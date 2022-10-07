CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema spent part of this week recruiting.
Recruiting the Illinois fan base to buy tickets and show up for the 6:30 p.m. Saturday game against Iowa.
The Illinois coach mentioned filling up Memorial Stadium during his weekly “Football 101” videos with former Illini turned radio analyst Martin O’Donnell and got involved with a ticket giveaway for Illinois students. Bielema was also quick with a retweet for any ticket promotion.
Because Bielema has more recruiting to do to build his team. That job is easier if there’s a crowded Memorial Stadium — sellout or not — as a backdrop. And Illinois could use a boost for a 2023 class that currently ranks 13th in the Big Ten.
“What we’re beginning to realize and understand is one positive thing affects all,” Bielema said Thursday. “The way we play offensively affects and helps our defense and vice versa. The way we play helps our fan base. The way that we engage our fan base helps our donations and helps our NILs.”
Illinois is expecting several visitors for Saturday night’s game. At the top of that list is a reported visit for four-star Kankakee defensive back Jyaire Hill. The Illini are battling Michigan in his recruitment, so it wasn’t exactly an off-the-cuff statement when Bielema mentioned how defensive coordinator Ryan Walters can recruit anywhere from Los Angeles to Chicago to Boston to ... Kankakee.
Hill’s teammate, three-star Class of 2024 running back Jaydon Wright, is also expected in Champaign this weekend. Other in-state prospects scheduled to visit include Bloom Township defensive lineman Micheal Garner and Plainfield North quarterback quarterback Demir Ashiru in the Class of 2023 and 2025 Morgan Park quarterback Marcus Thaxton. Three other in-state commits are also on the visit list in East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden, Wheaton St. Francis offensive lineman TJ McMillen and Naperville North kicker David Olano.
Illinois is pulling in visitors from outside the state lines, too. That group includes offensive linemen from the Class of 2025 in Slinger (Wis.) tackle Charlie Hoitink and Class of 2024 in Paducah (Ky.) Tilgham tackle Tomago Daniels. Another out-of-state visitor will be Class of 2024 Springfield (Ohio) defensive back Ty Myers Jr., who is the son of the former Illini linebacker of the same name.
Bielema mentioned after Saturday’s win at Wisconsin that he had some recruiting calls he had saved for just such an occasion. The Illini’s recruiting pitch was certainly buoyed by beating the Badgers 34-10 at Camp Randall Stadium.
“There were recruits that were there that we had recruited,” Bielema said, referencing prospects the Badgers were hosting. “What we were doing and what we’re building maybe they weren’t able to see it before we talked to them, but now they’re beginning to see things. The recruiting world is such a dynamic piece.
“Every kid is looking for a trigger. Some kids, it may have been about wins, right? Some kids it might have been about culture. Some kids it might have been about a playing opportunity.”
Last week’s win against Wisconsin was important for Illinois’ recruiting efforts. So is Saturday’s game against Iowa. Those are the Illini’s top competitors on the recruiting trail. But the way that space has changed means not closing the door completely on a prospect even if they’ve already picked the Badgers or Hawkeyes.
“Until signing day, things stay pretty flowing during the recruiting cycle with today’s kids in today’s world,” Bielema said. “I used to delete kids from my contacts as soon as they would pick somewhere else. For sure when they signed. Now, I don’t.
“Maybe if they used to pick another place it would be, ‘Good luck,’ and get a little snippy. In today’s portal world, we will literally make sure everybody knows when they pick someone other than us if their time ever changes or if their outlook on their college career changes and they may want to look at Illinois, to please contact us.”