place Salt Fork and Kenny Clarkston (107) posted the best round for 15th-place Westville.
In boys' cross-country
At Edwardsville. Champaign Central finished 11th out of 19 teams at the Edwardsville Invitational, with Alex Ahmari leading the way for the Maroons. Ahmari placed 33rd in a time of 17 minutes, 50.77 seconds for Central’s best time, while Peter Smith (51st, 18:34.04) and Quin Kolodzeiej (58th, 18:40.69) were the next Central runners to cross the finish line.
At Peoria. In a field of more than 400 runners, Layton Hall from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond compiled the best time among area competitors during the Richard Spring Invitational at Detweiller Park. Hall clocked in at 15 minutes, 18.1 seconds, good for 39th place. Josh Baysore from Monticello (75th, 15:48.7) also placed in the top 100, helping the Sages finish an area-best 32nd at the 63-team invitational.
At Tuscola. Uni High relied on five runners placing in the top nine to take home the team title at the Tuscola Classic. Henry Kraatz paced the Illineks with a second-place finish in 15 minutes, 56.33 seconds at Wimple Park, while teammates Aryan Lalwani (third, 16:08.66), Matty Tang (fifth, 16:41.54), Alex Dolcos (seventh, 17:10.41) and Henry Laufenberg (ninth, 17:17) complemented Kraatz’s run. Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda won the race in 15:52.32, helping the Panthers to second place at the 19-team meet.
In girls' cross-country
At Edwardsville. Champaign Central only had three runners and not enough to field a team score, but Elizabeth Asmussen posted the Maroons’ top time at the Edwardsville Invitational with a clocking of 28 minutes, 8.2 seconds to place 107th.
At Peoria. Mabry Bruhn from Monticello took 16th out of 454 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 47.4 seconds at the Richard Spring Invitational, the best finish among area competitors at Detweiller Park. Olivia Rosenstein from Urbana wasn’t far behind with a 19th-place finish in 17:50.8, while Bruhn’s teammate, Rachel Koon, added a 38th-place showing (18:21.4) for the Sages. Elizabeth Sims from Mahomet-Seymour (59th, 18:43.4), Fran Hendrickson from St. Thomas More (75th, 18:52.9) and Celia Barbieri from Urbana (80th, 18:56.2) were other area runners who also cracked the top 100. Monticello placed 13th in the 66-team field for the best area team finish.
At Tuscola. Consistent performances from Unity saw the Rockets secure the team title at the Tuscola Classic, with five Unity runners finishing in the top nine. Kylie Decker led Unity with a fourth-place finish in 19 minutes, 11.01 seconds, while teammates Evelyn Atkins (fifth, 19:30.41), Taylor Joop (sixth, 19:37.28), Caroline Bachert (eighth, 19:58.36) and Elizabeth Hulick (ninth, 20:00.75) weren’t far behind. Kate Ahmari of Uni High won the race, touring the Wimple Park course in 18:28.67 to help lift the Illineks to second place at the 14-team meet. Payne Turney of Clinton was runner-up in 18:46.17 as the Maroons placed fourth.
In girls' swimming and diving
At Bloomington. Hannah Hong won the 1-meter diving event and teammate Emme Pianfetti took third in the same event, helping Centennial finish fourth in the 11-team Charger Invitational. Along with Hong’s score of 449.10 and Pianfetti’s total of 371.15 in diving, Megan Bernacchi also helped out Centennial with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.98 seconds). Uni High’s Sally Ma won the 200 IM in 2:15.32 and placed second in the 500 freestyle in 5:35.91 as the Illineks placed sixth in the standings. Champaign Central didn’t have a top-five finish by an individual or relay, but the Maroons wound up fifth in the team chase. Reed Broaders from Uni High won the 50 freestyle (24.49) and Lela Wagner from Danville took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.16) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:05.64). Wagner’s performance helped Danville wind up seventh in the team standings.