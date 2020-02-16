In boys’ basketball
Watchfire Signs Shootout, at Danville
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 66, Rantoul 43. Drew Reifsteck nailed 10 of 11 free throws on his way to 27 points as the Blue Devils (27-0) maintained their unblemished record by dispatching the Eagles (5-20). BHRA also was aided by forcing 19 turnovers and by Elijah Tidwell scoring 12 points. Eric Whisby’s nine points and Bryant Shaw’s eight points paced Rantoul.
East Central Illinois Conference Tourney, at Judah Christian, Champaign
■ Uni High 43, Greenview 38. The fifth-seeded Illineks (4-20) overcame a 32-28 disadvantage through three periods to knock off the No. 4 seed. Arav Jagroop produced 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and was backed by Adit Kalsotra’s 10 points. Uni High will face No. 1 Judah Christian in a 6 p.m. Tuesday championship semifinal.
■ Cornerstone 80, DeLand-Weldon 31. The Eagles faced a 29-6 deficit through eight minutes, forcing the seventh-seeded club into the consolation bracket with a loss to the No. 2 seed. Sean Shott’s 13 points was the top mark for D-W. The Eagles later lost to 6 seed Decatur Christian to fall out of the tournament.
Riverton Shootout
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 72, West Hancock 37. Ty Pence blitzed the opposition with 28 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, lifting the Spartans (21-6) to their 11th consecutive victory. Chance Izard joined Pence in double figures scoring with 18 points, draining four three-pointers along the way.
Teutopolis Shootout
■ Effingham 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. The Panthers (24-4) had their 10-game win streak ended in this single-day event, led by 12 points apiece from Trey VanWinkle and Colton Coy.
Central Illinois/National Trail Shootout, at Altamont
■ Tuscola 53, Altamont 50. Grant Hardwick scored five of his 11 points in overtime as the Warriors (23-3) outlasted the opponent after an extra period. Jalen Quinn produced a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double for Tuscola, and Cole Cunningham dished out five assists.
Nontournament
■ Arcola 53, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48. Ben Crane was lights out from three-point range for the visiting Purple Riders (13-9), who handed the Knights (16-9) their first Lincoln Prairie Conference loss of the season. Crane connected on eight three-pointers and finished with 26 points for Arcola, which benefited from Kacee Moore’s 10 points. Austin Plank (15 points, four threes) and Wyatt Romine (12 points) paced ALAH.
■ Champaign Central 76, St. Thomas More 42. Pryce Punkay broke his own school single-season record for three-pointers with his 97th as the visiting Maroons (13-13) rolled past the Sabers (13-15). Punkay finished with 18 points to go with Khailieo Terry’s 25 points and Judd Wagner’s nine rebounds.
■ Hoopeston Area 71, Watseka 59. Lucas Hofer bucketed 19 points for the host Cornjerkers (12-15) in a nonconference win versus the Warriors (13-16). Hofer was supported by Cameron Flint (15 points), Mauricio Gonzalez (11 points) and Josh Delfino (11 points). Watseka was led by Brayden Haines’ 14 points and Jordan Schroeder’s 11 points.
■ La Salette 47, Attica (Ind.) 31. The host Lions (9-16) outscored their out-of-state foe 27-14 in the second half to end a three-game skid. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo’s 21 points and 15 rebounds was the main catalyst for La Salette’s success, going with Steven Diester’s 12 points.
■ Monticello 47, St. Teresa 44. The Sages (16-11) sent Miller Gymnasium out with a bang, winning their fourth consecutive game during their last contest at their 45-year home. Garrett Kepley’s 18 points, including 8-of-10 free throw shooting, keyed Monticello, as did Ethan Miller’s 10 points and six rebounds.
■ Olympia 46, Clinton 42. Zeke Hickman turned in 14 points for the host Maroons (5-23), who couldn’t generate enough scoring versus a nonconference enemy. Hickman hit three times from distance among his effort.
In girls’ basketball
ACSI Mid America Tourney, at Arthur
■ Grace Christian 42, Arthur Christian School 36. After pulling ahead 13-8 in the first eight minutes, the Conquering Riders (25-10) lost their offensive footing and fell short in the championship game. Alexa Franklin’s 21 points and Lindsey Mast’s pair of three-pointers led ACS offensively.