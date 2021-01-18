CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will play just a single game this week following the postponement of Saturday's game at Michigan State. Spartans' coach Tom Izzo announced the postponement Monday with his team still in a COVID-19 pause.
It's the second Big Ten game postponed for Illinois. The No. 22 Illini (9-5, 5-3 Big Ten) had a game at Nebraska postponed because of the Cornhuskers' COVID-19 issues, which have grown to number a dozen positive cases among Tier I personnel, including coach Fred Hoiberg.
Illinois will play Penn State at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Nittany Lions are coming off their own COVID-19 pause, having returned to action Sunday after a 2 1/2-week stoppage.