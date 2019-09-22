INDIANAPOLIS — The Illinois volleyball team dug itself into another 0-1 hole.
But, for the second straight match, it didn’t matter. At least where the final result was concerned.
The 19th-ranked Illini recovered from dropping the opening set to finish off a 24-26, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11 win over Loyola Marymount in Illinois’ second and final match of the Bulldog Brawl on Saturday in Indianapolis.
Jacqueline Quade and Megan Cooney led the Illini in kills with 16 and 13, respectively, while Ashlyn Fleming amassed seven total blocks.
After a 2-0 weekend, Illinois (5-4) turns its attention to Big Ten play, which begins Friday at Huff Hall in Champaign against top-ranked Nebraska.
In cross-country
Illini surge into fifth. Illinois men’s golf moved up five spots on the leaderboard and into fifth place after two rounds of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields.
The Illini — who are at 16-over 576 — were 9 over during Saturday’s second round. Michael Feagles is Illinois’ top individual at 1-over 141 and is tied for ninth after a 3-under 67 on Saturday.
Craddock, Loud pace UI. The Illinois women’s cross-country team placed sixth while the men’s team finished seventh at Saturday’s John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind.
The women’s team was led by Rebecca Craddock (11th place; 17 minutes, 1.8 seconds) while Irwin Loud was the top men’s performer (29th; 25:05).